Looking back over a few decisions this weekend, still plenty of apologies that they could easily be handing out.



That offside today was odd. The actual position of Nketiah Im not fussed about, Neville seemed to not understand that Nketiahs foot might be in the air so would be a lot further forward than it looks. I just didnt get how Beto was deemed to have accidentally played that, when he put his foot towards it to block it and change direction. It wasnt as if he just put his body in front of a shot, he stretched to get his foot in that position and change the direction of the ball completely.



The Anthony Gordon penalty was a joke.



Yeah on the disallowed Arsenal goal.. it's another of those situations where the "written law" dictates the decision when it's determining what is a deliberate action which is subjective.. it's not like Beto has been casually walking back to the centre circle and it's accidentally struck him walking back into postion. if Gabriel had been playing that ball forward even if it was towards Saka.. you could account for it but when he's playing a soft pass across his defence and it ends up being deviated 90 degrees and the only reason it lands at Nketiah is because of the significant deviation, it just shows why having people who have played the game to a high standard should be involved in VAR/law making because right now I will hold my hands up I say I don't know what is offside/handball etc anymore.. too many subjective grey areas.. Did anybody even appeal for offside from Everton?