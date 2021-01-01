



This is exactly it.In my line of work we call this a root cause analysis. If a mistake has been made, either large or small, we need to figure out why thats happened to guard against it happening again and really dig down into it. Its all about continuous improvement. Were rarely, if ever, are allowed to give human error as the root cause of a mistake on any of our investigations. Yes a human has made an error, but is that because they dont know the process, dont have access to a written procedure, is/was the equipment faulty, had this person been trained appropriately, if so where is the evidence that this person has been trained and understands the process, or a hundred other reasons.I do a fair bit of training. I tell all the trainees that theres no shame in making a mistake, everyone makes mistakes when theyre doing something new for the first time. Im not going to get upset if/when they do. However, if a few months into the the job theyre still routinely making the same mistakes then we have a rather large problem.These guys have been doing this for years and theyre still making the same mistakes as very week. In fact its probably worse now then when it started. PGMOL are not in control of their processes but they just dont care as there is no incentive for them to be. No-one is going to come knocking on Webbs door asking to see documented procedures, evidence of training, evidence of competency assessments, evidence of investigations and corrective actions or improvement plans. Id imagine none of this stuff exists, and for a supposed professional institution that is involved in a multi billion pound industry that is just not acceptable.If Darren England forgot the goal hadnt been given, then why did he forget? Why isnt there, after a couple of years, something in place that tells him what the on field decision is? Either a screen or a conversation. This stuff is not difficult.I forgot is feeble, unacceptable and points to a working environment where people just arent taking their roles seriously.