Referee calls for FA support after attack by spectator https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-66745500
Dont know if this is elsewhere.
What a cowardly act by the FA. Instead of setting a precedent, they allowed an appeal by a thug who assaulted one ref and threatened another, teenage, referee at an under 7s game.
They said a 5 year pitch/ground ban was excessive.
I bet weve all seen the scenario. Angry dad on touchline, his kid gets subbed angry with the ref, the manager, whoever he can blame.
Another factor is that this was his step son. A child of 6 is in a house with someone with anger issues like that.
Social Services need to be involved, and if his real dad is any use, a custody case should be brought.
If he thinks threatening a teen ref is acceptable, before battering a ref from another game who stepped in to help, then he isnt safe around kids.
As for the FA, the mentor promised to the teen ref has yet to materialise.
PGMOL getting £100k salaries, whilst the real refs who make the grass roots work, literally get FA support