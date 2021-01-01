This part hasn't been picked up by many, but I think it's very important. If I'm reading it correctly, we want a proper investigation before concluding it was nothing more than "an error".



For starters, attributing an incident almost immediately to 'human error' is incredibly poor incident management, and is a sign of an organisation that is not competent, is deliberately obstructive in relation to improving performance, or both.My background is in accident investigation in the maritime industry, but the processes we follow are those developed in aviation; as they share a lot of commonality. Almost every maritime or aviation accident has 'human error' as a factor. In almost none of those incidents is human error the sole contributory factor. Incident investigation requires looking beyond the final point of failure (the human in the chair) to find the systemic, procedural, managerial, technological, or cultural failings that led up to that person making that error.* Is there sufficient training? Is it fit for purpose? Is it frequent enough? Has it been reviewed in light of recent developments? Is it stringent enough?* Are there effective managerial processes in place? Are they followed? Are the managers effective in their roles? Is there enough supervision? Is it fit for purpose?* Does the technology work? Is it intuitive? Is it well-implemented? Is it integrated into processes enough? Are users sufficiently trained in its use? Can it be streamlined? Are there alternatives available that perform better?* Is the culture of the organisation one that promotes excellence? Are whistle-blowers supported? Is feedback adequately sought, reviewed, and incorporated where appropriate? Is there an open, transparent culture of co-operation? Are employees happy and satisfied? Is there an ingrained culture of professionalism? Is there trust in the management structure?* How is recruitment, promotion, and professional development managed?Do we really trust that these kinds of questions are being asked at the PGMOL at any point, let alone before putting out that statement?The absolute simplest way to start this after an incident is to just keep asking the question "why?" In the same way that a five year old does.Why wasn't the goal given?He thought the onfield decision was a goalWhy?Because xWhy?Because y and zWhy?Because...Quite quickly you start to find reasons much deeper than 'human error' and are able to highlight fixable failings. Every time a plane crashes, or a ship sinks, we pursue with absolute doggedness ways to prevent those same problems claiming more lives. Football isn't life and death, but every incident should be viewed as a chance to make the system and the organisation more robust and less prone to human error.It is quite telling that the head of the organisation is a former police officer. The police are the very antithesis of the open culture that is required in order to implement these measures. Their modus operandi is to close ranks, issue an apology, sometimes make a sacrificial personnel change, and continue on without making any real change. Webb's approach since taking over is exactly this: Public apology, public reprimand of an employee, carry on regardless. It is a disgrace.