This is exactly it.
In my line of work we call this a root cause analysis. If a mistake has been made, either large or small, we need to figure out why thats happened to guard against it happening again and really dig down into it. Its all about continuous improvement. Were rarely, if ever, are allowed to give human error as the root cause of a mistake on any of our investigations. Yes a human has made an error, but is that because they dont know the process, dont have access to a written procedure, is/was the equipment faulty, had this person been trained appropriately, if so where is the evidence that this person has been trained and understands the process, or a hundred other reasons.
I do a fair bit of training. I tell all the trainees that theres no shame in making a mistake, everyone makes mistakes when theyre doing something new for the first time. Im not going to get upset if/when they do. However, if a few months into the the job theyre still routinely making the same mistakes then we have a rather large problem.
These guys have been doing this for years and theyre still making the same mistakes as very week. In fact its probably worse now then when it started. PGMOL are not in control of their processes but they just dont care as there is no incentive for them to be. No-one is going to come knocking on Webbs door asking to see documented procedures, evidence of training, evidence of competency assessments, evidence of investigations and corrective actions or improvement plans. Id imagine none of this stuff exists, and for a supposed professional institution that is involved in a multi billion pound industry that is just not acceptable.
If Darren England forgot the goal hadnt been given, then why did he forget? Why isnt there, after a couple of years, something in place that tells him what the on field decision is? Either a screen or a conversation. This stuff is not difficult.
I forgot is feeble, unacceptable and points to a working environment where people just arent taking their roles seriously.