Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1015400 times)

Online Tonyh8su

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19440 on: Today at 07:22:30 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:21:34 pm
Ref has lost the plot.

Players need to walk off

Game needs to be replayed
Online rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19441 on: Today at 07:22:37 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:21:34 pm
Ref has lost the plot.

Players need to walk off

Klopp will do well to not get a 10 match ban tonight
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19442 on: Today at 07:22:40 pm »
Ref pulls the play back so we don't get a corner now
Online Golyo

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19443 on: Today at 07:22:56 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:18:26 pm
I got you, and understood the joke. But perhaps not the time to make such an easily misunderstood joke, when everyone is angry
Just put a disclaimer to it. This is insane.
Online Tonyh8su

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19444 on: Today at 07:23:45 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:22:40 pm
Ref pulls the play back so we don't get a corner now

Thats the little organised corruption we see every week. Breaking up play for us, not letting us get a rhythm going and stuff like that. Thats the stuff that slides by week on week.
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19445 on: Today at 07:24:16 pm »
Ref now handing out a couple of yellows for spurs players near the end to make it seem like he's fair lol.

You are fooling nobody you fat prick  :no
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19446 on: Today at 07:24:22 pm »
34738047034928302 minutes of added time?
Online Tonyh8su

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19447 on: Today at 07:25:01 pm »
6 minutes hahaha
Online Golyo

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19448 on: Today at 07:26:42 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 07:25:01 pm
6 minutes hahaha
That's about fair.
Online FiSh77

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19449 on: Today at 07:27:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:21:33 pm
Why the fuck was Robbo yellowed ?

Wearing red?
Online rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19450 on: Today at 07:27:20 pm »
Anyone who says the referees aren't cheats and taking bribes can fuck off

Offline I've been a good boy

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19451 on: Today at 07:27:21 pm »
Quite possibly the worst game of football I've seen in terms of refereeing. Fuck off you baldy motherfucker, hope nothing good comes to him in life.

Wish someone high profile would speak out. What are they gonna do, fine everyone??
Online Machae

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19452 on: Today at 07:28:15 pm »
Respect the referees  ???
Online evie

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19453 on: Today at 07:28:17 pm »
Literally shaking with anger.
Online rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19454 on: Today at 07:29:08 pm »
Is this the c*nt who didn't give Wolves a pen v the Mancs?
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19455 on: Today at 07:29:19 pm »
We are fucking magnificent though.
Online Tonyh8su

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19456 on: Today at 07:29:25 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 07:27:21 pm
Quite possibly the worst game of football I've seen in terms of refereeing. Fuck off you baldy motherfucker, hope nothing good comes to him in life.

Wish someone high profile would speak out. What are they gonna do, fine everyone??

Need a whistle blower ASAP. Sky could do a job this evening by calling it out but they wont because it,l affect their cash cow as well. This stinks to high heavens.
Online DelTrotter

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19457 on: Today at 07:29:27 pm »
They got what they wanted. Cheating scum
