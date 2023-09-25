« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 477 478 479 480 481 [482]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1013441 times)

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,342
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19240 on: September 25, 2023, 07:48:55 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on September 25, 2023, 05:54:47 am
I was bored enough to watch the 3-minute highlights of Sheffield-Saudi... how the hell was Saudi's opening goal allowed to stand when Gordon clearly handled the ball immediately prior to his assist? He almost knocked it out of bounds, for chrissake. Have the guidelines changed, I thought any handling - intentional or otherwise - immediately leading to a goal was a free kick?

so it was not jut me then. Their second goal also went out for a corner off a hand and then jack robinson makes a hard but perfectly clean tackle all ball gets a yellow and they score from the free kick 3-0. no wonder they just gave up.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,944
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19241 on: September 25, 2023, 02:05:56 pm »
The guidelines are that a handball immediately before the goal, so basically by the goal scorer just as he scores, or literally a handball assist, is an automatic chalk off.

I haven't seen the goal in question but if Gordon handled before he assisted then it wouldn't come under that guideline

Still, there's no reason why a handball shouldn't be called under the general rules by the ref. But if the ref misses it or allows it the VAR won't intervene and chalk off the goal unless, as I said, it's at the almost exact point of the goal being scored.
« Last Edit: September 25, 2023, 02:10:30 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,121
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19242 on: September 25, 2023, 02:10:18 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 25, 2023, 02:05:56 pm
The guidelines are that a handball immediately before the goal, so basically by the goal scorer just as he scores, is an automatic chalk off.

I haven't seen the goal in question but if Gordon was the assist not the goal scorer, handling just before he scored, then it wouldn't come undert that guideline?

Still, there's no reason why a handball shouldn't be called under the general rules by the ref.

No, Gordon, by keeping the ball from going out of bounds, the ball looped up onto his hand and down onto the floor, he then immediately crossed it back into the box where a.n other player scored.  The hand ball wasn't intentional but directly influenced the play.

Considering a few years back they punished Firmino on the half way line with two other players involved before we scored (and disallowed) this seems like a biiiig change in the rules.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,944
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19243 on: September 25, 2023, 02:11:55 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on September 25, 2023, 02:10:18 pm
No, Gordon, by keeping the ball from going out of bounds, the ball looped up onto his hand and down onto the floor, he then immediately crossed it back into the box where a.n other player scored.  The hand ball wasn't intentional but directly influenced the play.

Considering a few years back they punished Firmino on the half way line with two other players involved before we scored (and disallowed) this seems like a biiiig change in the rules.
Right so based upon that description it wouldn't come under the automatic VAR chalk off rule

And yes, it was a big change a season or so back. well publicised at the time.

It's all part of the daft 'don't want to re-referee the game' schtick. If the referee didn't call out Gordon's handball then VAR won't touch it
« Last Edit: September 25, 2023, 02:13:44 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,515
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19244 on: September 25, 2023, 04:15:49 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on September 25, 2023, 02:10:18 pm
No, Gordon, by keeping the ball from going out of bounds, the ball looped up onto his hand and down onto the floor, he then immediately crossed it back into the box where a.n other player scored.  The hand ball wasn't intentional but directly influenced the play.

Considering a few years back they punished Firmino on the half way line with two other players involved before we scored (and disallowed) this seems like a biiiig change in the rules.

They've changed the guidelines and while a handball in the direct lead up to a goal is chalked off, whether accidental or not, if there is a pass to the scorer, its not chalked off if accidental. Forest v Burnley, VAR (Kavanagh I think it was) was telling the on field ref the handball for the disallowed Burnley 2nd was a deliberate action, if it had been an accident, the goal would have stood.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,764
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19245 on: September 25, 2023, 04:26:34 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 25, 2023, 02:11:55 pm
Right so based upon that description it wouldn't come under the automatic VAR chalk off rule

And yes, it was a big change a season or so back. well publicised at the time.

It's all part of the daft 'don't want to re-referee the game' schtick. If the referee didn't call out Gordon's handball then VAR won't touch it

I was listening on Five Live on the way home from our game, they said VAR did look at it but it mustn't have been deemed that there was anything Gordon could do about it so it was accidental.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19246 on: September 25, 2023, 04:48:23 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on September 25, 2023, 04:26:34 pm
I was listening on Five Live on the way home from our game, they said VAR did look at it but it mustn't have been deemed that there was anything Gordon could do about it so it was accidental.

Which is fine, but then this gets given as a penalty...

https://twitter.com/jorjwwfc/status/1705869473553506403?t=AtykwLhGnc7TvIGx_FxqWw&s=19
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,515
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19247 on: September 25, 2023, 05:41:26 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September 25, 2023, 04:48:23 pm
Which is fine, but then this gets given as a penalty...

https://twitter.com/jorjwwfc/status/1705869473553506403?t=AtykwLhGnc7TvIGx_FxqWw&s=19

He's been done by this part of the law. Basically, even due to the deflection, because his hand was in the air, they've used that. Its shit

touches the ball with their hand/arm when it has made their body unnaturally bigger. A player is considered to have made their body unnaturally bigger when the position of their hand/arm is not a consequence of, or justifiable by, the players body movement for that specific situation. By having their hand/arm in such a position, the player takes a risk of their hand/arm being hit by the ball and being penalised
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,834
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19248 on: September 25, 2023, 11:51:06 pm »
If those Sunday games have shown anything it's that consistency is the big issue with VAR. If that's a penalty for handball in the North London Derby, then no way should Saudicastle's first goal have stood. Both situations are very similar. The better example for lack of consistency are the (possible) red cards in the NLD and then one against Chelsea. Those are basically the same situation, both times the ref booked the player. In the Chelsea game, VAR decided he should send the ref to the monitor. In the NLD no such decision was made despite the foul being more red-worthy (in my view) than the one Chelsea-game. I'm not even arguing whether those should have been handballs or red cards. What should not happen though is that there is such a wide margin in terms of decision-making (especially looking at those red card situations).
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,707
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19249 on: September 26, 2023, 12:29:33 am »
Well the good news is VAR won't screw us Wednesday v Leicester.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19250 on: September 26, 2023, 12:32:14 am »
Quote from: stoa on September 25, 2023, 11:51:06 pm
If those Sunday games have shown anything it's that consistency is the big issue with VAR. If that's a penalty for handball in the North London Derby, then no way should Saudicastle's first goal have stood. Both situations are very similar. The better example for lack of consistency are the (possible) red cards in the NLD and then one against Chelsea. Those are basically the same situation, both times the ref booked the player. In the Chelsea game, VAR decided he should send the ref to the monitor. In the NLD no such decision was made despite the foul being more red-worthy (in my view) than the one Chelsea-game. I'm not even arguing whether those should have been handballs or red cards. What should not happen though is that there is such a wide margin in terms of decision-making (especially looking at those red card situations).

Until AI takes over, we need to give the pricks cue cards.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,515
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19251 on: September 26, 2023, 08:12:51 am »
Quote from: 4pool on September 26, 2023, 12:29:33 am
Well the good news is VAR won't screw us Wednesday v Leicester.

Leicester will probably get a goal where the player is 3 yards offside instead .
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,925
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19252 on: September 26, 2023, 08:20:31 am »
I see Jermaine Jenas had to put out an apology for actually talking sense for a change.


Quote
Jermaine Jenas
@jjenas8
Complete sh**house off a referee! Theyre all ruining the our game!
3:14 PM · Sep 24, 2023

He's not wrong, but of course there's been a massive pile on. What's it going to take for referees to take some responsibility and realise they actually are fucking shit?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,092
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19253 on: September 26, 2023, 08:21:33 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 26, 2023, 08:20:31 am
I see Jermaine Jenas had to put out an apology for actually talking sense for a change.


He's not wrong, but of course there's been a massive pile on. What's it going to take for referees to take some responsibility and realise they actually are fucking shit?


Id pile onto him for the grammar!
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19254 on: September 26, 2023, 09:15:26 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September 26, 2023, 08:21:33 am
Id pile onto him for the grammar!
Was just going to post the same. Surprising as he speaks so much sense on his commentary
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,944
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19255 on: September 26, 2023, 09:24:07 am »
There's nothing grammatically wrong with what he posted. He's obviously informing us that he bought a full outside privy from Paul Tierney, and that the 'our game' is being ruined by outside privvies.

I admit I don't know what an 'our game' is but I'm not all that down with the yoof
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,066
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19256 on: September 26, 2023, 09:28:49 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September 25, 2023, 04:48:23 pm
Which is fine, but then this gets given as a penalty...

https://twitter.com/jorjwwfc/status/1705869473553506403?t=AtykwLhGnc7TvIGx_FxqWw&s=19

This has taken top spot for the most ridiculous call for a handball ever. Just pack it all in now, it's fucking pointless. You'd be better having the players ref the game themselves than having these c*nts ruining games every week
Logged

Offline macca007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,196
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19257 on: September 26, 2023, 10:55:28 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on September 26, 2023, 09:28:49 am
This has taken top spot for the most ridiculous call for a handball ever. Just pack it all in now, it's fucking pointless. You'd be better having the players ref the game themselves than having these c*nts ruining games every week

Am I missing something here? What the fuck was the defenders arm doing up there. Blatant pen
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,925
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19258 on: September 26, 2023, 11:02:49 am »
Sliding in like that, looks like a totally natural place for his arm to be for balance. Added to the fact the ball deflected off his own leg after being smashed at him from a yard away and the shot itself looking like it's going to hit the nearest motorway while going out for a throw, for me makes it a joke of a decision.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline macca007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,196
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19259 on: September 26, 2023, 11:07:50 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 26, 2023, 11:02:49 am
Sliding in like that, looks like a totally natural place for his arm to be for balance. Added to the fact the ball deflected off his own leg after being smashed at him from a yard away and the shot itself looking like it's going to hit the nearest motorway while going out for a throw, for me makes it a joke of a decision.

Ah I've missed the deflection, just seen his arm waving around like one of those blow up things at a car dealership
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19260 on: September 26, 2023, 11:09:02 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 26, 2023, 11:02:49 am
Sliding in like that, looks like a totally natural place for his arm to be for balance. Added to the fact the ball deflected off his own leg after being smashed at him from a yard away and the shot itself looking like it's going to hit the nearest motorway while going out for a throw, for me makes it a joke of a decision.
Agreed.  Without the deflection his arm being there was just about the best place it could be if he didn't want the ball to hit it.

I struggle to see how that's deemed a penalty when the Chelsea handball in our opening game isn't.  The "natural position" argument is really open to interpretation (/abuse)!
Logged

Offline macca007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,196
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19261 on: September 26, 2023, 11:11:31 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on September 26, 2023, 11:09:02 am
Agreed.  Without the deflection his arm being there was just about the best place it could be if he didn't want the ball to hit it.

I struggle to see how that's deemed a penalty when the Chelsea handball in our opening game isn't.  The "natural position" argument is really open to interpretation (/abuse)!

It's a problem with a lot of the rules. Leaves it open to too much interpretation and allows the ref to be right no matter what.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19262 on: September 26, 2023, 11:14:34 am »
I've said for a while that I think handballs in the area that aren't preventing goals or goal scoring chances should be indirect free kicks rather than penalties. It's a nonsense that even the most obscure handballs can result in such a match defining punishment.

And who doesn't love an indirect free kick in the area!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,658
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19263 on: September 26, 2023, 12:47:03 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 26, 2023, 08:20:31 am
I see Jermaine Jenas had to put out an apology for actually talking sense for a change.


He's not wrong, but of course there's been a massive pile on. What's it going to take for referees to take some responsibility and realise they actually are fucking shit?


How does anyone "pile on the pressure" on ref's when you're just pulled up for abusing someone in a "tough position" by the likes of Simon Jordan all over national radio and Youtube

Can the PL just appoint someone to oversee them? If you have no oversight except for yourself, you'll never do much wrong
Logged

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,253
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19264 on: September 27, 2023, 07:53:24 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 26, 2023, 12:32:14 am
Until AI takes over, we need to give the pricks cue cards.

I'd prefer they were given queue cards - signing in cards down the fucking dole queue.
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,333
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19265 on: September 27, 2023, 10:33:18 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 26, 2023, 11:02:49 am
Sliding in like that, looks like a totally natural place for his arm to be for balance. Added to the fact the ball deflected off his own leg after being smashed at him from a yard away and the shot itself looking like it's going to hit the nearest motorway while going out for a throw, for me makes it a joke of a decision.

It's a bit of a joke these days as if you are attacking and the ball hits your hand accidentally then it can be ignored under the current laws but if the ball deflects off your arm accidentally from a shot all of two yards from you it can be penalised. The key word here for me is "accidental". Common sense seems to be long gone as prior to current laws these incidents were better dealt with n definitely didn't capture the headlines in the manner they do now. It was done n dusted at the time. Penalised intentional handballs, ignore accidental n get on with the game as we don't need to see refs stopping the game every few minutes so he can run over to a TV screen
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19266 on: September 27, 2023, 05:31:39 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on September 27, 2023, 07:53:24 am
I'd prefer they were given queue cards - signing in cards down the fucking dole queue.

I'm all in on that.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Lofty Ambitions

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,005
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19267 on: September 28, 2023, 07:23:11 am »
What a feeling to see a great goal scored and not having to wait to see if VAR disallows it for some tiniest of infringement. I had almost forgotten how it feels like.
Logged
The Boy from Brazil!
Redeem us in your stone arms
Float like Papillon
Transfer Haiku by Bud P Austin

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19268 on: September 28, 2023, 08:29:09 am »
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on September 28, 2023, 07:23:11 am
What a feeling to see a great goal scored and not having to wait to see if VAR disallows it for some tiniest of infringement. I had almost forgotten how it feels like.

Pretty shit conceding though and not having that false hope of "hey, maybe VAR will disallow it!"

Absolute stonewall penalty on Doak as well.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19269 on: September 28, 2023, 08:36:59 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September 28, 2023, 08:29:09 am
Pretty shit conceding though and not having that false hope of "hey, maybe VAR will disallow it!"

Absolute stonewall penalty on Doak as well.

Sit there for the 2sec check for them to dismiss it but sit there for half an hour them trying to disallow the Gapko goal....

So much nicer without VAR, I can walk away ignore the bad calls in the game with a win.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,515
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19270 on: September 28, 2023, 08:58:45 am »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on September 28, 2023, 08:36:59 am
Sit there for the 2sec check for them to dismiss it but sit there for half an hour them trying to disallow the Gapko goal....

So much nicer without VAR, I can walk away ignore the bad calls in the game with a win.

I'll say this til I'm blue in the face, there is nothing wrong with the concept and technology, its the corrupt PGMOL, the awful standard of officials  and the way it has been implemented. Its supposed to be an assistant and the officials should have the confidence in their own decisions and used the VAR as a safety net when they are not sure. Its needed because of shit like this.



Keep VAR, replace the officials.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19271 on: September 28, 2023, 09:45:41 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 28, 2023, 08:58:45 am
I'll say this til I'm blue in the face, there is nothing wrong with the concept and technology, its the corrupt PGMOL, the awful standard of officials  and the way it has been implemented. Its supposed to be an assistant and the officials should have the confidence in their own decisions and used the VAR as a safety net when they are not sure. Its needed because of shit like this.



Keep VAR, replace the officials.
Exactly. The technology itself is fine. Its the biased/corrupt/ incompetent officials that are the problem.
Logged

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,066
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19272 on: September 28, 2023, 09:59:59 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September 28, 2023, 08:29:09 am
Pretty shit conceding though and not having that false hope of "hey, maybe VAR will disallow it!"

Absolute stonewall penalty on Doak as well.

I cannot believe either ref or the linesman didn't give it. One of the most stonewall pens you'll ever see. Even if the defender did get the ball (I don't think he did), he had to go through Doak to get it he wiped him out. And to then give a fucking goal kick as well was laughable
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19273 on: September 28, 2023, 10:25:56 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on September 28, 2023, 09:59:59 am
I cannot believe either ref or the linesman didn't give it. One of the most stonewall pens you'll ever see. Even if the defender did get the ball (I don't think he did), he had to go through Doak to get it he wiped him out. And to then give a fucking goal kick as well was laughable

Honestly I think it's one of those where the linesman thinks "it's not my job to give a penalty" and the referee thinks "the linesman is closer than me I'll let him decide".
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,515
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19274 on: September 28, 2023, 10:31:42 am »
Quote from: JRed on September 28, 2023, 09:45:41 am
Exactly. The technology itself is fine. Its the biased/corrupt/ incompetent officials that are the problem.

As I've said before, I was watching RL in the grounds when Sky brought in the video ref. There were teething problems, referees became too reliant on the video ref (they are supposed to go to the screen only if they don't get a clear view, every try is NOT double checked, if the ref gives it, its given) and were shying away from making decisions, sometimes they looked stupid as the video showed straight away what they should have seen - Sky put a bank of monitors in the grounds, so we saw what the video ref was seeing, so we'd go "why's he gone to the screen for that???". But, they ironed out the issues, glaring errors still get made, that inevitable where humans are concerned, but it makes more correct decisions than wrong and its been running for over 25 years now.

Football needed to work with Rugby and not make the same mistakes and also look at how its used.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,521
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19275 on: Today at 08:41:20 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September 28, 2023, 08:29:09 am
Pretty shit conceding though and not having that false hope of "hey, maybe VAR will disallow it!" 

:D I do this because I'm a shithouse, but a little bit of my soul breaks off and dissolves in the aether every time. Nah, I'd gladly go back to real time bullshit cheating over the soul-destroying slow cheating, until AI is ready to fuck these c*nts off into the sun.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 477 478 479 480 481 [482]   Go Up
« previous next »
 