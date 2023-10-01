« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20160 on: Today at 01:00:43 am
finally..https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/66978938

Liverpool say "sporting integrity has been undermined" by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) error in Saturday's 2-1 Premier League loss to Tottenham.

In a statement on Sunday, the club said they will "explore the range of options available given the clear need for escalation and resolution."
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20161 on: Today at 01:05:23 am
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 10:04:21 pm

Look how they asked the referee to go to the monitor for Jones red card and how what frame they showed him, they weren't lacking concentration then weren't they

Its not an error. The two VAR referees didn't want to allow the goal as they thought they can get away with it. The proof is how PGMOL tried to find excuses for it and their final version is that the VAR referee meant by saying check complete (  they only said this after Gary Neville exposed them ) that it's a goal. They have mics the VAR referee and his assistant doesn't need to run into the pitch and say it's a goal, it takes them literally two seconds to say not offside. They are trying to paint it as an error or miscommunication but it's not.


This. It's obvious there's evil intentions in the VAR room. The match needs to be replayed for fair resolution.
And these chimps to be sacked.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20162 on: Today at 01:13:19 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:04:07 am
What we need is a referee who is a whistleblower.

And a Dr. who is a Beaker?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20163 on: Today at 01:26:45 am
In badminton, the player is given 3 opportunities to challenge line calls.
If their challenge is correct, their 3 opportunities is maintained. A wrong challenge reduces the number of opportunities.
The visual line call by Hawkeye is transmitted on the big screen for public viewing instantly.
Maybe they could introduce this in football? For the managers to challenge questionable decisions of referees.
With some modifications of procedures.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20164 on: Today at 01:36:21 am
Give me strength!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20165 on: Today at 01:53:39 am
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20166 on: Today at 02:57:31 am
I don't think points being given to us or the game being replyayed will happen. I also would hate for both scenarios to happen. The best thing that can happen from this is that this bullshit never happens again to any team, regardless of how funny it would seem. In fairness spurs did nothing wrong so to deduct points from them would be unfair. The best outcome from this is to ensure that it can't happen again and that we as a team galvanise and steamroll all in front of them for the rest of the season. I think this squad is capable.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20167 on: Today at 02:59:49 am
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 02:50:15 pm
New ref from Aus, Jarred Gillett, not had us for a single match yet.

Well have him for Luton at home.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20168 on: Today at 03:04:03 am
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 02:57:31 am
I don't think points being given to us or the game being replyayed will happen. I also would hate for both scenarios to happen. The best thing that can happen from this is that this bullshit never happens again to any team, regardless of how funny it would seem. In fairness spurs did nothing wrong so to deduct points from them would be unfair. The best outcome from this is to ensure that it can't happen again and that we as a team galvanise and steamroll all in front of them for the rest of the season. I think this squad is capable.

Why would you hate it, we were robbed & Spurs wouldn't have even scored had the twats followed the laws of the game and the proper procedures.

Fact is they were gifted 2 extra points at least, so fuck Spurs and their Hypocrite of a manager.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20169 on: Today at 03:20:33 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:04:03 am
Why would you hate it, we were robbed & Spurs wouldn't have even scored had the twats followed the laws of the game and the proper procedures.

Fact is they were gifted 2 extra points at least, so fuck Spurs and their Hypocrite of a manager.
I would hate it because I think we can win the league regardless. Being given a point or deducting points from someone just isn't the same. I know we were screwed but this squad is good enough to fight back and keep going. So yes fuck getting anything for free, let's just highlight the assholes that got it wrong and go and win it, we are good enough to do it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20170 on: Today at 03:32:05 am
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 03:20:33 am
I would hate it because I think we can win the league regardless. Being given a point or deducting points from someone just isn't the same. I know we were screwed but this squad is good enough to fight back and keep going. So yes fuck getting anything for free, let's just highlight the assholes that got it wrong and go and win it, we are good enough to do it.
Getting something for free? What? Oh you mean the legitimate goal we scored and which was taken away?

What is it with some people being so holy and pious about this? They monumentally fucked up. This is not a normal situation. If there's some way of making amends that is available, that helps us, of course we should take it. It wouldn't mean "getting something for free". It'd mean righting a wrong that has been perpetrated.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20171 on: Today at 03:40:11 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:28:27 am
Who has said anything, I haven't actually seen much of anything

The usual suspects. Neville has said sorry should be respected and not undervalued.  Surely, its the PGMOL undervaluing their apologies given they have been making them so regularly this season with nothing actually changing.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20172 on: Today at 03:41:54 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:32:05 am
Getting something for free? What? Oh you mean the legitimate goal we scored and which was taken away?

What is it with some people being so holy and pious about this? They monumentally fucked up. This is not a normal situation. If there's some way of making amends that is available, that helps us, of course we should take it. It wouldn't mean "getting something for free". It'd mean righting a wrong that has been perpetrated.
yeah getting something for free was the wrong phrase. It was a huge fuck up there is no doubt but I still think being given something from the game regardless how much they fucked up will not benefit us long term. The game has passed and we have to move on to the next one,
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20173 on: Today at 03:44:58 am
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 03:20:33 am
I would hate it because I think we can win the league regardless. Being given a point or deducting points from someone just isn't the same. I know we were screwed but this squad is good enough to fight back and keep going. So yes fuck getting anything for free, let's just highlight the assholes that got it wrong and go and win it, we are good enough to do it.

It's not about being given anything or wining the title. For years we have seen crazy decisions that effected the outcome of the title winners and top 4 and they always used fake excuses like human error and clear and obvious and so on. This time is different because there is no explanation for this, since when VAR referee fail to inform the referee or for the on field referee to not understand if it's offside or not, it's made up, doesn't even happen at any league around the world. It's more of an opportunity to expose them and hoping it leads to this group of friends organization disassembled or something.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20174 on: Today at 03:48:23 am
It's not about being given anything or wining the title. For years we have seen crazy decisions that effected the outcome of the title winners and top 4 and they always used fake excuses like human error and clear and obvious and so on. This time is different because there is no explanation for this, since when VAR referee fail to inform the referee or for the on field referee to not understand if it's offside or not, it's made up, doesn't even happen at any league around the world. It's more of an opportunity to expose them and hoping it leads to this group of friends organization disassembled or something.
yeah that's why I said let's expose the people who got it wrong and keep going.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20175 on: Today at 03:48:49 am
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 03:20:33 am
I would hate it because I think we can win the league regardless. Being given a point or deducting points from someone just isn't the same. I know we were screwed but this squad is good enough to fight back and keep going. So yes fuck getting anything for free, let's just highlight the assholes that got it wrong and go and win it, we are good enough to do it.

They would not be giving us anything.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20176 on: Today at 03:51:28 am
They would not be giving us anything.
exactly
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20177 on: Today at 04:54:17 am
Quote from: cheesyleps on Yesterday at 10:45:20 pm
100%

For starters, attributing an incident almost immediately to 'human error' is incredibly poor incident management, and is a sign of an organisation that is not competent, is deliberately obstructive in relation to improving performance, or both.

My background is in accident investigation in the maritime industry, but the processes we follow are those developed in aviation; as they share a lot of commonality. Almost every maritime or aviation accident has 'human error' as a factor. In almost none of those incidents is human error the sole contributory factor. Incident investigation requires looking beyond the final point of failure (the human in the chair) to find the systemic, procedural, managerial, technological, or cultural failings that led up to that person making that error.

* Is there sufficient training? Is it fit for purpose? Is it frequent enough? Has it been reviewed in light of recent developments? Is it stringent enough?

* Are there effective managerial processes in place? Are they followed? Are the managers effective in their roles? Is there enough supervision? Is it fit for purpose?

* Does the technology work? Is it intuitive? Is it well-implemented? Is it integrated into processes enough? Are users sufficiently trained in its use? Can it be streamlined? Are there alternatives available that perform better?

* Is the culture of the organisation one that promotes excellence? Are whistle-blowers supported? Is feedback adequately sought, reviewed, and incorporated where appropriate? Is there an open, transparent culture of co-operation? Are employees happy and satisfied? Is there an ingrained culture of professionalism? Is there trust in the management structure?

* How is recruitment, promotion, and professional development managed?

Do we really trust that these kinds of questions are being asked at the PGMOL at any point, let alone before putting out that statement?

The absolute simplest way to start this after an incident is to just keep asking the question "why?" In the same way that a five year old does.

Why wasn't the goal given?
He thought the onfield decision was a goal
Why?
Because x
Why?
Because y and z
Why?
Because...

Quite quickly you start to find reasons much deeper than 'human error' and are able to highlight fixable failings. Every time a plane crashes, or a ship sinks, we pursue with absolute doggedness ways to prevent those same problems claiming more lives. Football isn't life and death, but every incident should be viewed as a chance to make the system and the organisation more robust and less prone to human error.

It is quite telling that the head of the organisation is a former police officer. The police are the very antithesis of the open culture that is required in order to implement these measures. Their modus operandi is to close ranks, issue an apology, sometimes make a sacrificial personnel change, and continue on without making any real change. Webb's approach since taking over is exactly this: Public apology, public reprimand of an employee, carry on regardless. It is a disgrace.

What a great and thought provoking post and I think this is exactly the problem and you've hit the nail on the head. It's a closed shop. There's no transparency or attempts to change.

It's either apologise or double down on the incorrect decisions that are made to protect the fellow officer I mean referee.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20178 on: Today at 06:20:31 am
Won't the Premier League or Richard Masters iirc be commenting on this weekend and the damage being done to it's product?

I can't see a replay happening and an apology and the individuals involved from the PGMOL being demoted etc isn't good enough so what is the "ideal" solution?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20179 on: Today at 06:35:34 am
Even the Telegraph with a couple of articles, including one about traveling to Arab leagues. Do they mention the potential corruption aspect there? Can't read due to paywall.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/10/01/liverpool-var-tottenham-pgmol-luis-diaz-goal-darren-england/

snippet:

Quote
But Webb has not gone far enough to appease the furious club, who issued a strongly-worded statement branding the officiating unacceptable and suggesting the integrity of the 2-1 result has been undermined.

Liverpool believe the Var audio will reveal why the process broke down during and after the critical decision when Díaz was wrongly ruled offside. Club sources say it is not the decision itself that has prompted their reaction, but the worrying malfunction in applying the laws of the game, especially given the technology available.

and

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/10/01/var-referees-liverpool-spurs-luis-diaz-offside-working-uae/

snippet:

Quote
It is understood that both England and Cook returned to London on Friday to begin their preparations for the following days match between Spurs and Liverpool, which has triggered concerns about their readiness for the Premier League contest so soon after two long-haul flights of nearly eight hours.
I understand that they officiated on Thursday evening, which means on Friday they will have had a minimum seven hours in the air, former PGMOL chief Keith Hackett told Telegraph Sport.

This impacts on their recovery and a loss of sharpness in their performance. In my time in office if they were in Europe on Thursday then they would not officiate until late Sunday or Monday at the earliest. This is yet another example of poor management of these professional sports persons and actual changes must be made to stop these mounting errors.

There are also fears that allowing referees to work in the Middle East could raise the risk of a conflict of interest, although there is no suggestion that as an issue in the present case. England and Cook both officiated in the UAE, which owns Premier League champions Manchester City, alongside referee Michael Oliver, who earlier this year was allowed to take charge of a match in the Saudi Pro League despite Newcastle Uniteds ownership links to the Gulf state.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20180 on: Today at 06:41:00 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:20:31 am
Won't the Premier League or Richard Masters iirc be commenting on this weekend and the damage being done to it's product?

I can't see a replay happening and an apology and the individuals involved from the PGMOL being demoted etc isn't good enough so what is the "ideal" solution?
Howard Webb resigns. Install a leadership, structure and process that encourages openness and integrity for match officiating and review. Rugby seem to have a much clearer and cleaner approach. Its not perfect, but much better managed.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20181 on: Today at 06:49:49 am
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on Today at 06:35:34 am


Thats the first Ive seen the idea of a conflict of interest raised in the mainstream media. Feels like another shift.

So Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi are hiring refs from the Premier League? Is this common practice for leagues and does any other country do it? If not, what separates these countries from other countries and when did this activity start?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20182 on: Today at 06:50:13 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:20:31 am
Won't the Premier League or Richard Masters iirc be commenting on this weekend and the damage being done to it's product?

I can't see a replay happening and an apology and the individuals involved from the PGMOL being demoted etc isn't good enough so what is the "ideal" solution?

With the biggest respect this should have happened the moment after the game finished, Masters should have been making a statement. But when does he ever show any kind of leadership unless it's for his own good? It sums up the problem football has. Too many people not wanting to ruffle any feathers and not taking the difficult decisions which needs to be taken.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20183 on: Today at 06:52:24 am
Club/FSGs statement, Lindas and Johns socials read together all paint the right note and tone of response imo. Lets resist the temptation to go overboard and call for these officials execution and such though 
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20184 on: Today at 06:53:15 am
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 06:41:00 am
Howard Webb resigns. Install a leadership, structure and process that encourages openness and integrity for match officiating and review. Rugby seem to have a much clearer and cleaner approach. Its not perfect, but much better managed.

That's exactly what should happen but it won't as Masters is an arse who should have been asking questions on the way Webb has led the PGMOL, since he's come back.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20185 on: Today at 06:56:02 am
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 06:52:24 am
Club/FSGs statement, Lindas and Johns socials read together all paint the right note and tone of response imo. Lets resist the temptation to go overboard and call for these officials execution and such though 

There needs to be changes and openness. Webb should already of fallen on his own sword over allowing refs to go to the UAE. An extraordinary cock up by him.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20186 on: Today at 07:06:25 am
https://liverpooloffside.sbnation.com/platform/amp/2023/10/1/23898401/premier-league-officials-lucrative-uae-jobs-conflict-interest-bribery-corruption-liverpool-spurs

Dont know where the figures are from but this article reports the officials were paid £15-20k for their work in the UAE and that such work happens regularly.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20187 on: Today at 07:13:45 am
Quote from: rich87 on Today at 04:54:17 am
What a great and thought provoking post and I think this is exactly the problem and you've hit the nail on the head. It's a closed shop. There's no transparency or attempts to change.

It's either apologise or double down on the incorrect decisions that are made to protect the fellow officer I mean referee.

Yes, great post full of insights.
Made me think of one of those flight investigation programmers on the discovery channel years ago when the Korean airline (801 just looked it up) crashed because the junior officers didnt want the pilot to lose face, the instrument landing system wasn't working and everyone knew except the captain.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20188 on: Today at 07:17:25 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:06:25 am
https://liverpooloffside.sbnation.com/platform/amp/2023/10/1/23898401/premier-league-officials-lucrative-uae-jobs-conflict-interest-bribery-corruption-liverpool-spurs

Dont know where the figures are from but this article reports the officials were paid £15-20k for their work in the UAE and that such work happens regularly.

Doesnt even need to be outright match fixing does it. Just wouldnt want to make any big calls to risk losing out on that kind of extra pay.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20189 on: Today at 07:20:38 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 07:17:25 am
Doesnt even need to be outright match fixing does it. Just wouldnt want to make any big calls to risk losing out on that kind of extra pay.

Precisely. A one off gig for 10% your annual wage is not something you want to scupper by souring a relationship.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20190 on: Today at 07:30:11 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 07:17:25 am
Doesnt even need to be outright match fixing does it. Just wouldnt want to make any big calls to risk losing out on that kind of extra pay.

In a "normal" word, there should also be non-compete clauses for the PL-refs.. PL and the new oil leagues are competitors, and you got employees of PL freelancing for the competitors..  Whether they bring any value to the oil leagues is of course questionable, but this can't really be allowed to go on..

Looking at their physical state; an extra round in the gym would have been better than drinking with the boys in some resort also..
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20191 on: Today at 07:33:58 am
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Today at 07:30:11 am
In a "normal" word, there should also be non-compete clauses for the PL-refs.. PL and the new oil leagues are competitors, and you got employees of PL freelancing for the competitors..  Whether they bring any value to the oil leagues is of course questionable, but this can't really be allowed to go on..

Looking at their physical state; an extra round in the gym would have been better than drinking with the boys in some resort also..

Agree, but this will out to bed the oft-repeated suggestion that referees from other countries replace the PGMOL and existing refs for domestic games 
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20192 on: Today at 07:44:34 am
I wonder if it has occurred to these pricks that if they had done their job to the best of their ability, along with being honest, they wouldnt be in the spotlight like this. Too much to ask I guess.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20193 on: Today at 07:47:08 am
https://www.irishtimes.com/sport/soccer/2023/10/02/we-dont-have-to-persist-with-this-nonsense-get-rid-of-var/

Ken as usual with a good one on this.


"Think about the disallowed Luis Diaz goal that caused the current eruption. The old pre-VAR system would have delivered the same basic outcome  the goal disallowed because of an incorrectly raised offside flag. But in the end it would have gone down as a mistake, like thousands of similar mistakes before. People would have been angry at the time, and then they would have forgotten about it.

What we have instead is a scandal. We have another apology from the referees organisation PGMOL and a promise to conduct another review. We have seen the VAR officials involved, Darren England and Dan Cook, taken off their next games. We have heard a cover story that England and Cook somehow did not notice that the Diaz goal had been disallowed by the on-field team. They simply didnt notice Diaz with his head in his hands, the celebrating Tottenham fans, the stony-faced linesman with his flag up. So when they said check complete, they meant to imply so give the goal rather than weve checked the offside call and it is correct.

This series of alleged events is so weird that PGMOL really should be rushing to publish the unedited audio recording, so that we can all understand how the episode took place.

And then we have the speculations that naturally follow any such bizarre events. Were England and Cook asleep at the wheel because they were tired after flying back from the United Arab Emirates where they were officiating a local Pro League game on Thursday night? Why are professional Premier League refs doing midweek gigs in the Gulf anyway? Has PGMOL chief Howard Webb, whose CV includes a stint as the head of refereeing at the Saudi Football Federation, never worried that such gigs might affect the all-important perception of integrity?"
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20194 on: Today at 07:48:01 am
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 05:38:18 pm
Our game last week was delayed as ref needed his earpiece to work.

That in VAR is cheating nobody is telling me England/Cook couldnt contact Hooper to tell him goal.

The audio just has to be released as proof and ALL OF IT not edited but it wont be as its a cover up.

6-7 big calls all go against us....now is that normal ??? Id say not.
There are 6 referees in the team all connected by audio. That should be interesting.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20195 on: Today at 07:56:51 am
