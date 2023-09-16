More of this please.



We need the clubs to all get together and work to get this changed. Jurgen/LFC can complain as much as he wants, Heckingbottom/Sheff Utd can complain, Arteta/Arsenal can, but when clubs complain individually the arrogant fucks at the PGMOL won't listen. The clubs need to get together and TELL the PGMOLis how you are going to referee the games, not the other way around.It really is time the Premier League properly funded a referees academy, using current lower league players, pay them a high salary and get the standards up. As he says, the refs do not know the game. Players know what is time wasting, and what is taking time to look for a clear pass. A keeper taking ages to get the ball, putting it down one side , then moving to the other, then banging his studs on the post, that's all time wasting, a change in set up that means you can't play out needs adjusting is not time wasting, its part of trying to keep possession. Sheff Utd can't just hoof the fucking thing v the likes of us and ADFC, as it just comes straight back.