Did none of this take place yesterday?
None?
The linesman didn't open his mouth?
VAR (all 3 or 4 of them) didn't know what they were supposed to be checking?
The referee didn't ask for clarification on what 'check complete' meant?
The linesman didn't alert the referee that he had given offside, so why is play restarting with a free kick?
As the video above shows, there is communication between all.
Are they saying that this communication was totally absent or the correct protocol was not followed?
This is not 'just a mistake'. The audio needs to be obtained, before it is deleted or doctored.
I think there are grounds to replay the game.
There was clearly a conversation in the next break of play. Why didn't the referee stop the game then, and clarify what the correct decision should have been?
Why couldn't he have relayed that to the 2 managers?
Why couldn't spurs have let Liverpool walk the ball into the net?
Instead they chose to do nothing. Spurs scored less than a minute after this pause.
They then refused to release anything to the TV companies during HT. Indeed their general statement, that gave no details about the error, was not released until Sky was almost off air, probably to prevent questions.
This is not just a mistake. Liverpool should be pushing to have the game invalidated.
Questions also need to be raised why both the VAR official AND the Assistant VAR official were in UAE until the day before.