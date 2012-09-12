« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 486 487 488 489 490 [491]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1017256 times)

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19600 on: Today at 08:40:25 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:39:50 pm
I think it's interesting there is no apology in that statement. Me thinks the lawyers are advising there.
This has to be a watershed moment now.
Logged

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19601 on: Today at 08:40:34 pm »
How about the significant human errors when Spurs players time and time again gestured for bookings and never saw a yellow for it?

How about the significant human error when Salah nicked the ball clean from Bissouma and could've squared it for a tap-in and a non existent foul was given?

How about the significant human error on Van de Ven's challenge on Gomez in the Tottenham penalty area that wasn't even checked by VAR?
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,048
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19602 on: Today at 08:41:50 pm »
In the old days, if that gets given offside by the lino you just shake your head and move on. It was close and he got it wrong, shit happens.

What happened today was unforgivable. VAR needs binning, it's not worth it.
Logged

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,835
  • YNWA
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19603 on: Today at 08:43:57 pm »
We, as a fan base and as a Club cannot let this one lie
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,814
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19604 on: Today at 08:44:52 pm »
I think theyre only admitting the offside to deflect from the ref. He was absolutely atrocious. Only times he gave Liverpool free kicks was when they were clean through and he stopped their advantage.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19605 on: Today at 08:44:55 pm »
VAR doesnt need binning they need to invest into the World Cup system which they rejected at the beginning of the season, and have harsher penalties for the assistants who get it wrong, theyre literally aided by technology there should be no excuse at all.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,881
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19606 on: Today at 08:45:07 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 08:43:57 pm
We, as a fan base and as a Club cannot let this one lie
If the PGMOL is not getting a letter from us on Monday morning then something is very wrong.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:46:58 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,210
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19607 on: Today at 08:46:38 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 08:41:50 pm
In the old days, if that gets given offside by the lino you just shake your head and move on. It was close and he got it wrong, shit happens.

What happened today was unforgivable. VAR needs binning, it's not worth it.

It doesn't need binning, it needs fixing, either a complete overhaul overseen by an independent body and the PL, not pgmol themselves, or alternatively it is simply taken out of their hands since they still see it as criticism of the ref rather than looking at it as being part of the officiating team where the aim is for more right decisions to be made without any ego over who is the one making them.
Logged

Online Nogg3000

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 185
  • Come get some!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19608 on: Today at 08:47:50 pm »
A perfectly good game of football ruined by a bunch of incompetents (corrupts) and luddites who probably couldnt programme a VHS to record something back in the 80s like my old man.
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,535
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19609 on: Today at 08:47:53 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 08:43:57 pm
We, as a fan base and as a Club cannot let this one lie

The club will definitely let it slide as usual.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,063
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19610 on: Today at 08:47:54 pm »
Webb needs to lose his job over this. Just somehow got so much worse under him and been a disaster this season.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,049
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19611 on: Today at 08:48:46 pm »
Don't turn up for next league game
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,167
  • Follow the gourd
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19612 on: Today at 08:49:02 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 08:46:38 pm
It doesn't need binning, it needs fixing, either a complete overhaul overseen by an independent body and the PL, not pgmol themselves, or alternatively it is simply taken out of their hands since they still see it as criticism of the ref rather than looking at it as being part of the officiating team where the aim is for more right decisions to be made without any ego over who is the one making them.
It needs all human input taken out of it.

In this day and age with things like machine learning, AI should be able to do that job with greater accuracy and faster.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,048
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19613 on: Today at 08:49:06 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 08:46:38 pm
It doesn't need binning, it needs fixing, either a complete overhaul overseen by an independent body and the PL, not pgmol themselves, or alternatively it is simply taken out of their hands since they still see it as criticism of the ref rather than looking at it as being part of the officiating team where the aim is for more right decisions to be made without any ego over who is the one making them.
There is no version of VAR that would be better than just binning it.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,837
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19614 on: Today at 08:49:14 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:37:16 pm
Sheffield being in South Yorkshire
I agree that bit was human error, but Fuckinghell what an error!

Yes and not everyone in Sheffield is aligned with SWP or apologists for them? Certainly not on the United side.
Logged

Online MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19615 on: Today at 08:51:01 pm »
What do they mean by 'failed to intervene'?
Did they forget to check?
How do you forget to check when a goal has been scored?

If they did check, but got it wrong, why does the statement say 'failed to intervene', rather than 'failed to intervene correctly', or specify the error?

I'd like to see when the assistant raised his flag too. You can only raise your flag if you are sure it is offside, otherwise let VAR look at it. There is no way he could have been 100% sure. No way.

Secondly. VAR DID look at it. Neville quickly called "check complete." They then issued a still photo, with no lines.

I know this will sound daft, but couldn't they have informed the teams at HT (or even earlier) that they have made an error, and that the goal will be awarded?

Something is seriously suspicious with this match - the red cards, number of bookings etc
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,167
  • Follow the gourd
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19616 on: Today at 08:51:21 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 08:49:06 pm
There is no version of VAR that would be better than just binning it.
The goal was disallowed by the on-field linesman.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,535
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19617 on: Today at 08:51:47 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 08:41:50 pm
In the old days, if that gets given offside by the lino you just shake your head and move on. It was close and he got it wrong, shit happens.

What happened today was unforgivable. VAR needs binning, it's not worth it.

VAR is a good for football. English referees were even worse before VAR.

The issue is English referees who see the reply yet ignore it as they wish. VAR showed its not an offside but they decided to ignore it.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19618 on: Today at 08:52:12 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:49:14 pm
Yes and not everyone in Sheffield is aligned with SWP or apologists for them? Certainly not on the United side.
Yeah I know. Im just fucking fuming. I honestly cant take anymore of these officials and theyre cheating.
Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,514
  • ....mmm
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19619 on: Today at 08:54:17 pm »
Logged
:D

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,514
  • ....mmm
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19620 on: Today at 08:54:53 pm »
Logged
:D

Online klopptopia

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19621 on: Today at 08:54:59 pm »
Every goal is checked for offside so why wasnt this one? Saying was human error doesnt mean anything, they should at least explain what has gone on.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,881
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19622 on: Today at 08:55:25 pm »
Like I said last month, give female refs a chance. They can't be worse than men.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,210
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19623 on: Today at 08:55:59 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 08:54:59 pm
Every goal is checked for offside so why wasnt this one? Saying was human error doesnt mean anything, they should at least explain what has gone on.

Translation, there wasn't any way for them to fiddle the lines to show the decision wasn't wrong, so they pretended they didn't draw any.
Logged

Online jamie_c

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19624 on: Today at 08:56:47 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:51:21 pm
The goal was disallowed by the on-field linesman.

Indeed, in fact it is a literal textbook example of why Var for offside should be a good thing.  Fairly tight call that the linesman got wrong.

What then happens is just incredible....
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,353
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19625 on: Today at 08:58:13 pm »
We've had a brilliant start to the season, players have been sensational and yet instead of being 1st we are 4th all because of 90 minutes of corruption.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,353
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19626 on: Today at 08:59:42 pm »
Quote from: jamie_c on Today at 08:56:47 pm
Indeed, in fact it is a literal textbook example of why Var for offside should be a good thing.  Fairly tight call that the linesman got wrong.

What then happens is just incredible....

"Tight call"  :wellin He was onside by about 3ft.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,096
  • Truthiness
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19627 on: Today at 08:59:47 pm »
There was a report in the week that the Saudis are looking to get in a while bunch of refs from England.

Can I shock you? I've always said that the Saudi league is a great force for good in world football.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,820
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19628 on: Today at 09:00:42 pm »
We need to start seeing fan protests against PGMOL as well as clubs making official complaints and statements.

Nothing is going to change without a complete overhaul of the officiating in this country.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 486 487 488 489 490 [491]   Go Up
« previous next »
 