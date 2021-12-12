« previous next »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19840 on: Today at 09:25:24 am
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 03:21:36 am
A few weeks ago myself and a few others were pretty much ridiculed for suggesting that the league and the referees are bent and not above board. What happened yesterday was nothing short of corruption and it doesn't start and end with the Diaz decision. The Jones tackle has somewhat been swept under the carpet which is what they want. When Gary Neville is telling the public that a red card shouldn't have been given against Liverpool then you know that something is up. The Spurs players almost couldn't believe it themselves, that dickhead Maddison semi-embraced Jones and looked at him as if to say he knew it was a shambolic decision.

The Salah 'foul' when he won the ball back high up the pitch in the second half. A fair tackle penalised and it probably prevented us taking the lead. Jota getting booked for not touching an opposition player. Yes, he made it worse by losing his head and diving into another tackle but it wasn't a bad one and it was late but most definitely not dangerous. And throughout the game the referee would just give fouls against us for nothing, yet seemed to let the Spurs lads be as aggressive as they wanted. The whole thing was just embarrassing and it wasn't even attempted to be hidden.


The game is bent. 100 percent.

You missed the penalty on Gomez as well they didn't even check it. There was contact even Neville admitted it. Just an all round cock up which could cost us dear at the end of the season.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19841 on: Today at 09:26:16 am
Didnt something similar happen to Crystal Palace last season?

They drew the lines from the wrong person and gave an offside, and later apologised.

Although this sounds worse.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19842 on: Today at 09:28:59 am
Love to hear the audio for Gomez being fouled in the box
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19843 on: Today at 09:32:27 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:28:59 am
Love to hear the audio for Gomez being fouled in the box

The ref gave a corner, so assumed there was ball contact from the defender. He has completely guessed.
I believe there was, but it isn't clean and he goes through Gomez to get it. There's barely studs scrape the ball, and certainly nowhere near enough to be considered as winning the ball.
The same challenge that led to van Dijk being sent off, against us is fair.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19844 on: Today at 09:32:41 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:28:59 am
Love to hear the audio for Gomez being fouled in the box

Not one second of the audio will probably be released :/

It's weird the ref can cost us (and any other club) literally millions of pounds in position places due to errors like these and they just get stood down for a game or two
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19845 on: Today at 09:33:06 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:28:59 am
Love to hear the audio for Gomez being fouled in the box

"What are you having for tea Darren"?

"Blancmange"

"Oooh nice.What flavour"?

"Smoky bacon".
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19846 on: Today at 09:34:45 am
Had that offside been officiated like a UEFA game where you don't flag offside if it's close and let VAR decide then that mistake doesn't happen.

If you treat football VAR like Rugby and Cricket where you make a conscious effort to say 'On field decision is offside. Please check to see if there is any reason why I cannot award a free kick' and then have it checked then that mistake does not happen.

If you ask a single question to the guy sat next to you in that room then that mistake does not happen. Even if it's 30 seconds later. They still felt there was no recourse to correct it.

All procedures were followed according to the PGMOL (or what was leaked to the press) and that mistake still happened. So the procedures are now not fit for purpose. This wasn't a once in a million mistake. This was always going to happen at some point because the procedures in place failed. The procedures failed the players, the referee and the sport itself. We just happened to be the team it happened to.

Mistakes happen. Accountability should now be taken at every single level of that process and it has to be transparent.

Simon Hooper and Darren England will blame the processes and get away with it. They will in all likelihood officiate a Liverpool game in future with the inherent bias of that situation in their heads.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19847 on: Today at 09:38:46 am
I'm normally "ok" after defeat but this visible CHEATING, I just can't get over it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19848 on: Today at 09:39:01 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:04:55 am
Anyone care to hazard a guess as to what the definition of clear and obvious is as it appears to be changing every week at the moment

Does clear and obvious come into it in a case of serious foul play?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19849 on: Today at 09:44:06 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:32:27 am
The ref gave a corner, so assumed there was ball contact from the defender. He has completely guessed.
I believe there was, but it isn't clean and he goes through Gomez to get it. There's barely studs scrape the ball, and certainly nowhere near enough to be considered as winning the ball.
The same challenge that led to van Dijk being sent off, against us is fair.

Gives a corner so the ref clear thinks the defender wins the ball, its the clearest implementation of a clear and obvious mistake....which is what VAR is supposed to be about.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19850 on: Today at 09:44:15 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:32:27 am
The ref gave a corner, so assumed there was ball contact from the defender. He has completely guessed.
I believe there was, but it isn't clean and he goes through Gomez to get it. There's barely studs scrape the ball, and certainly nowhere near enough to be considered as winning the ball.
The same challenge that led to van Dijk being sent off, against us is fair.

Dont think he touched it at all, the ball moved from Gomez touch
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19851 on: Today at 09:55:33 am
So when VAR officials knew they had made a mistake why didnt they tell the ref it was a goal?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19852 on: Today at 09:57:48 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 12:35:01 am
Am I right in thinking this is unprecedented? I cant think of another of this type. I mean, theres been numerous howlers. But in the past havent they ALL had at least some kind of subjectivity attached to them? Has there been an objectively, factually wrong one before? Admitted as being a clear and obvious factual error?
USA.

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/37621858/usl-replay-part-game-officials-bizarre-decision-disallow-goal
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19853 on: Today at 09:58:21 am
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 09:55:33 am
So when VAR officials knew they had made a mistake why didnt they tell the ref it was a goal?


Their excuse is that once the freekicks done it cant be pulled back :lmao

This despite them being able to overturn a full time whistle to give man u a penalty hahaha

This despite there being time to correct it before the freekicks taken

This despite the fact even with a miscommunication, you're literally a few words spoken from the correct decision

They're just lying to cover themselves and they've backed themselves into a corner
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19854 on: Today at 09:59:43 am
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 09:55:33 am
So when VAR officials knew they had made a mistake why didnt they tell the ref it was a goal?

Some procedural bollocks about the play being reset. Dont know how the issue couldnt have been solved in the 30 odd seconds it took to reset the play. Did they not immediately radio and say hang on, why is it a free out? that was a goal.

Also strange how play is allowed to go on while checking a penalty. Corruption or incompetence, it cost us.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19855 on: Today at 10:04:28 am
So their official explanation builds on three guys in a TV room watching a game of football, all completely unaware of what the actual call on the pitch is? I simply dont buy that, not for one second is that what happened! This is beyond incompetence
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19856 on: Today at 10:07:51 am
LOL the two VAR officials (from our game) have been dropped from today's game.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19857 on: Today at 10:08:19 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:07:51 am
LOL the two VAR officials (from our game) have been dropped from today's game.

With pay, I'd assume. So a holiday, essentially
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19858 on: Today at 10:09:52 am
Don't know where VAR goes from here. Leaving the conspiracy stuff out of it, at the very least I would expect every official involved in that match yesterday never to get near a PL game again. There is very little they could have done worse than occured yesterday so at some point there needs to be accountability and punishment. They are simply not capable of doing the job.

Don't think there is any precedent for the result to be changed or match replayed so we're going to have to suck it up.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19859 on: Today at 10:10:36 am
Remember when commentators and pundits shoved it down our throats how privileged we are to have the benefit of 3 or 4 replays before deciding on an in game incident.

Aged like fucking milk
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19860 on: Today at 10:13:48 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:08:19 am
With pay, I'd assume. So a holiday, essentially
Darren Lewis bizarrely praising them for "acting quickly".
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19861 on: Today at 10:15:16 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:07:51 am
LOL the two VAR officials (from our game) have been dropped from today's game.

Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:08:19 am
With pay, I'd assume. So a holiday, essentially

More free time to go and ref in Abu Dhabi I suppose.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19862 on: Today at 10:17:56 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:07:51 am
LOL the two VAR officials (from our game) have been dropped from today's game.

Punishment: day off.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19863 on: Today at 10:22:26 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:15:16 am
More free time to go and ref in Abu Dhabi I suppose.

This.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19864 on: Today at 10:24:59 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:13:48 am
Darren Lewis bizarrely praising them for "acting quickly".

But importantly making the point about the audio being released, that has to be a must going forward.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19865 on: Today at 10:25:26 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:13:48 am
Darren Lewis bizarrely praising them for "acting quickly".
Why did they not mention the officials being on a jolly in Abu Dhabi 2 days ago?
They need to just call it like it is and say the officials are cheating.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19866 on: Today at 10:26:25 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:25:26 am
Why did they not mention the officials being on a jolly in Abu Dhabi 2 days ago?
They need to just call it like it is and say the officials are cheating.

They will geed sued if they say that as you well know.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19867 on: Today at 10:30:49 am
I still can't get my head around them after making such a monumental 'mistake' continuing to give everything against us and not even bothering to try to demonstrate 'evening it up'

They were enjoying the punishment beating they were dishing out and feel like there will be no real punishment
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee &
« Reply #19868 on: Today at 10:31:22 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:26:25 am
They will geed sued if they say that as you well know.
They could e mentioned the officials being in Abu Dhabi tho
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19869 on: Today at 10:31:30 am »
Only way anything gets done is if the fans target the Premier League, shouting at the PGMOL will do nothing at all
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19870 on: Today at 10:33:28 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:26:25 am
They will geed sued if they say that as you well know.

Agree.  But they cant get sued for mentioning the officials were in Abu Dhabi, without further comment. 
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19871 on: Today at 10:34:08 am »
Does VAR work well in other leagues - is there this much or as much controversy?

What I'm getting at is questioning whether VAR is broken or ifs its user error. I like what Goldbridge said - they're too busy micromanaging added time and yellow cards for rolling the ball away yet they haven't gotten to grips with the implementation of a major component to the game that affects the outcome of games week in and week out.

If it can't be used right then i'm definitely in the 'scrap it for on field decisions' camp and use or implement an automated offside system if possible. Albeit i understand that this implementation would have benefited us yesterday (Jones stays on and a goal is given).
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19872 on: Today at 10:37:17 am »
Darren Lewis did say that PGMOL are looking to diversify. When you think about it, pretty much all the PL officials are middle aged white men. They are showing time and time again that they are completely unable to be impartial and the vast majority need to be fucked off. Cheating fucking bastards. Im never this bothered about a defeat the day after , but this is different.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19873 on: Today at 10:38:55 am »
https://x.com/UtopiaLFC/status/1708264449474240530?t=u1s4lbnlRegTOT85w9vFnQ&s=09

Did none of this take place yesterday?

None?
The linesman didn't open his mouth?
VAR (all 3 or 4 of them) didn't know what they were supposed to be checking?
The referee didn't ask for clarification on what 'check complete' meant?
The linesman didn't alert the referee that he had given offside, so why is play restarting with a free kick?

As the video above shows, there is communication between all.
Are they saying that this communication was totally absent or the correct protocol was not followed?

This is not 'just a mistake'. The audio needs to be obtained, before it is deleted or doctored.

I think there are grounds to replay the game.
There was clearly a conversation in the next break of play. Why didn't the referee stop the game then, and clarify what the correct decision should have been?
Why couldn't he have relayed that to the 2 managers?
Why couldn't spurs have let Liverpool walk the ball into the net?

Instead they chose to do nothing. Spurs scored less than a minute after this pause.
They then refused to release anything to the TV companies during HT. Indeed their general statement, that gave no details about the error, was not released until Sky was almost off air, probably to prevent questions.

This is not just a mistake. Liverpool should be pushing to have the game invalidated.
Questions also need to be raised why both the VAR official AND the Assistant VAR official were in UAE until the day before.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19874 on: Today at 10:39:16 am »
You just know were getting a soft penalty next week where the pundits claim Salah went down easily and was looking for it, as apposed to be a clever Englishman in the box, and theyll think all is forgiven
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19875 on: Today at 10:40:27 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:31:22 am
They could e mentioned the officials being in Abu Dhabi tho

How well known is it though? I only heard about it this morning when I was catching up. But even if they had mentioned he was in Abu Dhabi it's not proof in itself is it? That's the problem there is with this whole subject.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19876 on: Today at 10:41:59 am »
The 4th official,Michael Oliver, was also one of the guys on the Abu Dhabi trip.
