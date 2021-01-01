« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 476 477 478 479 480 [481]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1003716 times)

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,105
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19200 on: Today at 03:13:30 am »
Pickfords abuse of the officials will go completely unpunished, obviously.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19201 on: Today at 03:31:26 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:01:07 pm
Who was the referee at the United-Brighton game, that Aussie guy Gillett? Is this his first season in the PL? I don't recall ever seeing him.

I thought he was pretty good overall. Cool as a cucumber, no overreaction, right calls overall (except one or two minor ones maybe). I may regret that, but I'm gonna put my neck out and say that from that one game he was the best I've seem in the PL since football began, not far off of Collina and Merk...
Gillett it his 3rd year. He also finally a fifa ref again. He used to be the best ref in Aussy before having to work his way up the football league to get the PL league
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 476 477 478 479 480 [481]   Go Up
« previous next »
 