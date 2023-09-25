Exactly. The technology itself is fine. Its the biased/corrupt/ incompetent officials that are the problem.



As I've said before, I was watching RL in the grounds when Sky brought in the video ref. There were teething problems, referees became too reliant on the video ref (they are supposed to go to the screen only if they don't get a clear view, every try is NOT double checked, if the ref gives it, its given) and were shying away from making decisions, sometimes they looked stupid as the video showed straight away what they should have seen - Sky put a bank of monitors in the grounds, so we saw what the video ref was seeing, so we'd go "why's he gone to the screen for that???". But, they ironed out the issues, glaring errors still get made, that inevitable where humans are concerned, but it makes more correct decisions than wrong and its been running for over 25 years now.Football needed to work with Rugby and not make the same mistakes and also look at how its used.