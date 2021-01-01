For the posters that think this is just incompetence: The thing about incompetence is that it would be RANDOM. The wrong decisions would be evenly distributed amongst all teams over a certain sample set. What's happening clearly isn't random. This has also been proven (See the work of Tomkins on Twitter or on his Substack)



I think they fucked up with this one. They realized after that it was impossible to hide the corruption anymore, so they went with the "We're so incompetent that we can't possibly be corrupt" deflection.

Hopefully the line has finally been crossed and there will be inquries. The bias was proven without any doubt by Tomkins, but this is so far gone that there's no way it's not a conscious decision.

'Literally nothing from the "explanation" makes any sense. They thought the goal had been given??? Since when did they stop restarting play from the center circle after a goal? How is it possible to not know whether there's been given a goal or not in a game??? The screens in the VAR room show what the VAR is checking, and it must have said that offside WAS given. There were no text on any screens saying "Goal, checking possible offside". It's impossible to believe their statement.