« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 501 502 503 504 505 [506]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1030893 times)

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20200 on: Today at 08:26:21 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:24:50 am
You just know there will be a technical glitch and the audio will have been deleted.....
Is it possible to sue them? That would be seismic.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20201 on: Today at 08:32:29 am »
Its good to see a few more in the media picking up on the concept of conflict of interest.

Just a pity that no one within PGMOL seems to be aware of the concept.
Logged

Online eddymunster

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,889
  • JFT96
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20202 on: Today at 08:32:48 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:26:21 am
Is it possible to sue them? That would be seismic.

Honestly though, what does this acheive? Whatever we do it should be designed to ensure a level playing field going forward, not simply slapping the arse of PGMOL.
Logged
Brexit (n) - "The undefined being negotiated by the unprepared in order to get the unspecified for the uninformed."

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,990
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20203 on: Today at 08:36:10 am »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 02:57:31 am
I don't think points being given to us or the game being replyayed will happen. I also would hate for both scenarios to happen. The best thing that can happen from this is that this bullshit never happens again to any team, regardless of how funny it would seem. In fairness spurs did nothing wrong so to deduct points from them would be unfair. The best outcome from this is to ensure that it can't happen again and that we as a team galvanise and steamroll all in front of them for the rest of the season. I think this squad is capable.

What about running round asking for yellow cards without getting one for doing so? You know that new directive that lasted 1 game?
What about Udogie injuring Gakpo and not getting sent off?
What about Maddison asking the ref to send Jones off?
They directly benefitted from an onside goal not being awarded.
They directly benefitted from Gomez being wiped out in the area and no penalty given.

Spurs did nothing wrong? Do me a favour.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Lofty Ambitions

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,011
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20204 on: Today at 08:37:08 am »
Miguel Delaney with a really good article on the PGMOL VAR crisis as well. He's the journalist who's kept the corruption and FC 115 charges topic alive to at least some extent as well. Kudos.

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league-var-liverpool-tottenham-referee-b2421999.html

snippet:

Quote
It doesnt help that this comes amid even greater credibility questions for the Premier League, as everyone awaits the outcome of the charges against Manchester City and Everton over alleged Financial Fair Play breaches.

Many of the sports stakeholders are now livid at this. Even for broadcasters, this affects the credibility of the product they put on television.

That trust is what the game is founded on.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:40:06 am by Lofty Ambitions »
Logged
The Boy from Brazil!
Redeem us in your stone arms
Float like Papillon
Transfer Haiku by Bud P Austin

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,459
  • Bam!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20205 on: Today at 08:37:19 am »
Hilarious that some pretty big names in the media have decided we want to replay the game.

Outcomes are change to the structure.

Referee's aren't on a little weekend out with their mates, they are doing a professional job and should communicate as such. They should be fully clarifying everything in a professional manner.

A push for VAR to be used properly. Reviews should be done in full, with the VAR looking over an incident, if needed suggesting it to the referee and then playing them the incident in full, at normal speed before the ref goes over what they see asking for advice if needed. The conversations need to be broadcast in full (Any players swearing can be booked).

The PGMOL to be properly run, and not just have the referee's mates heading the organisation. It needs a proper plan and independent bodies that it can work with to improve and investigate. There has been horrendous calls and claims of wrong doing reported by referees that have just been looked over.

Every team that gets a bad decision against them gets to slap Howard Webb's head.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20206 on: Today at 08:37:43 am »
Quote from: eddymunster on Today at 08:32:48 am
Honestly though, what does this acheive? Whatever we do it should be designed to ensure a level playing field going forward, not simply slapping the arse of PGMOL.
It would force to improve as they'd be aware that negligence would lead to lawsuits.
Logged

Offline Redbonnie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20207 on: Today at 08:37:45 am »
Perhaps Darren England is not too bothered about being sacked, because he is already lined up for the uae job?

Fact is given citys loss earlier in the day, the trip to uae, the so called error the unusual presentation of video evidence on the Jones red card, combined with a further spurious sending off when it looked like Liverpool could overcome their numerical disadvantage it looks to many people like match fixing.  Thats the problem PGMOL face and rather than be affronted by the suspicion PGMOL need to do everything they can to convince the paying football fan that the Prem is not bent or they will destroy it as a competition.


Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,459
  • Bam!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20208 on: Today at 08:41:27 am »
Worth noting that Hwang could have been sent off for Wolves before getting the winner in the city game, Brentford had what (I thought) a blatant penalty denied.... every weekend has terrible calls that change the outcome out games.

Ours is unique as it's one that is binary and can only been seen one way, if you are competent at your job.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,526
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20209 on: Today at 08:43:03 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:24:50 am
You just know there will be a technical glitch and the audio will have been deleted.....
I think the audio is recorded on tdk cassette tapes. The tape machine chewed it up, theyve tried putting a pencil in the wheel to wind it back on but not worked.
Logged

Offline Redbonnie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20210 on: Today at 08:43:18 am »
Also there seems to be a shift in PGMOLs narrativeits gone from England did not notice ithe goal was not given, to England forgot the goal was not given. In other words they have realised there is evidence he was aware the goal had been ruled offside.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20211 on: Today at 08:44:26 am »
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on Today at 08:37:08 am
Miguel Delaney with a really good article on the PGMOL VAR crisis as well. He's the journalist who's kept the corruption and FC 115 charges topic alive to at least some extent as well. Kudos.

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league-var-liverpool-tottenham-referee-b2421999.html

snippet:
A loss of credibility will hit them where it hurts the most- their wallets.

Verry little is made of Rodri's handballband the Naby Keita "penalty" against Leicester.  Those points would have won us the league. The last time we won we were miles ahead so they couldn't do much. They were also determined to prevent us from retaining it the season after that. Something is very fishy somewhere.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:53:26 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online eddymunster

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,889
  • JFT96
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20212 on: Today at 08:50:32 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:37:43 am
It would force to improve as they'd be aware that negligence would lead to lawsuits.

Doubt it, the amount of money in the game I'd imagine this would just make it absolutely unviable for anyone to referee top level football. This needs to be a collborative effort between the PGMOL, Premier League/FA and the teams to ensure a transparent method of decision making and post game review is established.

Hitting PGMOL with a lawsuit, financial punishment is worthless as any penalty given to PGMOL will be absolutely insignificant compared to the finances of top level football clubs, and any that is a significant sum to the clubs is given, I'd imagine the PGMOL would be imediately bankrupt.
Logged
Brexit (n) - "The undefined being negotiated by the unprepared in order to get the unspecified for the uninformed."

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,901
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20213 on: Today at 08:50:57 am »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 08:43:18 am
Also there seems to be a shift in PGMOLs narrativeits gone from England did not notice ithe goal was not given, to England forgot the goal was not given. In other words they have realised there is evidence he was aware the goal had been ruled offside.
The whole set of audio needs to be released. That's the only way they'll be able to back up this 'claim'.
Logged

Online Trotterwatch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20214 on: Today at 08:53:56 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 08:50:57 am
The whole set of audio needs to be released. That's the only way they'll be able to back up this 'claim'.

I'm sure they're training up the AI right now with voice samples. 

The outcome of this should be vastly increased transparancy.
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,339
  • Bring the noise
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20215 on: Today at 08:58:35 am »
No doubt this will all be brushed under the rug before the next round of games, when more errors will be made and nothing will happen about them either. I dont know why football supporters continue to put up with this shit week after week season after season, we need a proper protest to protect the game from broken officials- on and off the pitch.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20216 on: Today at 08:59:31 am »
We're going to get really fucked over because we've said something. Which sums up where football is at.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20217 on: Today at 08:59:56 am »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 08:43:18 am
Also there seems to be a shift in PGMOLs narrativeits gone from England did not notice ithe goal was not given, to England forgot the goal was not given. In other words they have realised there is evidence he was aware the goal had been ruled offside.
Proof the statement was a rushed cover job that backfired.

The arrogance of PGMOL is astounding that they thought that would be the end if it. They think everyone are Idiots and below them.

If losing this match makes the Yorkshire Cabel of Webb, Atkinson and Moss step down then I'll take it, while those 3 are there running PGMOL we'll continue to get fucked over just like they did when they reffed our games.

4 red cards in our last 6 games with all them dodgy, shows we're being specifically targeted.

The amazing Newcastle win we had made them double down.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:02:06 am by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20218 on: Today at 09:02:00 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:06:25 am
https://liverpooloffside.sbnation.com/platform/amp/2023/10/1/23898401/premier-league-officials-lucrative-uae-jobs-conflict-interest-bribery-corruption-liverpool-spurs

Dont know where the figures are from but this article reports the officials were paid £15-20k for their work in the UAE and that such work happens regularly.
That in itself is huge and raises some serious issues.
Why do they need English refs to cover games? Why do they need to pay them amounts that seem clearly disproportionate to the equivalent rate for reffing an English or European fixture?
Why do games that generate tiny amounts of gate/tv/sponsorship money pay such a disproportionate amount for their refs?
Why did the refs professional body not prevent this happening due to potential for conflict of interest?
Why has no one looked into the issue of how long haul travel hours before a big game could affect performance?
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,946
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20219 on: Today at 09:02:28 am »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 08:43:18 am
Also there seems to be a shift in PGMOLs narrativeits gone from England did not notice ithe goal was not given, to England forgot the goal was not given. In other words they have realised there is evidence he was aware the goal had been ruled offside.

Where did you get this from?
Was there another statement, or did someone step up and do an interview?
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20220 on: Today at 09:04:14 am »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 08:43:18 am
Also there seems to be a shift in PGMOLs narrativeits gone from England did not notice ithe goal was not given, to England forgot the goal was not given. In other words they have realised there is evidence he was aware the goal had been ruled offside.

Whichever one it is, how the hell can anyone watching that match think the goal was given. Unless Diaz and everyone connected with Liverpool were attempting the worlds most boring goal celebration you just cannot come to that conclusion. The Spurs playing asking for a yellow for Jota and getting away with it, the slow mo review of Jones tackle. I think I read we've had more red cards in 6 games that we have in 6 years, and how many of them were justified. It's too much, I agree with others on here now, t's not incompetence anymore its clear cheating. We just wanted to be treated fairly but we're being treated differently that every other team
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20221 on: Today at 09:04:32 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:59:31 am
We're going to get really fucked over because we've said something. Which sums up where football is at.
At least try and offer something before coming out with your usual negative bollocks.
What should be have done after Saturday? Nothing?

Irrespective of what happens about this game and those officials, this is our opportunity to make it clear to PGMOL that well be watching them like a fucking hawk, and if theres any hint of retribution well comedown on them so hard they wont know whats hit them.
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20222 on: Today at 09:06:41 am »

How come Howard Webb is immune btw and who has the authority to sack him ? amazing he is still keeping his position when he did the impossible of making the PGMOL even worse than before
Logged

Online cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20223 on: Today at 09:13:14 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:04:14 am
Whichever one it is, how the hell can anyone watching that match think the goal was given. Unless Diaz and everyone connected with Liverpool were attempting the worlds most boring goal celebration you just cannot come to that conclusion. The Spurs playing asking for a yellow for Jota and getting away with it, the slow mo review of Jones tackle. I think I read we've had more red cards in 6 games that we have in 6 years, and how many of them were justified. It's too much, I agree with others on here now, t's not incompetence anymore its clear cheating. We just wanted to be treated fairly but we're being treated differently that every other team

their player waving the card pissed me off as much as the offside - they make a big deal about dissent and stuff they are clamping down on 'wave an imaginary card = that player gets booked' but then pick and choose when to implement it. absolute shower of shite.
its getting very hard to not draw the conclusion that there is an agenda against us.
Logged

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,969
  • Never Forget
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20224 on: Today at 09:13:17 am »
I really hope the audio gets released. The fact that the two refs in VAR were afraid to speak up or to tell the center ref to stop proceedings until they got the correct decision appalls me. Or they tried to tell the center ref and he just over ruled them. Supposed to be professional adults working as a team. Still amazing to me that even though the kinks were supposedly worked out years ago with VAR they still find new and ingenious ways to screw up.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20225 on: Today at 09:15:08 am »
The audio needs to be released. Unedited.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,946
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20226 on: Today at 09:15:50 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 09:13:17 am
I really hope the audio gets released. The fact that the two refs in VAR were afraid to speak up or to tell the center ref to stop proceedings until they got the correct decision appalls me. Or they tried to tell the center ref and he just over ruled them. Supposed to be professional adults working as a team. Still amazing to me that even though the links were supposedly worked out years ago with VAR they still find new and ingenious ways to screw up.

There is nothing strange about it. We have all know for years, and Mike Dean's interview proved it, their first and final worry is to protect their mates. They aren't professionals working together to achieve the best outcome, they never were. They are professionals working together to achieve the perception of the best outcome for PGMOL - vastly different. And we, I feel, have the smoking gun within our reach. If they refuse to release the unedited audio and step out into the light - there will be no going back from it.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,675
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20227 on: Today at 09:17:28 am »
Quote from: cheesyleps on Yesterday at 10:45:20 pm
My background is in accident investigation in the maritime industry

All I could think of was

"Hmm, why did this boat sink?"

"It had a hole in it"

"OK, cheers mate.....another week off work then?"

"yeah mate, job done"

Sorry Cheesy :D
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20228 on: Today at 09:17:58 am »
There is no audio that can explain it, unless mike, will you stop watching porn, theres a game going on
Logged

Online goalrushatgoodison

  • crapinbed
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,230
  • Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20229 on: Today at 09:18:26 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:06:16 am
Just our luck if they replay it and we lose 5-0o not watching


We need to know just what that human error was and why it was not rectified asap. There were 2 minutes between the goal and Spurs scoring (it gets trickier after that I suppose)
The only explanation I can think of was the two wally's were not actually watching the match but playing cards facing away from the screen and when asked was it a goal said "yes, decision correct" then went back to no longer watching again. Nothing else makes any sense at all.

I am almost certain that this or a version of this is exactly what happened.

Explains the abscence of lines etc.
Logged
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20230 on: Today at 09:20:16 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:17:58 am
There is no audio that can explain it, unless mike, will you stop watching porn, theres a game going on

The unedited audio will show how inept they are.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online eddymunster

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,889
  • JFT96
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20231 on: Today at 09:20:25 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:15:50 am
There is nothing strange about it. We have all know for years, and Mike Dean's interview proved it, their first and final worry is to protect their mates. They aren't professionals working together to achieve the best outcome, they never were. They are professionals working together to achieve the perception of the best outcome for PGMOL - vastly different. And we, I feel, have the smoking gun within our reach. If they refuse to release the unedited audio and step out into the light - there will be no going back from it.

Don't forget what Mark Halsey came out with...

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2661535-former-epl-ref-mark-halsey-says-he-was-told-to-say-he-missed-in-match-incidents#:~:text=BES-,Former%20EPL%20Ref%20Mark%20Halsey%20Says%20He%20Was%20Told,He%20Missed%20in%2DMatch%20Incidents&text=Mark%20Halsey%2C%20who%20refereed%20in,that%20had%20occurred%20during%20games.
Logged
Brexit (n) - "The undefined being negotiated by the unprepared in order to get the unspecified for the uninformed."

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,897
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20232 on: Today at 09:24:48 am »
There is something wrong with the PGMOL that goes beyond incompetence.

As is often the case the cover-up is worse than the crime with dribs and drabs of conflicting information coming out. So far theyve been able to get away with their decisions because they have been subjective choices by the officials, such as the Jones sending off or Jotas first yellow. That those choices might be coloured by bias is something the media isnt willing to touch. But, this human error went too far and could have been fixed almost immediately, but they decided not to. So, the game had kicked off again. So what. Get a word to the ref asap. Stop the game, call him to the monitor (if even necessary) and fix it. Remember that time they gave Man United a penalty after the game was finished? The trouble they just let these people to decide whatever they fancy. Those people may just be incompetent, but they may also be untrustworthy. I want a full scale investigation of the PGMOL, not just this incident. I think theyre rotten to the core, but lets find out. They can be replaced.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,148
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20233 on: Today at 09:25:20 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:59:31 am
We're going to get really fucked over because we've said something. Which sums up where football is at.

What's the alternative though? Are you going to be happy to leave this mess to the missing Masters and Webb? Sometimes you have to be the one to confront the authorities and demand the answers.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20234 on: Today at 09:30:41 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:59:31 am
We're going to get really fucked over because we've said something. Which sums up where football is at.

We didnt say anything for 24 hours this was led by Sky and Neville of all people called them liars live on air.

We dont get anything anyway !!!

The eyes are on them all now so we get reffed properly for a while now
Logged

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,802
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20235 on: Today at 09:33:59 am »
have they actually said the words "sorry" as I keep hearing Neville spouting off as you should always accept it when somebody say's "sorry"
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20236 on: Today at 09:35:08 am »
Will seem insane to many but i'd hate a replay or being given points. The fucking whinging from every other side after would be unfathomable, everyone calling for replays/points any time they get a bad call. It would set a bad precedent and paint a picture that we get special treatment and the rules bend for us.

Start reffing us properly and watch how much more success we have. I'd actually just like to see football change for the better and actually be watchable again, fuck off all this inconsistency, have the audio in real time, make the calls consistent across the board and fuck off all this ambiguous, clear and obvious BS.

I dont think we'll get a replay or points, nor do I think that's the aim but for arguments sake, imagine the fucking refereeing of our games following either, it would be spurs every week followed by, you got what you wanted, we cant do it every week just for you. It also makes a mockery of the officials which will have them holding even more of a vendetta against us. Normally they can gloss over their fuck ups but this ones a lot harder to brush under the rug, it should force change as anyone with any sense can see a change is needed.
Logged

Online cheesyleps

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 45
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20237 on: Today at 09:35:29 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 07:13:45 am
Yes, great post full of insights.
Made me think of one of those flight investigation programmers on the discovery channel years ago when the Korean airline (801 just looked it up) crashed because the junior officers didnt want the pilot to lose face, the instrument landing system wasn't working and everyone knew except the captain.

Thanks.

Those kinds of accident have been an all too common occurrence throughout maritime and aviation history. Whilst 'significant human error' is the headline reason for the accident, what they actually represent is significant failures of procedure, leadership, management, training, and workplace culture.

As a really simple example; air traffic control will only EVER use the word "takeoff" when an aircraft is being cleared for takeoff, or having its clearance revoked; not during information broadcasts/instructions to other aircraft. This was a direct result of the awful crash at Tenerife (which claimed nearly 600 lives) where a pilot misheard an instruction to wait before takeoff.

The 'Legacy' section of the wiki for that disaster is a great precis for what I suspect are some of the root problems in that organisation: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tenerife_airport_disaster

Simple, yet important concepts such as closed loop communication are used to ensure clarity. I see no evidence that they are used by football refereeing teams. Frankly, I see no evidence that referees in this country have taken the transition to professional status seriously at all.

Every single person involved in refereeing professionally would benefit from attending the airline industry's CRM (Crew Resource Management) or maritime industry's HELM O/M (Human Element, Leadership, and Management at the Operational/Managerial level) training, and attempting to implement all the necessary measures.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #20238 on: Today at 09:36:03 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:25:20 am
What's the alternative though? Are you going to be happy to leave this mess to the missing Masters and Webb? Sometimes you have to be the one to confront the authorities and demand the answers.

There's no alternative we had to do it. Shame other clubs don't come out and say things need to improve too. That way they would indeed change things. But instead we'll get the tribal bollocks.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Pages: 1 ... 501 502 503 504 505 [506]   Go Up
« previous next »
 