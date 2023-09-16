« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 475 476 477 478 479 [480]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1003455 times)

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,739
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19160 on: September 16, 2023, 07:31:27 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on September 16, 2023, 07:26:48 pm
Its been this way since the start of last season.
Did it only start last season? Been looking for confirmation for several years without finding any

Quote
Its who else can listen to/access this audio after the game thats the question. If they dont allow clubs access to it, then it is very suspicious and surprised its not been made more of.
If the commentators can hear it but no one else is allowed to then that's a bizarre situation. If anything it's the comms who might cause embarrassment by reacting live on air to something they hear on the VAR audio. I can easily imagine Neville going off on one or Pat Nevin saying "No fucking way, bunch of clowns" in an unguarded moment while on comms
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,416
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19161 on: September 16, 2023, 07:43:46 pm »
This bollocks of adding about 12 minutes of added time is rubbish IMO. Sheffield United win that today if it's 90+3 or 4. Psychologically seeing 12 go up when you're trying to hold out a 0-1 win is ridiculous.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Tommy_W

  • Jol-ly. Constipated.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,499
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19162 on: September 16, 2023, 08:30:31 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on September 16, 2023, 07:43:46 pm
This bollocks of adding about 12 minutes of added time is rubbish IMO. Sheffield United win that today if it's 90+3 or 4. Psychologically seeing 12 go up when you're trying to hold out a 0-1 win is ridiculous.

There wouldn't have been 12 minutes if their keeper hadn't wasted an absolute eternity over the 90 minutes. It was an absolute joke that they only added on 3 minutes at the end of the first half. The referee didn't have the guts to book him for time wasting because he'd already carded him for handling outside his area

But back on the topic of VAR - Maddison definitely should have had a penalty. Not sure why VAR didn't give it.
« Last Edit: September 16, 2023, 08:32:15 pm by Tommy_W »
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,020
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19163 on: September 16, 2023, 09:13:35 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yS-Yba4tTzw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yS-Yba4tTzw</a>
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,739
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19164 on: September 16, 2023, 09:26:19 pm »
They'll be preparing a Wicker Man for him
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19165 on: September 16, 2023, 09:27:54 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on September 16, 2023, 09:13:35 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yS-Yba4tTzw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yS-Yba4tTzw</a>
Well said that man.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19166 on: September 16, 2023, 09:42:51 pm »
He will get fined and the referees will carry on as they are.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,861
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19167 on: September 16, 2023, 09:48:50 pm »
More of this please.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,622
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19168 on: September 16, 2023, 11:22:39 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on September 16, 2023, 09:13:35 pm

Well said him.

'Well go long then' - what kind of arrogance is that? I'd be livid if the officials said that to Klopp.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,136
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19169 on: September 16, 2023, 11:30:46 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on September 16, 2023, 09:48:50 pm
More of this please.
By all fucking means! All managers need to speak out to expose the cretins in charge of the game.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,999
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19170 on: September 16, 2023, 11:45:27 pm »
Fair play to him. It annoyed me that a Wolves player did the same as Macalister in first half. Alexis got yellow. Wolves player nothing.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,136
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19171 on: September 16, 2023, 11:47:35 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on September 16, 2023, 11:45:27 pm
Fair play to him. It annoyed me that a Wolves player did the same as Macalister in first half. Alexis got yellow. Wolves player nothing.
Not to mention the asking for a yellow card got unpunished too.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,999
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19172 on: September 16, 2023, 11:52:30 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on September 16, 2023, 11:47:35 pm
Not to mention the asking for a yellow card got unpunished too.
Judging by our recent games. Home sides eg Newcastle & Wolves these "rules" don't apply.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,144
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19173 on: Yesterday at 07:51:08 am »
Quote from: Zlen on September 16, 2023, 09:48:50 pm
More of this please.

We need the clubs to all get together and work to get this changed. Jurgen/LFC can complain as much as he wants, Heckingbottom/Sheff Utd can complain, Arteta/Arsenal can, but when clubs complain individually the arrogant fucks at the PGMOL won't listen. The clubs need to get together and TELL the PGMOL THIS is how you are going to referee the games, not the other way around.

It really is time the Premier League properly funded a referees academy, using current lower league players, pay them a high salary and get the standards up. As he says, the refs do not know the game. Players know what is time wasting, and what is taking time to look for a clear pass. A keeper taking ages to get the ball, putting it down one side , then moving to the other, then banging his studs on the post, that's all time wasting, a change in set up that means you can't play out needs adjusting is not time wasting, its part of trying to keep possession. Sheff Utd can't just hoof the fucking thing v the likes of us and ADFC, as it just comes straight back.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,144
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19174 on: Yesterday at 07:53:39 am »
Just seen the Saudicastle "pen". Are they having a fucking laugh, Gordon turns sideways and dives into the keeper and that's a pen? Fuck off.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19175 on: Yesterday at 07:59:17 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:53:39 am
Just seen the Saudicastle "pen". Are they having a fucking laugh, Gordon turns sideways and dives into the keeper and that's a pen? Fuck off.

Would love to hear a referees explanation of what the hell the goalkeeper is meant to do in that situation. The defender fucks up, and as soon as the 'keeper realises he might not win the ball, he pulls out of attempting to get it. Next second, Gordon piles into him, so he's basically penalised for not being able to make himself evaporate.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,999
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19176 on: Yesterday at 09:03:55 am »
That Newcastle penalty. New levels of crap.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,992
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19177 on: Yesterday at 09:04:27 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:51:08 am
We need the clubs to all get together and work to get this changed. Jurgen/LFC can complain as much as he wants, Heckingbottom/Sheff Utd can complain, Arteta/Arsenal can, but when clubs complain individually the arrogant fucks at the PGMOL won't listen. The clubs need to get together and TELL the PGMOL THIS is how you are going to referee the games, not the other way around.

It really is time the Premier League properly funded a referees academy, using current lower league players, pay them a high salary and get the standards up. As he says, the refs do not know the game. Players know what is time wasting, and what is taking time to look for a clear pass. A keeper taking ages to get the ball, putting it down one side , then moving to the other, then banging his studs on the post, that's all time wasting, a change in set up that means you can't play out needs adjusting is not time wasting, its part of trying to keep possession. Sheff Utd can't just hoof the fucking thing v the likes of us and ADFC, as it just comes straight back.

Trent got booked at Chelsea for 'time wasting' on a throw. He was waiting for the right option, it's ridiculous. It was 1-1 IIRC and we were playing our normal game, why would we time waste? There's no common sense.

Why should we get punished by new directives because teams like Newcastle were allowed to take the absolute piss last season by the same referees?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19178 on: Yesterday at 09:17:22 am »
Aston Villa's penalty was also a joke. The defender wins the ball, twice!

Referee gave it but was asked to review. Somehow decided it was still a penalty in true stubborn style.

You can even tell from Watkin's reaction that he didn't think the decision would stand.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,852
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19179 on: Yesterday at 09:30:11 am »
Newcastle had a goal disallowed earlier in the game for a "foul" on the goal keeper that is never a foul though. So it balanced up? Even if Gordon is a diving shithouse.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,709
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19180 on: Yesterday at 11:51:08 am »
Quote from: JRed on September 16, 2023, 09:27:54 pm
Well said that man.

Brilliant stuff. Don't think they even mentioned this on MOTD? I assume he'll get charged for criticising the ref though. 🙄
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,785
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19181 on: Yesterday at 12:47:31 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 09:30:11 am
Newcastle had a goal disallowed earlier in the game for a "foul" on the goal keeper that is never a foul though. So it balanced up? Even if Gordon is a diving shithouse.

I don't think that goal should've been disallowed.
However refs shouldn't decide to give a wrong decision to even out a previous wrong decision. It's as good as outright cheating.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,785
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19182 on: Yesterday at 12:49:29 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:17:22 am
Aston Villa's penalty was also a joke. The defender wins the ball, twice!

Referee gave it but was asked to review. Somehow decided it was still a penalty in true stubborn style.

You can even tell from Watkin's reaction that he didn't think the decision would stand.

I would've agreed with this had van Dijk not been penalised for winning the ball. The defender touches Watkins foot before making a motion to win the ball.
van Dijk's red card has set a new precedent for me. Any contact whatsoever before winning the ball should now be a foul.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,682
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19183 on: Yesterday at 12:50:49 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on September 16, 2023, 07:43:46 pm
This bollocks of adding about 12 minutes of added time is rubbish IMO. Sheffield United win that today if it's 90+3 or 4. Psychologically seeing 12 go up when you're trying to hold out a 0-1 win is ridiculous.

Much better if referees start booking players in the first half for time wasting.
Look how slow Neto was to walk across and take corners when 1-0 up. Like he was carrying a coffin at a funeral.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,677
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19184 on: Yesterday at 12:52:45 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 09:30:11 am
Newcastle had a goal disallowed earlier in the game for a "foul" on the goal keeper that is never a foul though. So it balanced up? Even if Gordon is a diving shithouse.

For me, Wilson has quite clearly pulled down the goalkeeper's arm when he's trying to punch the ball away.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,293
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19185 on: Yesterday at 01:03:59 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on September  7, 2023, 04:37:13 pm
Ironically, for things like penalty encroachment, they actually do look at feet (unless someone is lying down presumably ;D), so anyone leaning forward into the area would not be encroaching.

https://www.premierleague.com/news/1297433

Very sensible change that. The previous rule was totally unworkable once technology was involved (i.e. if you were "overhanging" / leaning into the box space you were encroaching.)
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,144
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19186 on: Yesterday at 03:05:10 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:04:27 am
Trent got booked at Chelsea for 'time wasting' on a throw. He was waiting for the right option, it's ridiculous. It was 1-1 IIRC and we were playing our normal game, why would we time waste? There's no common sense.

Why should we get punished by new directives because teams like Newcastle were allowed to take the absolute piss last season by the same referees?

I got grassed on by my youngest for callin Tierney a cheating c*nt last season - it was the opener at Anfield v Palace, their keeper had time wasted from the first minute and Tierney didn't say a word until something like the 89th minute
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,992
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19187 on: Yesterday at 03:43:39 pm »
Quote from: Tommy_W on September 16, 2023, 08:30:31 pm
There wouldn't have been 12 minutes if their keeper hadn't wasted an absolute eternity over the 90 minutes. It was an absolute joke that they only added on 3 minutes at the end of the first half. The referee didn't have the guts to book him for time wasting because he'd already carded him for handling outside his area

But back on the topic of VAR - Maddison definitely should have had a penalty. Not sure why VAR didn't give it.

If more than 4 minutes of added time are needed (without injuries taking up longer) then the ref hasn't managed the game and should be held to account.

Stop hiding behind adding the time on and do your job. Time wasting is a bookable offence. This 13 minutes added time and VAR just spoils the natural feel of a football match. So does time wasting but that's what yellow cards are for.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,144
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19188 on: Yesterday at 03:47:56 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:43:39 pm
If more than 4 minutes of added time are needed (without injuries taking up longer) then the ref hasn't managed the game and should be held to account.

Stop hiding behind adding the time on and do your job. Time wasting is a bookable offence. This 13 minutes added time and VAR just spoils the natural feel of a football match. So does time wasting but that's what yellow cards are for.

Exactly - they already have everything they need in the rule book to keep the game to a sensible length, they only time you should get 12 minutes is if there is a bad injury.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,098
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19189 on: Yesterday at 03:50:02 pm »
If there are 12 extra minutes of play after the 90 is up it clearly shows the refs haven't done their job to stop time wasting. So the refs are to blame for game management.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,420
  • Bam!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19190 on: Yesterday at 10:08:45 pm »
Looking back over a few decisions this weekend, still plenty of apologies that they could easily be handing out.

That offside today was odd. The actual position of Nketiah Im not fussed about, Neville seemed to not understand that Nketiahs foot might be in the air so would be a lot further forward than it looks. I just didnt get how Beto was deemed to have accidentally played that, when he put his foot towards it to block it and change direction. It wasnt as if he just put his body in front of a shot, he stretched to get his foot in that position and change the direction of the ball completely.

The Anthony Gordon penalty was a joke.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,144
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19191 on: Yesterday at 10:35:40 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:08:45 pm
Looking back over a few decisions this weekend, still plenty of apologies that they could easily be handing out.

That offside today was odd. The actual position of Nketiah Im not fussed about, Neville seemed to not understand that Nketiahs foot might be in the air so would be a lot further forward than it looks. I just didnt get how Beto was deemed to have accidentally played that, when he put his foot towards it to block it and change direction. It wasnt as if he just put his body in front of a shot, he stretched to get his foot in that position and change the direction of the ball completely.

The Anthony Gordon penalty was a joke.

I thought that, but they've re-written the law


The following criteria should be used, as appropriate, as indicators that a player was in control of the ball and, as a result, can be considered to have deliberately played the ball:

The ball travelled from distance and the player had a clear view of it
The ball was not moving quickly
The direction of the ball was not unexpected
The player had time to coordinate their body movement, i.e. it was not a case of instinctive stretching or jumping, or a movement that achieved limited
contact/control

Its the bolded bit that meant it was offside, as Beto, while making a deliberate attempt to play the ball, had absolutely no control of where it went, especially as it came off his shin

https://www.thefa.com/football-rules-governance/lawsandrules/laws/football-11-11/law-11---offside
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,136
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19192 on: Yesterday at 11:01:07 pm »
Who was the referee at the United-Brighton game, that Aussie guy Gillett? Is this his first season in the PL? I don't recall ever seeing him.

I thought he was pretty good overall. Cool as a cucumber, no overreaction, right calls overall (except one or two minor ones maybe). I may regret that, but I'm gonna put my neck out and say that from that one game he was the best I've seem in the PL since football began, not far off of Collina and Merk...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,509
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19193 on: Yesterday at 11:49:37 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:01:07 pm
Who was the referee at the United-Brighton game, that Aussie guy Gillett? Is this his first season in the PL? I don't recall ever seeing him.

I thought he was pretty good overall. Cool as a cucumber, no overreaction, right calls overall (except one or two minor ones maybe). I may regret that, but I'm gonna put my neck out and say that from that one game he was the best I've seem in the PL since football began, not far off of Collina and Merk...

The PGMOL under Webb is like the Tories under Johnson/Sunak. You just need to be loyal to the agenda, not have any actual knowledge or talent. 
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,714
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19194 on: Today at 12:28:31 am »
Quote from: Baby Huey on September 16, 2023, 09:13:35 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yS-Yba4tTzw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yS-Yba4tTzw</a>

Hes 100% right and hell probably get a ban for saying it. 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 475 476 477 478 479 [480]   Go Up
« previous next »
 