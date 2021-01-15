A few weeks ago myself and a few others were pretty much ridiculed for suggesting that the league and the referees are bent and not above board. What happened yesterday was nothing short of corruption and it doesn't start and end with the Diaz decision. The Jones tackle has somewhat been swept under the carpet which is what they want. When Gary Neville is telling the public that a red card shouldn't have been given against Liverpool then you know that something is up. The Spurs players almost couldn't believe it themselves, that dickhead Maddison semi-embraced Jones and looked at him as if to say he knew it was a shambolic decision.



The Salah 'foul' when he won the ball back high up the pitch in the second half. A fair tackle penalised and it probably prevented us taking the lead. Jota getting booked for not touching an opposition player. Yes, he made it worse by losing his head and diving into another tackle but it wasn't a bad one and it was late but most definitely not dangerous. And throughout the game the referee would just give fouls against us for nothing, yet seemed to let the Spurs lads be as aggressive as they wanted. The whole thing was just embarrassing and it wasn't even attempted to be hidden.





The game is bent. 100 percent.