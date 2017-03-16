« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19200 on: Today at 03:13:30 am »
Pickfords abuse of the officials will go completely unpunished, obviously.
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:01:07 pm
Who was the referee at the United-Brighton game, that Aussie guy Gillett? Is this his first season in the PL? I don't recall ever seeing him.

I thought he was pretty good overall. Cool as a cucumber, no overreaction, right calls overall (except one or two minor ones maybe). I may regret that, but I'm gonna put my neck out and say that from that one game he was the best I've seem in the PL since football began, not far off of Collina and Merk...
Gillett it his 3rd year. He also finally a fifa ref again. He used to be the best ref in Aussy before having to work his way up the football league to get the PL league
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 03:31:26 am
Gillett it his 3rd year. He also finally a fifa ref again. He used to be the best ref in Aussy before having to work his way up the football league to get the PL league
I like him. There, I said it again. :)
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:08:45 pm
Looking back over a few decisions this weekend, still plenty of apologies that they could easily be handing out.

That offside today was odd. The actual position of Nketiah Im not fussed about, Neville seemed to not understand that Nketiahs foot might be in the air so would be a lot further forward than it looks. I just didnt get how Beto was deemed to have accidentally played that, when he put his foot towards it to block it and change direction. It wasnt as if he just put his body in front of a shot, he stretched to get his foot in that position and change the direction of the ball completely.

The Anthony Gordon penalty was a joke.

Yeah on the disallowed Arsenal goal.. it's another of those situations where the "written law" dictates the decision when it's determining what is a deliberate action which is subjective.. it's not like Beto has been casually walking back to the centre circle and it's accidentally struck him walking back into postion. if Gabriel had been playing that ball forward even if it was towards Saka.. you could account for it but when he's playing a soft pass across his defence and it ends up being deviated 90 degrees and the only reason it lands at Nketiah is because of the significant deviation, it just shows why having people who have played the game to a high standard should be involved in VAR/law making because right now I will hold my hands up I say I don't know what is offside/handball etc anymore.. too many subjective grey areas.. Did anybody even appeal for offside from Everton?
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 01:47:58 pm
Yeah on the disallowed Arsenal goal.. it's another of those situations where the "written law" dictates the decision when it's determining what is a deliberate action which is subjective.. it's not like Beto has been casually walking back to the centre circle and it's accidentally struck him walking back into postion. if Gabriel had been playing that ball forward even if it was towards Saka.. you could account for it but when he's playing a soft pass across his defence and it ends up being deviated 90 degrees and the only reason it lands at Nketiah is because of the significant deviation, it just shows why having people who have played the game to a high standard should be involved in VAR/law making because right now I will hold my hands up I say I don't know what is offside/handball etc anymore.. too many subjective grey areas.. Did anybody even appeal for offside from Everton?


I can see where the law is coming from. If a defender makes a backpass, its a concious effort to play the ball in that direction, however, if the ball bounces off you, then you have no control over where is going, even when trying to block a pass. I didn't realise the law had changed, but someone pointed out yesterday it was changed after the Lovren v Spurs incident. As we know, Kane was stood in an offside position, Lovren tried to block the pass, he couldn't control where it went and Kane was then onside. Another scenario is Suarez was a genius at bouncing the ball off a defender to make space for himself, so someone as clever as him could play the ball off a defender to get an offside teammate back onside.
Only just watched MOTD and saw what the Sheff Utd manager had to say aboot the sending off. 

'Theyre (Refs) Ruining our game and we have to stop it'

Made up hes come out and said that. Has anything been said aboot him?
In that Everton Arsenal game there was about half a dozen times the ball was kicked away after a free kick awarded but absolutely nothing given.  Seems that rule has gone for a few weeks until one of our lads does it - probably against Spurs.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:17:22 am
Aston Villa's penalty was also a joke. The defender wins the ball, twice!

Referee gave it but was asked to review. Somehow decided it was still a penalty in true stubborn style.

You can even tell from Watkin's reaction that he didn't think the decision would stand.
I guess the ref decided there wasnt clear and obvious evidence that the defender didnt take out the striker (Watkins I think) before winning the ball.
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 03:24:39 pm
In that Everton Arsenal game there was about half a dozen times the ball was kicked away after a free kick awarded but absolutely nothing given.  Seems that rule has gone for a few weeks until one of our lads does it - probably against Spurs.
I thought it was a point of emphasis! >:(
Whenever there's a new refereeing rule introduced at the start of a season the small print says:

"This rule shall obtain for the remainder of this season or until a Liverpool player has been punished for breaking it, whichever comes first. Thereafter it will be dropped like a potato that's hotter than Wayne Rooney during Songs of Praise"
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:01:51 pm

I can see where the law is coming from. If a defender makes a backpass, its a concious effort to play the ball in that direction, however, if the ball bounces off you, then you have no control over where is going, even when trying to block a pass. I didn't realise the law had changed, but someone pointed out yesterday it was changed after the Lovren v Spurs incident. As we know, Kane was stood in an offside position, Lovren tried to block the pass, he couldn't control where it went and Kane was then onside. Another scenario is Suarez was a genius at bouncing the ball off a defender to make space for himself, so someone as clever as him could play the ball off a defender to get an offside teammate back onside.

No, we're not important enough to get a law changed. They changed it after Mbappe's winner v Spain in the Nations League final.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Q_Jzpz-b89E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Q_Jzpz-b89E</a>
