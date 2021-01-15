« previous next »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:55:25 pm
Like I said last month, give female refs a chance. They can't be worse than men.

With you there all the way mate.

These inbred male c*nts in PGMOL aren't fit to wipe your fucking arse on.

Fucking sack the lot of them from fucking Webb down and make sure they never fucking work in fucking football ever fucking again and get someone that knows something about football in.

Not these biased, bent fucking c*nts. Every single fucking member of PGMOL is fucking shite.
Can you ever imagine City, United or Arsenal being subjected to a performance like that?

The answer is no, it would never happen. Repeatedly we are fucked over and absolutely nothing is said about it.
I am just waiting for the club to brief journalist that PGMOL contacted them and apologized , they will do a review and will try for mistakes like this to not happen again etc they will also drop the referee for a game or two
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:18:12 pm
https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1708202035294707953?t=aZ4QVzLD4Dzg95e6KIaXQw&s=19

Here is Neville saying they said Check Complete

So they either checked it and are lying in the statement or they lied about checking it because they knew it was wrong not to check
clearly they checked it, but they said failure to intervene due and significant human error. I think England needs his bank account looking at
https://www.uaeproleague.ae/en/fixtures/d5f295d8-0f45-11ee-afb1-d481d7b85086
Take a look at who the Match Official and Var is for this game
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:55:25 pm
Like I said last month, give female refs a chance. They can't be worse than men.

Good shout, many were excellent in the World cup (and clearly better than most of ours), the best should be head-hunted by the premier league.
Shocking decision to send Jones off, mainly based on the first still image VAR showed the ref. Disgusting that is what he was shown first, and deliberate he was.

Criminal the off side call on Diaz. Didnt need lines, could see it with plain sight.

Jotas first yellow was dubious. Second equally so. Both together didnt deserve a red.

Officiating was an utter fucking joke. I sat in a bar abroad with a few City, Newcastle and United fans and lot of them were in disbelief at it.
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:35:18 am
https://www.uaeproleague.ae/en/fixtures/d5f295d8-0f45-11ee-afb1-d481d7b85086
Take a look at who the Match Official and Var is for this game

It's clearly a conflict of interests to have them receiving huge fees from Man City's owners

It doesn't need saying but I have to spell it out - Mr England if you continue to perform so well you will have a very nice bonus from the Abu Dhabi league
A few weeks ago myself and a few others were pretty much ridiculed for suggesting that the league and the referees are bent and not above board. What happened yesterday was nothing short of corruption and it doesn't start and end with the Diaz decision. The Jones tackle has somewhat been swept under the carpet which is what they want. When Gary Neville is telling the public that a red card shouldn't have been given against Liverpool then you know that something is up. The Spurs players almost couldn't believe it themselves, that dickhead Maddison semi-embraced Jones and looked at him as if to say he knew it was a shambolic decision.

The Salah 'foul' when he won the ball back high up the pitch in the second half. A fair tackle penalised and it probably prevented us taking the lead. Jota getting booked for not touching an opposition player. Yes, he made it worse by losing his head and diving into another tackle but it wasn't a bad one and it was late but most definitely not dangerous. And throughout the game the referee would just give fouls against us for nothing, yet seemed to let the Spurs lads be as aggressive as they wanted. The whole thing was just embarrassing and it wasn't even attempted to be hidden.


The game is bent. 100 percent.
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:35:18 am
https://www.uaeproleague.ae/en/fixtures/d5f295d8-0f45-11ee-afb1-d481d7b85086
Take a look at who the Match Official and Var is for this game
Wow that is very interesting.

I wonder if he has a brand new Yacht moored in Abu Dhabi.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Youve had refereeing corruption in Italy and Spain. Saying it cant happen here is just xenophobic. Its insane the levels of ridiculous decisions.

7 games in 4 red cards. From a team that usually wins the fair play league.


Wow, the plot thickens. I didn't know that our Premier League referees are moonlighting in the UAE, refereeing and VAR'ing games, the country that juat so happens to own Man City. That does it for me, we've all seen how these refs love a bit of corporate hospitality. I'm now fully in the corrupt camp now.
I've always had it in the back of my mind why City hardly ever get screwed over. Even United cop for it now and again. Our refs are coming back from the middle east with loads of nice gifts from their hosts.
Once you start accepting gifts from these people, they want repayment. Nice little disallowed goal here, a nice little turning down opposition pen there. 
The club should release a statement along the lines of the acknowledgment of the mistake and for clarity ,  the immediate release of the vocal transcript between the onfield and var officials to allow transparency for that mistake to be heard by all . Failure to do this will result in the club not having any confidence in the officials carrying out the checks going forward and no confidence in the head of the referees and calling for his resignation .

It would be interesting to hear the conversation and decision making from the goal and up until when the onfield ref was told its a fuck up . There must have been conversation between two var officials and if the ref hears that ( I presume from that sky show a few weeks back he does ) then when does one say wtf going on that was a goal , surely  it must be as soon  as the free kick in the area is to be taken .
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 05:15:34 am
Youve had refereeing corruption in Italy and Spain. Saying it cant happen here is just xenophobic. Its insane the levels of ridiculous decisions.

7 games in 4 red cards. From a team that usually wins the fair play league.



In Klopp's 442 games we have had 13 red cards. 4 of them have come in the last seven games.

Before Jota's red we had had 3 red cards in seven games; the previous 3 had taken 168 games. The previous 4 therefore must have taken many more (I don't have the figure).

We haven't changed the way we play, become more aggressive or anything. So this sudden spate of reds is down to the referees, not to our players. We have been targetted by PGMOL.
Still angry about yesterday. Just woke up short while ago and can't shake off the blatant cheating done last night.

We should ignore all communication from PGMOL. It's their mantra to contact clubs after games to apologize or whatever. They can fuck off. Their reviews are a waste of time as they still make errors on a weekly basis with varying degrees of incompetence.

As Jürgen said after the game. The statement they release afterwards is pointless. A tick box exercise which doesn't change a single fucking thing.
It's our legal department that needs to release a statement.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:38:23 am
In Klopp's 442 games we have had 13 red cards. 4 of them have come in the last seven games.

Before Jota's red we had had 3 red cards in seven games; the previous 3 had taken 168 games. The previous 4 therefore must have taken many more (I don't have the figure).

We haven't changed the way we play, become more aggressive or anything. So this sudden spate of reds is down to the referees, not to our players. We have been targetted by PGMOL.
Mac Allister's was obviously never a red, even in real time.

Van Dijk's arguable, but as you're allowed to win the ball even if you take the player out afterwards (see every time Salah is taken out after a shot, or Gomez taken out in their area yesterday in the exact same manner as VVD's red and us not getting a pelanty), then not a red (also think the last man rule was adjusted so even more not a red).

Jones' could've been if awarded right away (albeit harsh) but was awarded a yellow (the correct call) and it was not a clear and obvious error so VAR should not have stuck their beaks in and therefore not a red.

Jota's first yellow wasn't even a foul and how many times do we see a player get a warning before their second yellow whereas here the ref couldn't wait to send him off.
Clubs should be demanding to have a proper structure at the PGMOL. Enough of their mates being put in charge heading the dodgy performances and protecting them. They need an independent boss that will come in and oversee them, run it like a proper organisation, not just a group of friends watching each others backs.

Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:40:25 am
Sam Wallace
@SamWallaceTel


PGMOL confirm that VAR Darren England thought the Luis Diaz goal had been given. His check complete was made on that assumption - that the goal stood. In fact the opposite was the case & so ref Simon Hooper assumed no goal was correct. A dismal night for VAR & PGMOL
So easy for corruption.
Just use miscommunication as an excuse!
So Darren England , who was being paid by the owners of Man City to officiate in their own league 2 days before this game, deliberately disallows a perfectly good Liverpool goal that couldve seen Liverpool overtake Man City at the top of the league, after minutes earlier deliberately showing a still image of the contact of Jones accidental foul on the spurs player as the ref walked up to the monitor to wrongly send off the Liverpool player.
Have I got this right?

Whatever reason they come up with, Darren England and probably Simon Hooper., have to be sacked. There has to be some deterrent to stop the officials cheating. I know theyll just get jobs with Abu Dhabi /Saudi , but they would be out of our league and unable to do their masters bidding.
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:35:18 am
https://www.uaeproleague.ae/en/fixtures/d5f295d8-0f45-11ee-afb1-d481d7b85086
Take a look at who the Match Official and Var is for this game

Wow. It all starts to make even more sense. They probably all have apartments over there for work.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:45:58 am
Still angry about yesterday. Just woke up short while ago and can't shake off the blatant cheating done last night.

We should ignore all communication from PGMOL. It's their mantra to contact clubs after games to apologize or whatever. They can fuck off. Their reviews are a waste of time as they still make errors on a weekly basis with varying degrees of incompetence.

As Jürgen said after the game. The statement they release afterwards is pointless. A tick box exercise which doesn't change a single fucking thing.

Same, watched Match of the Day there to make sure I wasn't making it all up. They didn't even show Son's or Gakpo's goals after the game, they had too much material on shite refereeing decisions to talk through. I can handle defeats normally, got well used to it last season but it feels like (in England) we're now playing a rigged game both on and off the field. Thursday can't come soon enough.
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:51:31 pm
Haha, they are smarter than that. They have it in their charter, you cant sue them even in CAS

Cool. Ill write my own charter saying I cant be arrested, then go out doing whatever the fuck I want.
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 01:25:15 am
Seriously, if this is the official story they're going to go with, that surely means that Darren England will never be allowed near another PL match. I can't imagine a more blatantly fireable mistake than that.

So, I'll just hold my breath until the announcement, then. I'll be fine.

Its not just that mistake. He clearly wanted to influence the game in Citys spurs favour from the word go. The way he manipulated the angles to make the jones tackle look worse than it actually was another one. He froze the footage for like 10 secs when the ref went to the monitor of jones foot landing of his shin but didnt actually show the footage. Dont think he showed it in real time speed once either. It was just slowed down to make it worse than it actually was
"Significant human error" is Howard Webb's nickname
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 08:15:04 am
Its not just that mistake. He clearly wanted to influence the game in Citys spurs favour from the word go. The way he manipulated the angles to make the jones tackle look worse than it actually was another one. He froze the footage for like 10 secs when the ref went to the monitor of jones foot landing of his shin but didnt actually show the footage. Dont think he showed it in real time speed once either. It was just slowed down to make it worse than it actually was
FYI i went back and watched Gusto red card. The first that was shown there was the spikes in the ankle, Im pretty sure that the way can see the contact then see how it got there. Gusto's is way more a red then Jones he slide and his leg was never on the ground even if he got some of the ball.
The club need to lean on the what was the referee doing in UAE before our game yesterday angle. That shit stinks too high heaven.

The fat fucker should have been down the gym losing about 3 stone he couldn't even keep up with play ffs.
When are the media going to start going after the man in charge of the PGMOL . Instead they invite him on for cosy fireside chats on shows with Michael Owen .
I still haven't forgiven that corrupt c*nt for costing us the league in 2008 with a shocking pen for Utd when they were 2-0 down to Spurs (that's Webb btw not Owen)
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:39:27 am
The club need to lean on the what was the referee doing in UAE before our game yesterday angle. That shit stinks too high heaven.

The fat fucker should have been down the gym losing about 3 stone he couldn't even keep up with play ffs.

It was the video ref who was there, not that fat bald one.

Maybe he was a bit jet lagged and missed it while asleep at the wheel. That would be a bad look, but at least explainableexcept he couldnt wait to get involved for the Jones Red so not even that stacks up.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:29:32 am
"Significant human error" is Howard Webb's nickname

Its what his parents did at conception
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 08:42:39 am
It was the video ref who was there, not that fat bald one.

Maybe he was a bit jet lagged and missed it while asleep at the wheel. That would be a bad look, but at least explainableexcept he couldnt wait to get involved for the Jones Red so not even that stacks up.

So many examples in that game of bias against us. The spurs player on a yellow waving a card after Jota got his first yellow. The Gomez foul in the box ignored. The Salah foul and yellow when hed out muscled them to be in on goal.
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:56:01 am
Can you ever imagine City, United or Arsenal being subjected to a performance like that?

The answer is no, it would never happen. Repeatedly we are fucked over and absolutely nothing is said about it.

Unfortunately these things can happen, newcastle fans were saying the same, when trent should have been sent off at st james earlier this season

Man city fans have been saying the same in the famous games at anfeld (after which we won the league) when a pen could have been given, Guardiola spent 5 mins screaming at God, pointing 2 fingers to heaven, they have complained about milner not being sent off in 2021/22 and sterling not getting a pen in the CL game in 2018

We need to focus and be prepared to cash in, when city drop points, we shouldn't talk ourselves out of it.
Morning after is even worse.

What really hurts is the utter inability to do anything about this. We can play as well as you want, train as hard as humanly possible, support as loud as was ever done - basically be the best at football. And it all goes to waste with a wave of a chubby bald mans hand. All their training hours - gone. All the heart and soul put into it - gone. Gone down a septic hole sitting in the middle of the project known as English football. The hole they refuse to admit. The hole that is eating up the very thing that grew the project.

You can try to dive into the shit-pit to recover something after it falls into this hole, it is normal to try and fight for some justice and validation of your efforts. But its a hole filled with waste - youre just bound to come out stinking. That is what shit holes do, its in their nature. So you walk away, go again, but the smell follows you. Every time you go out to play, support - it is there and youre aware of it. The hole. Decades old. Unmoved. Full to the brim. Full of muted cries. Full of broken dreams. Full of screams for justice. Every once in a while the hole is decorated. Teams come around and they plant flowery hedges around it. They spray perfume and perform healing ceremonies. They call it something else. They say it was never there. That it certainly isnt there now. The perfume scent is still tinged with underlying odour, but its in our nature to lie to ourselves - so we do. There is no hole. There never was one. Everything is ok.


And then, when you least expect, it opens up under you. You fall again straight into it. As youre drowning in the shit hole, waste filling your throat as you try to scream - the choir of media guardians drone there is no hole - there never was.

As it spits you out, sewage dripping from you, youre patted on the back by random people. They all say - you did so well, great job, nice run, try again, better luck next time. But the hole - you say. It was the fucking hole! Again! They smile gently, like you do to a child who just told you a pink werewolf stole their homework. Yes, sure, the hole. We understand.

So you go back. Wash yourself again. Wake up the next day. Maybe there is no hole?

Maybe.
But it sure fucking stinks.
We all know something was off in the game when Salah even got a free kick for a foul on him  ;)
Anyone care to hazard a guess as to what the definition of clear and obvious is as it appears to be changing every week at the moment
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 08:55:47 am
Unfortunately these things can happen, newcastle fans were saying the same, when trent should have been sent off at st james earlier this season

Man city fans have been saying the same in the famous games at anfeld (after which we won the league) when a pen could have been given, Guardiola spent 5 mins screaming at God, pointing 2 fingers to heaven, they have complained about milner not being sent off in 2021/22 and sterling not getting a pen in the CL game in 2018

We need to focus and be prepared to cash in, when city drop points, we shouldn't talk ourselves out of it.

You mean when his first yellow card shouldn't have happened... therefore he shouldn't have been sent off and Newcastle have zero fucking grounds to complain?

I see what you're trying yo say but fuck me no oneeee suffers the insane decions we do. How many Pickford on Van Dijk challenges have you seen go without a red because I honestly cant name one other? Any other examples of a downed keeper grabbing a players leg in the box and not conceding a pen? Remember this same fixture seeing Harry Kane out of control studs up, flying into Robertson... surely a worse outcome to Jones yesterday right, straight red, no need for VAR to even get involved! Surely theres a list of 'blind spot in VAR' goals to rival the Saka to Martinelli goal

It's beyond a joke now, how do we keep suffering this shite?

I said it in another thread, how is it they can restart a game AFTER the final whistle for Man U... but when it's us they cant overturn a freekick to instate a legitimate goal. It's absolute bullshit and its clear as day
