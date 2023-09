Shocking decision to send Jones off, mainly based on the first still image VAR showed the ref. Disgusting that is what he was shown first, and deliberate he was.



Criminal the off side call on Diaz. Didnít need lines, could see it with plain sight.



Jotas first yellow was dubious. Second equally so. Both together didnít deserve a red.



Officiating was an utter fucking joke. I sat in a bar abroad with a few City, Newcastle and United fans and lot of them were in disbelief at it.