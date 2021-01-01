Who was the referee at the United-Brighton game, that Aussie guy Gillett? Is this his first season in the PL? I don't recall ever seeing him.



I thought he was pretty good overall. Cool as a cucumber, no overreaction, right calls overall (except one or two minor ones maybe). I may regret that, but I'm gonna put my neck out and say that from that one game he was the best I've seem in the PL since football began, not far off of Collina and Merk...



Gillett it his 3rd year. He also finally a fifa ref again. He used to be the best ref in Aussy before having to work his way up the football league to get the PL league