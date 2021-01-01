« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

RedG13

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20120 on: Yesterday at 09:40:14 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:15:44 pm
Thought I read on here somewhere about Paul Dalglish saying he played in a game that was replayed due to ref mistake?
USL it did happen
https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/37621858/usl-replay-part-game-officials-bizarre-decision-disallow-goal
Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20121 on: Yesterday at 09:41:39 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:30:09 pm
If it takes something like this, as tough as it is to accept at the moment, to bring about real change and more scrutiny and accountability in that mob of match officials then it'll be beneficial in the long term.
Indeed, could be a blessing in disguise

Quote
Badly need a challenge system, were the Captain of a team can request the use of VAR in the event of a potentially match altering incident, doesn't rugby have something like that?
No, that would be awful. A challenge system would be diasasterous and have an insidious - not to mention invidious - effect upon a shite, incompetent or corrupt referee's primary decision-making as he leaves it up to managers to use their challenges rather than make the decisions himself. It's co-opting football managers into officiating. Totally wrong

And it wouldn't make any difference anyway, if the VAR is incompetent or corrupt. They'll just give an incompetent or corrupt decision after a challenge.

Quote
Also, for fuck sake enforce the yellow card rule for players haranguing the officials constantly or brandishing imaginary cards, it's in the rules, enforce them, it's not rocket science for fuck sake!
Poor diddums referees. They just wanna be loved. They have so many tools at their disposal that they refuse to use
nash_av

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20122 on: Yesterday at 09:41:55 pm
The problem is they let the game go on despite knowing a huge error was made.
How difficult was it to inform the 2 coaches about the situation at half time and let us walk the ball into an empty net if Spurs agreed to it?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:44:09 pm by nash_av »
Legs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20123 on: Yesterday at 09:44:31 pm
The result will stand even though we were completely cheated with several calls yesterday.

They not replay it as it will lead to calls for more games to be played again.

First thing Webb should resign or be sacked either is good enough and Moss go with him too.

Audio being played live in ALL games a must so fans who are the game in reality can hear why decisions are made.
BoRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20124 on: Yesterday at 10:02:40 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:40:14 pm
USL it did happen
https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/37621858/usl-replay-part-game-officials-bizarre-decision-disallow-goal

If they decide to replay it from that point onwards, we'd still be down to ten men in the replay (though potentially a goal up).
Egyptian36

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20125 on: Yesterday at 10:04:21 pm
Quote from: nash_av on Yesterday at 09:41:55 pm
The problem is they let the game go on despite knowing a huge error was made.
How difficult was it to inform the 2 coaches about the situation at half time and let us walk the ball into an empty net if Spurs agreed to it?


Look how they asked the referee to go to the monitor for Jones red card and how what frame they showed him, they weren't lacking concentration then weren't they

Its not an error. The two VAR referees didn't want to allow the goal as they thought they can get away with it. The proof is how PGMOL tried to find excuses for it and their final version is that the VAR referee meant by saying check complete (  they only said this after Gary Neville exposed them ) that it's a goal. They have mics the VAR referee and his assistant doesn't need to run into the pitch and say it's a goal, it takes them literally two seconds to say not offside. They are trying to paint it as an error or miscommunication but it's not.

"Bobber" Thanks :)

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20126 on: Yesterday at 10:04:25 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:00:41 pm
Why do they all have skin heads?

Its really weird and sends out a very odd message. 

They remind me of The Observers from Fringe. Really weird
Legs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20127 on: Yesterday at 10:07:47 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 10:02:40 pm
If they decide to replay it from that point onwards, we'd still be down to ten men in the replay (though potentially a goal up).

Not happen mate Spurs wont want that as those points are vital towards European qualification.

Chakan

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20128 on: Yesterday at 10:09:02 pm
When was the last time a ref got fired from PGMOL?

Just curious.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20129 on: Yesterday at 10:12:09 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:09:02 pm
When was the last time a ref got fired from PGMOL?

Just curious.

Or City get a massive VAR call go against them.
Legs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20130 on: Yesterday at 10:13:24 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:09:02 pm
When was the last time a ref got fired from PGMOL?

Just curious.

Didnt that Madley get sacked years ago ?
Chakan

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20131 on: Yesterday at 10:15:42 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:13:24 pm
Didnt that Madley get sacked years ago ?

Nope he quit.

Quote
In the 201718 season, Madley was criticised for several decisions by former Premier League referees including Keith Hackett, Graham Poll and Mark Halsey.[5][6] He quit suddenly in August 2018, when he "decided to relocate due to a change in his personal circumstances", according to a statement by PGMOL.[7][8]
Tonyh8su

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20132 on: Yesterday at 10:19:22 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:12:09 pm
Or City get a massive VAR call go against them.

Was thinking this yesterday. When have City ever fallen foul of a VAR call? I cant think of a single one, other than the champions league. Not in England anyway. Theyve stolen two leagues from us.

That Rodri handball and Emi Martinez deciding to not show up for work on the last day of the 21/22 season.
Legs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20133 on: Yesterday at 10:19:31 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:15:42 pm
Nope he quit.

Probably nobody then !
Peabee

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20134 on: Yesterday at 10:19:54 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:13:24 pm
Didnt that Madley get sacked years ago ?

Thats the red line. Shagging dogs.
Chakan

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20135 on: Yesterday at 10:20:24 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:19:31 pm
Probably nobody then !

Yup, it's quite the stat that really, no matter how bad you do you will never get fired from the job.
Legs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20136 on: Yesterday at 10:20:28 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 10:19:22 pm
Was thinking this yesterday. When have City ever fallen foul of a VAR call? I cant think of a single one, other than the champions league. Not in England anyway. Theyve stolen two leagues from us.

That Rodri handball and Emi Martinez deciding to not show up for work on the last day of the 21/22 season.

Rashford and Fernandez last season was an horrendous call
End Product

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20137 on: Yesterday at 10:27:42 pm
Madley videoed a stranger in a  wheelchair and captioned it "fuck me got  a chance of winning the parents race this year."

He was, like a nonce priest relocated to a snowy outpost, and 4 years later was back working in the championship.
lobsterboy

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20138 on: Yesterday at 10:28:26 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:13:24 pm
Didnt that Madley get sacked years ago ?

Barking up the wrong tree there.
whtwht

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20139 on: Yesterday at 10:30:20 pm
VAR c*nts.. that is all.Mirroring today's Government
RedG13

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20140 on: Yesterday at 10:31:23 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:09:02 pm
When was the last time a ref got fired from PGMOL?

Just curious.
Didnt MAson and Dean go into forced retirement?
Chakan

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20141 on: Yesterday at 10:33:56 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:31:23 pm
Didnt MAson and Dean go into forced retirement?

Mason left by Mutual Consent, which I guess can be "fired"? Dean retired then became part of the leadership.
Peabee

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20142 on: Yesterday at 10:39:39 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:33:56 pm
Mason left by Mutual Consent, which I guess can be "fired"? Dean retired then became part of the leadership.

Dean also does adverts for Paddy Power.
cheesyleps

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20143 on: Yesterday at 10:45:20 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 09:02:42 pm
This part hasn't been picked up by many, but I think it's very important. If I'm reading it correctly, we want a proper investigation before concluding it was nothing more than "an error".

100%

For starters, attributing an incident almost immediately to 'human error' is incredibly poor incident management, and is a sign of an organisation that is not competent, is deliberately obstructive in relation to improving performance, or both.

My background is in accident investigation in the maritime industry, but the processes we follow are those developed in aviation; as they share a lot of commonality. Almost every maritime or aviation accident has 'human error' as a factor. In almost none of those incidents is human error the sole contributory factor. Incident investigation requires looking beyond the final point of failure (the human in the chair) to find the systemic, procedural, managerial, technological, or cultural failings that led up to that person making that error.

* Is there sufficient training? Is it fit for purpose? Is it frequent enough? Has it been reviewed in light of recent developments? Is it stringent enough?

* Are there effective managerial processes in place? Are they followed? Are the managers effective in their roles? Is there enough supervision? Is it fit for purpose?

* Does the technology work? Is it intuitive? Is it well-implemented? Is it integrated into processes enough? Are users sufficiently trained in its use? Can it be streamlined? Are there alternatives available that perform better?

* Is the culture of the organisation one that promotes excellence? Are whistle-blowers supported? Is feedback adequately sought, reviewed, and incorporated where appropriate? Is there an open, transparent culture of co-operation? Are employees happy and satisfied? Is there an ingrained culture of professionalism? Is there trust in the management structure?

* How is recruitment, promotion, and professional development managed?

Do we really trust that these kinds of questions are being asked at the PGMOL at any point, let alone before putting out that statement?

The absolute simplest way to start this after an incident is to just keep asking the question "why?" In the same way that a five year old does.

Why wasn't the goal given?
He thought the onfield decision was a goal
Why?
Because x
Why?
Because y and z
Why?
Because...

Quite quickly you start to find reasons much deeper than 'human error' and are able to highlight fixable failings. Every time a plane crashes, or a ship sinks, we pursue with absolute doggedness ways to prevent those same problems claiming more lives. Football isn't life and death, but every incident should be viewed as a chance to make the system and the organisation more robust and less prone to human error.

It is quite telling that the head of the organisation is a former police officer. The police are the very antithesis of the open culture that is required in order to implement these measures. Their modus operandi is to close ranks, issue an apology, sometimes make a sacrificial personnel change, and continue on without making any real change. Webb's approach since taking over is exactly this: Public apology, public reprimand of an employee, carry on regardless. It is a disgrace.
mikey_LFC

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20144 on: Yesterday at 10:48:45 pm
Did anyone else know that Howard Webb appointed his own wife as the head of refereeing for the womens game in England? Read that today and had to check that it was a lie, but turns out its completely true.
Tonyh8su

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20145 on: Yesterday at 10:53:05 pm
It cant be forgotten about that PGMOL stole a chance at top 4 from us at home to Aston Villa last season too. A referee who previously assaulted Andy Robertson.
Tonyh8su

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20146 on: Yesterday at 10:54:22 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:20:28 pm
Rashford and Fernandez last season was an horrendous call

Fair. But since its the establishment club its not as strong. After all the product isnt as strong without man United doing well according to the chief exec of the FA
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20147 on: Yesterday at 11:07:30 pm
Quote from: cheesyleps on Yesterday at 10:45:20 pm
100%

For starters, attributing an incident almost immediately to 'human error' is incredibly poor incident management, and is a sign of an organisation that is not competent, is deliberately obstructive in relation to improving performance, or both.

My background is in accident investigation in the maritime industry, but the processes we follow are those developed in aviation; as they share a lot of commonality. Almost every maritime or aviation accident has 'human error' as a factor. In almost none of those incidents is human error the sole contributory factor. Incident investigation requires looking beyond the final point of failure (the human in the chair) to find the systemic, procedural, managerial, technological, or cultural failings that led up to that person making that error.

* Is there sufficient training? Is it fit for purpose? Is it frequent enough? Has it been reviewed in light of recent developments? Is it stringent enough?

* Are there effective managerial processes in place? Are they followed? Are the managers effective in their roles? Is there enough supervision? Is it fit for purpose?

* Does the technology work? Is it intuitive? Is it well-implemented? Is it integrated into processes enough? Are users sufficiently trained in its use? Can it be streamlined? Are there alternatives available that perform better?

* Is the culture of the organisation one that promotes excellence? Are whistle-blowers supported? Is feedback adequately sought, reviewed, and incorporated where appropriate? Is there an open, transparent culture of co-operation? Are employees happy and satisfied? Is there an ingrained culture of professionalism? Is there trust in the management structure?

* How is recruitment, promotion, and professional development managed?

Do we really trust that these kinds of questions are being asked at the PGMOL at any point, let alone before putting out that statement?

The absolute simplest way to start this after an incident is to just keep asking the question "why?" In the same way that a five year old does.

Why wasn't the goal given?
He thought the onfield decision was a goal
Why?
Because x
Why?
Because y and z
Why?
Because...

Quite quickly you start to find reasons much deeper than 'human error' and are able to highlight fixable failings. Every time a plane crashes, or a ship sinks, we pursue with absolute doggedness ways to prevent those same problems claiming more lives. Football isn't life and death, but every incident should be viewed as a chance to make the system and the organisation more robust and less prone to human error.

It is quite telling that the head of the organisation is a former police officer. The police are the very antithesis of the open culture that is required in order to implement these measures. Their modus operandi is to close ranks, issue an apology, sometimes make a sacrificial personnel change, and continue on without making any real change. Webb's approach since taking over is exactly this: Public apology, public reprimand of an employee, carry on regardless. It is a disgrace.

This is an excellent post. No one can reasonably think that the PGMOL promotes excellence. It doesn't embrace challenges. It doesn't welcome questions, knowing that questions can lead to better answers and outcomes. It just seeks to protect itself, and the point about policemen and a police mentality is well-made. Add to that a police culture of right-wing upholding of the status-quo and an almost automatic bias against anything perceived as challenging to the status-quo, and you have an institution that can't improve itself. It just moves the pieces around to make it look like something is happening.
Wabaloolah

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20148 on: Yesterday at 11:08:59 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 09:12:07 pm
That absolutely wont happen and frankly I wouldnt want it to. Opens up a can of worms for any wrong decision in the future. Same with calls to replay the game.

Its shite for us but you cant do either of those things in my opinion. What you can do is let the world know we have a bunch of incompetent/biased/corrupt officials and hope something starts to get done about that. Putting it out there in such strong terms is a first step and other clubs who get stitched up in similar ways (step forward Brentford today) might feel more empowered to do the same.
the only way it could get replayed would be if there's firm evidence of there being corruption involved, otherwise, as you say it would open up a whole can of worms
Machae

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20149 on: Yesterday at 11:26:31 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:04:17 pm
Statement from the club.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-statement-5

Good statement, however doubt we pursue anything beyond this. I usually threaten companies who I feel wronged by 'with a call from my solicitor if this is not rectified immediately!'
Ghost Town

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20150 on: Yesterday at 11:29:44 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:08:59 pm
the only way it could get replayed would be if there's firm evidence of there being corruption involved, otherwise, as you say it would open up a whole can of worms
Clearly not, though, if you look at some of the cases that have been linked today. Games have been replayed because rules weren't enforced correctly; nothing to do with corruption, just a failure to follow the rules.

Admittedly this was at lower levels, but the precendent is there
Egyptian36

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20151 on: Yesterday at 11:51:19 pm


Dale Johnson is a PGMOL puppet
cdav

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20152 on: Today at 12:02:11 am
See all the shills are going in to bat for the status quo tonight, an apology is enough apparently
Dr. Beaker

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20153 on: Today at 12:04:07 am
What we need is a referee who is a whistleblower.
Elmo!

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20154 on: Today at 12:06:07 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:04:07 am
What we need is a referee who is a whistleblower.

 ;D
Black Bull Nova

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20155 on: Today at 12:06:16 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:40:14 pm
USL it did happen
https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/37621858/usl-replay-part-game-officials-bizarre-decision-disallow-goal
Just our luck if they replay it and we lose 5-0o not watching


We need to know just what that human error was and why it was not rectified asap. There were 2 minutes between the goal and Spurs scoring (it gets trickier after that I suppose)
The only explanation I can think of was the two wally's were not actually watching the match but playing cards facing away from the screen and when asked was it a goal said "yes, decision correct" then went back to no longer watching again. Nothing else makes any sense at all.
Ghost Town

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20156 on: Today at 12:13:57 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:04:07 am
What we need is a referee who is a whistleblower.
Ha ha!

Being serious, there was one: Rob Halsey, who revealed that PGMOL asked him to lie in match reports. They denied it and nothing was done. Fuckin Teflon twats.
Max_powers

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20157 on: Today at 12:17:28 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 10:48:45 pm
Did anyone else know that Howard Webb appointed his own wife as the head of refereeing for the womens game in England? Read that today and had to check that it was a lie, but turns out its completely true.

Honestly, he is as corrupt as they come. PGMOL has no incentive to change. It's an old boys club. Change happens only if the PL or the clubs force them into it. I hope the club takes serious action with the amount of prestige/money that is on the line in PL.


Max_powers

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #20158 on: Today at 12:20:00 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:13:57 am
Ha ha!

Being serious, there was one: Rob Halsey, who revealed that PGMOL asked him to lie in match reports. They denied it and nothing was done. Fuckin Teflon twats.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/former-premier-league-referee-mark-8760242
