VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 06:04:14 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 05:56:27 pm
This website is a shambles on a phone.

Its shite!

Anwyay, copy and paste of the article for those who are trying to read on a phone:

'You're not fit to referee' - Spirit of Shankly issue explosive statement in response to Liverpool VAR controversy


Spirit of Shankly has called for drastic changes to how football is officiated after Liverpools controversial 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds finished the game with nine men as both Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were dismissed, with a last-minute own goal fromJoel Matip consigning them to a heartbreaking defeat. Yet the biggest talking point came in the first half when Luis Diaz incorrectly had a goal ruled out for offside.

After the final whistle, the PGMOL admitted that the decision not to award the goal was a significant human error after VAR had failed to intervene. It would later emerge that VAR Darren England and his assistant Dan Cook were not actually aware that the on-field decision was to disallow the goal for offside, in what has been described as a momentary lapse of concentration, and were then unable to intervene once play had restarted due to the laws of the game.

Referees chief Howard Webb would reach out to apologise to Liverpool following the defeat, but it would be no consolation given the manner of their defeat.

With Diazs disallowed goal only the latest of a long list of officiating errors, the Reds supporters union, Spirit of Shankly, have issued an explosive statement calling out both the PGMOL and VAR.

Titled, Youre not fit to referee, they wrote: A terrace refrain knocking about in one guise or another since the days of the football special.

Officials make mistakes, everyone of us makes those, but to limit them on the football field, we have VAR. The introduction of technology as a back-up to erase in-the-moment human error, yet we get decisions like that made on Saturday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Shortly after full-time PGMOL issued a statement: A significant human error occurred, it said. A clear and obvious factual error PGMOL will conduct a full review into the circumstances which led to the error.

VAR officials are a team, why didnt one of them spot the error and overrule the decision? Where is the consistency? Where were the lines  the lines we see drawn with every debatable goal? Where was the communication?

VAR thought the goal had been given on the pitch so for them, check complete affirmed it. But it was the opposite and the referee assumed his original decision of no goal was correct. VAR and the PGMOL are blatantly not fit for purpose.

Theres to be an investigation but to what end? This isnt about individuals, its about the process. And it is not the first time an apology has been given this season  Wolves non-penalty at Manchester United  a season not yet two months old. Any trust in the process has gone.

So where do we go from here? The practice of VAR has to be clear, protocols set  for offside, cards, time wasting, images and replays standardised so that those involved know what needs to be done.

A semi-automated offside system is required, as used in the Champions League and at the last World Cup but vetoed by Premier League clubs at the start of the season, to remove human error so subjective decisions are overruled. Because such decisions can have huge consequences.

PGMOL should not be able to police themselves, an independent group needs to be set up and the audio from yesterday released to stop accusations of corrupt officials that will otherwise continue to grow.

Both of the VAR officials involved at Tottenham had worked at a game in the UAE, with other Premier League referees, on Thursday. Who approved and paid for these trips? Was his judgement skewed because of fatigue after travelling?

Supporters, whove forked out a lot of money to watch their team, are expected to suck it up, accept incompetence and move on. But this isnt just about what happened on Saturday, its about the integrity of the game. Weve been promised a review but its change we need.

Fans of all clubs must unite, put tribalism aside because blinkered views will lead us nowhere, and lobby to bring about that change. Now.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 06:13:53 pm
https://twitter.com/BillyCoghlin/status/1708494334314615278?t=BixBP0VRIwkbgqFhrrCaOQ&s=19

This wasn't given as a penalty to Brentford this afternoon... just shambolic
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 06:14:34 pm
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 06:17:53 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 06:13:53 pm
https://twitter.com/BillyCoghlin/status/1708494334314615278?t=BixBP0VRIwkbgqFhrrCaOQ&s=19

This wasn't given as a penalty to Brentford this afternoon... just shambolic

Also why was the lad from Forest not given a straight red too as it was just as bad as Jones
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 06:20:17 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 05:51:24 pm
I saw it just before your post, it's mental how bad it is. I thought the foul on Gomez was bad

Again, it begs the question... how did Van Dijk see red so quickly vs Newcastle. There's such a huge difference when it's us and they dont seem to mention the same terms when its others.

Same as Mane on Ederson, few other headkicks or high boots since, never seems to be a red.

A few of the decisions yesterday were so groundbreakingly poor that stuff like the Gomez incident was just basically a footnote for me. You could even include Jota's sending off in that and the free kick given against Salah when it looked like we were going to make it 2-1 when he didn't do anything wrong. Obviously the 'offside' and Jones incident are the big ones but there was probably over 10 more decisions in the game that just highlighted how fucked it is.

I'm not sure where the Van Dijk one ranks so far this season but it's obviously up there. An incident you've seen so many times before and just expected the yellow card to come out ... and then it was red. I was amazed how many people on here even said it should have been red. It was unprecedented decision. Up until yesterday with the Diaz goal the worst moment has been the Mac Allister one IMO. Genuinely felt like a new low had been met.

I said after the Mac Allister one we'll top the red card table this season and it'll be over 5. We're on course for over 20 in the league  :lmao - I can't imagine in any other 7 game spell in history we've ever had four or more reds. Unprecedented stuff but I think was always going to happen when Howard Webb (literally the most controversial referee in the history of the modern league, who has obvious history related to Liverpool) is made head of the referee group and the Klopp/Tierney stuff last season.

All these decisions keep becoming smaller/more of a footnote though the more they happen. Robertson and the lino last season against Arsenal! He'd still be serving a ban if he elbowed an official, they'd probably have fucking brought hanging back actually  :lmao
