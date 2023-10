I don't think points being given to us or the game being replyayed will happen. I also would hate for both scenarios to happen. The best thing that can happen from this is that this bullshit never happens again to any team, regardless of how funny it would seem. In fairness spurs did nothing wrong so to deduct points from them would be unfair. The best outcome from this is to ensure that it can't happen again and that we as a team galvanise and steamroll all in front of them for the rest of the season. I think this squad is capable.