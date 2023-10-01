Ken as usual with a good one on this."Think about the disallowed Luis Diaz goal that caused the current eruption. The old pre-VAR system would have delivered the same basic outcome  the goal disallowed because of an incorrectly raised offside flag. But in the end it would have gone down as a mistake, like thousands of similar mistakes before. People would have been angry at the time, and then they would have forgotten about it.What we have instead is a scandal. We have another apology from the referees organisation PGMOL and a promise to conduct another review. We have seen the VAR officials involved, Darren England and Dan Cook, taken off their next games. We have heard a cover story that England and Cook somehow did not notice that the Diaz goal had been disallowed by the on-field team. They simply didnt notice Diaz with his head in his hands, the celebrating Tottenham fans, the stony-faced linesman with his flag up. So when they said check complete, they meant to imply so give the goal rather than weve checked the offside call and it is correct.This series of alleged events is so weird that PGMOL really should be rushing to publish the unedited audio recording, so that we can all understand how the episode took place.And then we have the speculations that naturally follow any such bizarre events. Were England and Cook asleep at the wheel because they were tired after flying back from the United Arab Emirates where they were officiating a local Pro League game on Thursday night? Why are professional Premier League refs doing midweek gigs in the Gulf anyway? Has PGMOL chief Howard Webb, whose CV includes a stint as the head of refereeing at the Saudi Football Federation, never worried that such gigs might affect the all-important perception of integrity?"