Its important that we note that this isnt really a conspiracy against us. Other clubs have had fucking absurd decisions and theres no transparency, no reflection, no change, no nothing.
Its supposed to make reffing easier and its fucking everyone over and missing stuff that you can see in the pub.
The wolves decision, the no handball against Everton, the previous missed offside, the overturns to give red cards for almost nothing and the red cards and penalties not given for the clearest of offences.
Whats the fucking point?
Id got my head round offside. It worked. It was clear. Theyve even fucked that up.
And theyve got a multi billion pound product being ruined by shaven headed chimps making shit up.