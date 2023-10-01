Will seem insane to many but i'd hate a replay or being given points. The fucking whinging from every other side after would be unfathomable, everyone calling for replays/points any time they get a bad call. It would set a bad precedent and paint a picture that we get special treatment and the rules bend for us.



Start reffing us properly and watch how much more success we have. I'd actually just like to see football change for the better and actually be watchable again, fuck off all this inconsistency, have the audio in real time, make the calls consistent across the board and fuck off all this ambiguous, clear and obvious BS.



I dont think we'll get a replay or points, nor do I think that's the aim but for arguments sake, imagine the fucking refereeing of our games following either, it would be spurs every week followed by, you got what you wanted, we cant do it every week just for you. It also makes a mockery of the officials which will have them holding even more of a vendetta against us. Normally they can gloss over their fuck ups but this ones a lot harder to brush under the rug, it should force change as anyone with any sense can see a change is needed.