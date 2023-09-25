The guidelines are that a handball immediately before the goal, so basically by the goal scorer just as he scores, or literally a handball assist, is an automatic chalk off.
I haven't seen the goal in question but if Gordon handled before he assisted then it wouldn't come under that guideline
Still, there's no reason why a handball shouldn't be called under the general rules by the ref. But if the ref misses it or allows it the VAR won't intervene and chalk off the goal unless, as I said, it's at the almost exact point of the goal being scored.