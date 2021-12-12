Had that offside been officiated like a UEFA game where you don't flag offside if it's close and let VAR decide then that mistake doesn't happen.



If you treat football VAR like Rugby and Cricket where you make a conscious effort to say 'On field decision is offside. Please check to see if there is any reason why I cannot award a free kick' and then have it checked then that mistake does not happen.



If you ask a single question to the guy sat next to you in that room then that mistake does not happen. Even if it's 30 seconds later. They still felt there was no recourse to correct it.



All procedures were followed according to the PGMOL (or what was leaked to the press) and that mistake still happened. So the procedures are now not fit for purpose. This wasn't a once in a million mistake. This was always going to happen at some point because the procedures in place failed. The procedures failed the players, the referee and the sport itself. We just happened to be the team it happened to.



Mistakes happen. Accountability should now be taken at every single level of that process and it has to be transparent.



Simon Hooper and Darren England will blame the processes and get away with it. They will in all likelihood officiate a Liverpool game in future with the inherent bias of that situation in their heads.