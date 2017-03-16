Yeah on the disallowed Arsenal goal.. it's another of those situations where the "written law" dictates the decision when it's determining what is a deliberate action which is subjective.. it's not like Beto has been casually walking back to the centre circle and it's accidentally struck him walking back into postion. if Gabriel had been playing that ball forward even if it was towards Saka.. you could account for it but when he's playing a soft pass across his defence and it ends up being deviated 90 degrees and the only reason it lands at Nketiah is because of the significant deviation, it just shows why having people who have played the game to a high standard should be involved in VAR/law making because right now I will hold my hands up I say I don't know what is offside/handball etc anymore.. too many subjective grey areas.. Did anybody even appeal for offside from Everton?
I can see where the law is coming from. If a defender makes a backpass, its a concious effort to play the ball in that direction, however, if the ball bounces off you, then you have no control over where is going, even when trying to block a pass. I didn't realise the law had changed, but someone pointed out yesterday it was changed after the Lovren v Spurs incident. As we know, Kane was stood in an offside position, Lovren tried to block the pass, he couldn't control where it went and Kane was then onside. Another scenario is Suarez was a genius at bouncing the ball off a defender to make space for himself, so someone as clever as him could play the ball off a defender to get an offside teammate back onside.