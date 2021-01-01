« previous next »
Today at 03:47:06 pm
Forest keeper clatters player about to tap in an open net no foul no penalty play on. Player stays on feet gives the clowns an out.
Today at 03:47:52 pm
rushyman:
Be back soon enough when it dies down

Like two pervert priests

Howard Webb will come on and say they got 99% cases right, so it's working perfectly. No one will challenge it
Today at 03:54:22 pm
I've been a good boy:
Fucking heartbreaking to see Allison say "we're prisoners of our own mouths". It really is fucking disgusting that no-one can utter a bad word about these c*nts. Even the Anfield tannoy guy (forgot his name) got a warning on Twitter about speaking out against PGMOL. I hope this whole league goes to shit one day.

I'd love for someone else high-profile to speak out. Someone not directly involved with the PL and someone who's voice will be heard by all.

The legend George Sephton.  :scarf
Today at 03:58:33 pm
TepidT2O:
So they dont pay NI.?

what a swizzle

Self-employed pay NI.

It was about the liability of PGMOL to collect it.
Today at 04:00:41 pm
Why do they all have skin heads?

Its really weird and sends out a very odd message. 
Today at 04:07:08 pm
TepidT2O:
Why do they all have skin heads?

Its really weird and sends out a very odd message.

They have all been made in Howard Webb's image? It explains why are they all so bloody useless.
Today at 04:07:56 pm
TepidT2O:
Why do they all have skin heads?

Its really weird and sends out a very odd message.

And they're all white/caucasian for some reason?
Today at 04:08:03 pm
TepidT2O:
Why do they all have skin heads?

Its really weird and sends out a very odd message.

Premature baldness is due to stress. Being the most important people in football is stressful!
Today at 04:20:57 pm

Apologies if already posted...





'You cant have Premier League referees (well compensated) freelancing in competitions where there are links to states commonly perceived to own Premier League clubs. This is blindingly obvious, fodder for conspiracies, and astonishing whoever signed this off cant see that.' - https://twitter.com/AdamCrafton_/status/1708467455935263192
Today at 04:24:12 pm
Conflict of interest doesn't exist in the premier league
Today at 04:34:44 pm
RyanBabel19:
Conflict of interest doesn't exist in the premier league
Anthony Taylor (Manchester) is testimony to that.
Today at 04:35:42 pm
RyanBabel19:
Conflict of interest doesn't exist in the premier league

Unless you're born close to Liverpool, in which case you can't referee Liverpool matches.
Today at 04:35:49 pm
For the posters that think this is just incompetence: The thing about incompetence is that it would be RANDOM. The wrong decisions would be evenly distributed amongst all teams over a certain sample set. What's happening clearly isn't random. This has also been proven (See the work of Tomkins on Twitter or on his Substack)

I think they fucked up with this one. They realized after that it was impossible to hide the corruption anymore, so they went with the "We're so incompetent that we can't possibly be corrupt" deflection.
Hopefully the line has finally been crossed and there will be inquries. The bias was proven without any doubt by Tomkins, but this is so far gone that there's no way it's not a conscious decision.
'Literally nothing from the "explanation" makes any sense. They thought the goal had been given??? Since when did they stop restarting play from the center circle after a goal?  How is it possible to not know whether there's been given a goal or not in a game??? The screens in the VAR room show what the VAR is checking, and it must have said that offside WAS given. There were no text on any screens saying "Goal, checking possible offside". It's impossible to believe their statement.
Today at 04:43:30 pm

First their excuse was not to disturb the flow of the game then changed to VAR failed to intervene and didn't check then they settled on VAR checked and determined it's not an offside and what happened just a simple miscommunication.

Howard Webb now will just demand that LFC accept an apology or pretend nothing happened.
