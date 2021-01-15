Morning after is even worse.



What really hurts is the utter inability to do anything about this. We can play as well as you want, train as hard as humanly possible, support as loud as was ever done - basically be the best at football. And it all goes to waste with a wave of a chubby bald mans hand. All their training hours - gone. All the heart and soul put into it - gone. Gone down a septic hole sitting in the middle of the project known as English football. The hole they refuse to admit. The hole that is eating up the very thing that grew the project.



You can try to dive into the shit-pit to recover something after it falls into this hole, it is normal to try and fight for some justice and validation of your efforts. But its a hole filled with waste - youre just bound to come out stinking. That is what shit holes do, its in their nature. So you walk away, go again, but the smell follows you. Every time you go out to play, support - it is there and youre aware of it. The hole. Decades old. Unmoved. Full to the brim. Full of muted cries. Full of broken dreams. Full of screams for justice. Every once in a while the hole is decorated. Teams come around and they plant flowery hedges around it. They spray perfume and perform healing ceremonies. They call it something else. They say it was never there. That it certainly isnt there now. The perfume scent is still tinged with underlying odour, but its in our nature to lie to ourselves - so we do. There is no hole. There never was one. Everything is ok.





And then, when you least expect, it opens up under you. You fall again straight into it. As youre drowning in the shit hole, waste filling your throat as you try to scream - the choir of media guardians drone there is no hole - there never was.



As it spits you out, sewage dripping from you, youre patted on the back by random people. They all say - you did so well, great job, nice run, try again, better luck next time. But the hole - you say. It was the fucking hole! Again! They smile gently, like you do to a child who just told you a pink werewolf stole their homework. Yes, sure, the hole. We understand.



So you go back. Wash yourself again. Wake up the next day. Maybe there is no hole?



Maybe.

But it sure fucking stinks.