Wow, the plot thickens. I didn't know that our Premier League referees are moonlighting in the UAE, refereeing and VAR'ing games, the country that juat so happens to own Man City. That does it for me, we've all seen how these refs love a bit of corporate hospitality. I'm now fully in the corrupt camp now.
I've always had it in the back of my mind why City hardly ever get screwed over. Even United cop for it now and again. Our refs are coming back from the middle east with loads of nice gifts from their hosts.
Once you start accepting gifts from these people, they want repayment. Nice little disallowed goal here, a nice little turning down opposition pen there.