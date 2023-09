Reminds me of Stewart lbw Jayasuriya in 2000, which the umpire PT Manuel missed because he'd nodded off, ending up giving a line decision which was off by nearly a foot.



I have no idea of what sport you're even talking about, but the longer I think about their weirdo explanation the more I'm open to this being just VAR and his assistant not being arsed about doing their job and having gone out for a smoke or something ridiculous like that. PGMOL then just decided to come up with an explanation that acknowledges that a mistake was made, but at the same time makes it look like they're doing their job.