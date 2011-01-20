« previous next »
is there anywhere public that explains why semi-automated VAR was rejected? sources only really say that it wasnt even tabled for the agenda but PGMOL were going to make changes instead

seems a bizarre choice for the clubs to make. were they advised my PGMOL, who obviously have a vested interest in not adopting automation?

i guess either way it probably doesnt matter - the issue ultimately is we just have a massive set of officials who are genuinely bad at their jobs.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:04:17 pm
Statement from the club.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-statement-5

That's a start.  Now let's see the follow through.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 08:22:18 pm
Spurs would shite themselves if it was to be replayed.

I'd take that but i can see us just being awarded the goal and the match going in as a 2-2 in the records.
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:46:52 pm
I'd take that but i can see us just being awarded the goal and the match going in as a 2-2 in the records.

That won't happen, the result won't change unfortunately
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:46:52 pm
I'd take that but i can see us just being awarded the goal and the match going in as a 2-2 in the records.

really doubtful. this is likely just going to end up being a protracted matter. the best outcome in my opinion is the pgmol mafia being sacked off, semi-automated VAR introduced and some sort of better regulator overseeing performance.
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:47:41 pm
That won't happen, the result won't change unfortunately

I'm not so sure honestly. They've said they made an error and the goal should have stood. Let it stand so.
We should push for the game to be replayed. Howard Webb did it in America apparently. It has to be something drastic to make these c*nts think twice about cheating in future.
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:50:53 pm
Maybe as we can't say anything. We should just name a starting ten for our next game.

We're not allowed to play with one extra player. Nine's our allowance.
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 08:42:17 pm
is there anywhere public that explains why semi-automated VAR was rejected? sources only really say that it wasnt even tabled for the agenda but PGMOL were going to make changes instead

seems a bizarre choice for the clubs to make. were they advised my PGMOL, who obviously have a vested interest in not adopting automation?

i guess either way it probably doesnt matter - the issue ultimately is we just have a massive set of officials who are genuinely bad at their jobs.
Clubs rejected it
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:46:52 pm
I'd take that but i can see us just being awarded the goal and the match going in as a 2-2 in the records.
Can't see that. Don't think there's any precedent for that, certainly not in modern times.

Not sure there's any precedent for a replayed game either, in the PL, though I think it has happened in the cup.

The other question is as much as you and I might want a replay (I think we'd destroy them if the game was replayed, and I'd fight to get a ticket) it may be that Klopp and the players actually wouldn't want a replay to add to the existing schedule of games.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:51:12 pm
We should push for the game to be replayed. Howard Webb did it in America apparently. It has to be something drastic to make these c*nts think twice about cheating in future.
When did it happen in the MLS?
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:53:47 pm
it may be that Klopp and the players actually wouldn't want a replay to add to the existing schedule of games.

I would say there is zero chance of that mindset.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:53:47 pm
Can't see that. Don't think there's any precedent for that, certainly not in modern times.

Not sure there's any precedent for a replayed game either, in the PL, though I think it has happened in the cup.

The other question is as much as you and I might want a replay (I think we'd destroy them if the game was replayed, and I'd fight to get a ticket) it may be that Klopp and the players actually wouldn't want a replay to add to the existing schedule of games.

The players would want a replay. We've just lost a game we were robbed a goal from and should have been 2-2 at the very least. I don't think we will get the game replayed, but it's clear imo we will explore the option. I think if there is something in the rules or a legal loophole where they could have awarded the goal retrospectively when they'd realised the error, I'm not sure what else they can do. Seems like a few other clubs have similar issues with how the rules/VAR is being applied, can't imagine we would have put that statement out without aligning with a few other clubs too.
"In the meantime, we will explore the range of options available, given the clear need for escalation and resolution."

Acta non verbe. Really hope this means the club is going to doggedly pursue by whatever means, an opportunity to rectify the outcome or at the very least apply enough continued pressure that it ends the careers of those both responsible and accountable.

There's a principle at stake and "undermined the integrity of the sport" are fairly strong and inflammatory words that haven't been used lightly here.

Does feel like a watershed moment for the PGMOL boys' club, and the application of VAR. A shite non-apology "acknowledgement" and sweeping it under the carpet yet again, isn't going to cut it anymore.
Thats a punchy statement. The reference to full transparency in reference to the review is welcome.
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:54:02 pm
When did it happen in the MLS?

it didnt.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:53:47 pm
Can't see that. Don't think there's any precedent for that, certainly not in modern times.

Not sure there's any precedent for a replayed game either, in the PL, though I think it has happened in the cup.

The other question is as much as you and I might want a replay (I think we'd destroy them if the game was replayed, and I'd fight to get a ticket) it may be that Klopp and the players actually wouldn't want a replay to add to the existing schedule of games.

Would be a free hit, as we lost anyway.
Quote
That such failings have already been categorised as significant human error is also unacceptable. Any and all outcomes should be established only by the review and with full transparency.

This part hasn't been picked up by many, but I think it's very important. If I'm reading it correctly, we want a proper investigation before concluding it was nothing more than "an error".
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 09:02:42 pm
This part hasn't been picked up by many, but I think it's very important. If I'm reading it correctly, we want a proper investigation before concluding it was nothing more than "an error".

Yes - 2 days after a trip to Abu Dhabi
Quote from: End Product on Today at 08:57:29 pm
I would say there is zero chance of that mindset.
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 09:00:39 pm
The players would want a replay. We've just lost a game we were robbed a goal from and should have been 2-2 at the very least.
Well maybe. I hope you're right as I'm right up for a replay, which would be a grudge match par excellence.

But it's notable how sometimes what players and managers want is different from what fans think they want. They're usually a lot more pragmatic about it, because they have to be.
The only possible option is that there could be some changes with how PGMOL operates or are run. Maybe some new technology. That is the only thing that the clubs in the PL might accept. We are not going to find 13 more clubs in favor of a replay. None of them care wether or not we lost.

My expectation is absolutely nothing will happen except for some empty promises that dont mean sh!t and we will more likely get even more decisions against us for even mentioning that we didnt just accept their crappy apology. That is how they havf operated in my entire lifetime. There is an outside chance something gets done with technology or structure change.

Thats a pretty pessimistic view, yes, but not sure i remeber anything good coming from us shedding light on anything. Fuck this league and its moronic and biased refereeing.

Edit: Still happy the club put the statement out. Had to be done. And hopefully make them sweat a bit.
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:46:52 pm
I'd take that but i can see us just being awarded the goal and the match going in as a 2-2 in the records.

That absolutely wont happen and frankly I wouldnt want it to. Opens up a can of worms for any wrong decision in the future. Same with calls to replay the game.

Its shite for us but you cant do either of those things in my opinion. What you can do is let the world know we have a bunch of incompetent/biased/corrupt officials and hope something starts to get done about that. Putting it out there in such strong terms is a first step and other clubs who get stitched up in similar ways (step forward Brentford today) might feel more empowered to do the same.
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 09:02:42 pm
This part hasn't been picked up by many, but I think it's very important. If I'm reading it correctly, we want a proper investigation before concluding it was nothing more than "an error".

Yep this is the most damning and dangerous bit for the PL (feck the impotent PGMOL). What we've just said is we want to hear every word that was communicated between the clowns before we drop it. Otherwise legal recourse is ours to take since they've owned up and withholding vital information. City are pretty successful in courts.
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:54:02 pm
When did it happen in the MLS?
Thought I read on here somewhere about Paul Dalglish saying he played in a game that was replayed due to ref mistake?
Currently being used superbly on the French league match.
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:20:57 pm
Apologies if already posted...





'You cant have Premier League referees (well compensated) freelancing in competitions where there are links to states commonly perceived to own Premier League clubs. This is blindingly obvious, fodder for conspiracies, and astonishing whoever signed this off cant see that.' - https://twitter.com/AdamCrafton_/status/1708467455935263192


For a Manc, Crafton's not bad.
Its important that we note that this isnt really a conspiracy against us.  Other clubs have had fucking absurd decisions and theres no transparency, no reflection, no change, no nothing.


Its supposed to make reffing easier and its fucking everyone over and missing stuff that you can see in the pub. 
The wolves decision, the no handball against Everton, the previous missed offside, the overturns to give red cards for almost nothing and the red cards and penalties not given for the clearest of offences.

Whats the fucking point?

Id got my head round offside. It worked. It was clear.  Theyve even fucked that up.

And theyve got a multi billion pound product being ruined by shaven headed chimps making shit up.
