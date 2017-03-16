« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 476 477 478 479 480 [481]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1004648 times)

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,105
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19200 on: Today at 03:13:30 am »
Pickfords abuse of the officials will go completely unpunished, obviously.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19201 on: Today at 03:31:26 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:01:07 pm
Who was the referee at the United-Brighton game, that Aussie guy Gillett? Is this his first season in the PL? I don't recall ever seeing him.

I thought he was pretty good overall. Cool as a cucumber, no overreaction, right calls overall (except one or two minor ones maybe). I may regret that, but I'm gonna put my neck out and say that from that one game he was the best I've seem in the PL since football began, not far off of Collina and Merk...
Gillett it his 3rd year. He also finally a fifa ref again. He used to be the best ref in Aussy before having to work his way up the football league to get the PL league
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,145
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19202 on: Today at 04:03:45 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 03:31:26 am
Gillett it his 3rd year. He also finally a fifa ref again. He used to be the best ref in Aussy before having to work his way up the football league to get the PL league
I like him. There, I said it again. :)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,001
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19203 on: Today at 01:23:40 pm »
Logged

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,985
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19204 on: Today at 01:47:58 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:08:45 pm
Looking back over a few decisions this weekend, still plenty of apologies that they could easily be handing out.

That offside today was odd. The actual position of Nketiah Im not fussed about, Neville seemed to not understand that Nketiahs foot might be in the air so would be a lot further forward than it looks. I just didnt get how Beto was deemed to have accidentally played that, when he put his foot towards it to block it and change direction. It wasnt as if he just put his body in front of a shot, he stretched to get his foot in that position and change the direction of the ball completely.

The Anthony Gordon penalty was a joke.

Yeah on the disallowed Arsenal goal.. it's another of those situations where the "written law" dictates the decision when it's determining what is a deliberate action which is subjective.. it's not like Beto has been casually walking back to the centre circle and it's accidentally struck him walking back into postion. if Gabriel had been playing that ball forward even if it was towards Saka.. you could account for it but when he's playing a soft pass across his defence and it ends up being deviated 90 degrees and the only reason it lands at Nketiah is because of the significant deviation, it just shows why having people who have played the game to a high standard should be involved in VAR/law making because right now I will hold my hands up I say I don't know what is offside/handball etc anymore.. too many subjective grey areas.. Did anybody even appeal for offside from Everton?
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,161
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19205 on: Today at 02:01:51 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 01:47:58 pm
Yeah on the disallowed Arsenal goal.. it's another of those situations where the "written law" dictates the decision when it's determining what is a deliberate action which is subjective.. it's not like Beto has been casually walking back to the centre circle and it's accidentally struck him walking back into postion. if Gabriel had been playing that ball forward even if it was towards Saka.. you could account for it but when he's playing a soft pass across his defence and it ends up being deviated 90 degrees and the only reason it lands at Nketiah is because of the significant deviation, it just shows why having people who have played the game to a high standard should be involved in VAR/law making because right now I will hold my hands up I say I don't know what is offside/handball etc anymore.. too many subjective grey areas.. Did anybody even appeal for offside from Everton?


I can see where the law is coming from. If a defender makes a backpass, its a concious effort to play the ball in that direction, however, if the ball bounces off you, then you have no control over where is going, even when trying to block a pass. I didn't realise the law had changed, but someone pointed out yesterday it was changed after the Lovren v Spurs incident. As we know, Kane was stood in an offside position, Lovren tried to block the pass, he couldn't control where it went and Kane was then onside. Another scenario is Suarez was a genius at bouncing the ball off a defender to make space for himself, so someone as clever as him could play the ball off a defender to get an offside teammate back onside.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,837
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19206 on: Today at 03:04:11 pm »
Only just watched MOTD and saw what the Sheff Utd manager had to say aboot the sending off. 

'Theyre (Refs) Ruining our game and we have to stop it'

Made up hes come out and said that. Has anything been said aboot him?
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19207 on: Today at 03:11:27 pm »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,984
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19208 on: Today at 03:23:21 pm »
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,289
  • Scrubbers
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19209 on: Today at 03:24:39 pm »
In that Everton Arsenal game there was about half a dozen times the ball was kicked away after a free kick awarded but absolutely nothing given.  Seems that rule has gone for a few weeks until one of our lads does it - probably against Spurs.
Logged

Offline Americano12345

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19210 on: Today at 03:28:35 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:17:22 am
Aston Villa's penalty was also a joke. The defender wins the ball, twice!

Referee gave it but was asked to review. Somehow decided it was still a penalty in true stubborn style.

You can even tell from Watkin's reaction that he didn't think the decision would stand.
I guess the ref decided there wasnt clear and obvious evidence that the defender didnt take out the striker (Watkins I think) before winning the ball.
Logged

Offline Americano12345

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19211 on: Today at 03:29:04 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 03:24:39 pm
In that Everton Arsenal game there was about half a dozen times the ball was kicked away after a free kick awarded but absolutely nothing given.  Seems that rule has gone for a few weeks until one of our lads does it - probably against Spurs.
I thought it was a point of emphasis! >:(
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,750
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19212 on: Today at 03:31:53 pm »
Whenever there's a new refereeing rule introduced at the start of a season the small print says:

"This rule shall obtain for the remainder of this season or until a Liverpool player has been punished for breaking it, whichever comes first. Thereafter it will be dropped like a potato that's hotter than Wayne Rooney during Songs of Praise"
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,159
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19213 on: Today at 03:44:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:01:51 pm

I can see where the law is coming from. If a defender makes a backpass, its a concious effort to play the ball in that direction, however, if the ball bounces off you, then you have no control over where is going, even when trying to block a pass. I didn't realise the law had changed, but someone pointed out yesterday it was changed after the Lovren v Spurs incident. As we know, Kane was stood in an offside position, Lovren tried to block the pass, he couldn't control where it went and Kane was then onside. Another scenario is Suarez was a genius at bouncing the ball off a defender to make space for himself, so someone as clever as him could play the ball off a defender to get an offside teammate back onside.

No, we're not important enough to get a law changed. They changed it after Mbappe's winner v Spain in the Nations League final.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Q_Jzpz-b89E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Q_Jzpz-b89E</a>
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,690
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19214 on: Today at 04:15:07 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 02:20:25 am
The whole goal keeper being untouchable thing is a pet peeve of mine, but I seriously doubt whether that will ever change. When the ball is in the air, the keeper basically needs to pull out a knife and stab a guy to get a foul against him, while an attacker only needs to take a long hard look at the keeper to get a foul against given. You will get one-offs when a keeper gets a foul given against him when he accidentally punches a guy or you'll get the odd goal given despite the keeper trying to get to the ball and the attacker getting there first. However, in most cases the decisions will be in favour of the goalkeeper, which then leads to those one-off situations that are reffed correctly being the outliers and making teams feeling robbed despite the decision being the right one.

That assault on Diaz last season when he was smashed down by the goalie and it wasnt punished with a red was terrible. The Schumacher challenge v France was universally condemned and there was a sense that if it ever happens again it should be a red.
Diaz health was endangered. It could have ended with a broken neck - no exaggeration, and he was very lucky to be walling away from it. Yet the ref shit out of sending him off because we scored.  That complete crew should have been sacked VAR team included.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,161
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19215 on: Today at 04:24:57 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 03:44:28 pm
No, we're not important enough to get a law changed. They changed it after Mbappe's winner v Spain in the Nations League final.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Q_Jzpz-b89E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Q_Jzpz-b89E</a>


Cheers mate.  I didn't think it was changed after our game, I thought it was more recent than that
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19216 on: Today at 04:54:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:23:21 pm
https://twitter.com/fitomoca30/status/1703542708537594138

Lads, this a red card?

Never. His foot isn't high at the point of contact. Free-kick at most, and I'd book the 2nd guy who goes down for diving ;D
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,258
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19217 on: Today at 05:15:45 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:41:15 am
All the PL managers should agree among themselves to pick a weekend and all make the same kind of comments after their match. It would be a huge story and there'd be nowhere for the PGMOL to hide. And they can't punish all the managers at once; it would be disasterous optics for the 'brand' (hate that word) for TV audiences to see no managers on the touchline the following week.

Of course a couple of managers would probably rat out at the last minute...

There is no chance Howe, Ten Hag or Guardiola would do anything, they benefit massively from the constant "mistakes".

Always seems to be us or the teams battling for relegation who get shafted.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,488
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19218 on: Today at 05:18:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:23:21 pm
https://twitter.com/fitomoca30/status/1703542708537594138

Lads, this a red card?

Ref reaching for his back pocket before they hit the ground.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,100
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19219 on: Today at 05:19:56 pm »
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,161
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19220 on: Today at 05:20:27 pm »
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 ... 476 477 478 479 480 [481]   Go Up
« previous next »
 