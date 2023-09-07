« previous next »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19120 on: September 7, 2023, 11:49:02 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on September  7, 2023, 05:37:14 pm
Hawkeye is what used. there a very small margin of error with the camera(It 3 millimeters) irc they VAr ref is given 3 frames so they can get the 1 frame where the ball is coming off the foot. Offside is done very well with VAR now. Hawkeye also does goal line tech and the same thing used for Calls for Tennis also.

That's certainly much better than using standard 24 frames per second broadcast cameras, but even hawkeye is limited at 50 fps. I didn't know the part about the ref being given 3 frames to choose from, interesting. Definitely better but the point of contact with a football probably takes a thousandth of a second (pretty arbitrary choice of number but you get the point) so way more than 50 frames per second would be needed to identify the exact moment with any certainty.

I understand that's a limitation that's pretty impossible to overcome. But the issue is how that limitation is ignored in every other aspect of judging offsides. If we accept that the chosen frame isn't always going to be objectively correct, then using that frame to measure to the millimetre whether a shoulder is in an offside position is really problematic, without including some sort of margin for error. Recognising the limitations would allow rule makers to work within those parameters and create something that's more consistent than the current system.

It's also particularly frustrating to see pundits and journalists parrot the 'it was close but offside is offside' line, when in fact, offside is very often not offside.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19121 on: Yesterday at 10:28:51 am
Quote from: macca007 on September  7, 2023, 08:39:45 am
Clear and obvious does not come into offsides tho. It is either you are off or your aren't. And that video is just to highlight how you may look at it on the screen but that does not tell you the actual reality due to things like the lens distorting it. He was half a body offside. It may not have looked like it just from a look at the screen. But he was.

There is currently no subjectivity in offside and I do not want dodgy refs looking at a screen and making a judgement call on what is a black and white thing with computers to do the hard part.

The problem with referees with me is when decisions are subjective and how it differs from one week or team to team.

Offside is the same for every team. By moving any goal posts, with daylight or anything else, all you do is move the point of contention and you still get offsides. And if you do give more of an advantage to an attacker you just get teams dropping deeper and it ends up like old school serie A matches with loads of boring games.

The only problem for me with offsides is the late flags and judging which players are active. Aside from that I'm sound with it as it currently is and if semi automated comes in it removes a bit of the issues I have.

Why not just remove offsides?

The thing about football now is you can't celebrate a goal. At all. It's pointless. We score and I just think 'What will these fuckers rule THIS one out for?"

Scoring goals - the pinnacle of any game of football has now just turned into a tense, shite situation for the fans.

You would have to be an absolute dickhead jumping around celebrating 'goals' again and again to get then told you're a fucking tit for trying to enjoy it and it's been disallowed for <insert bullshit here>

The number of times our opposition score and it's given straight away and the number of times we score and it takes 5-10 minutes for those pricks to see if they can disallow it means that the only really good bit of football is now fucked.
Meh

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19122 on: Yesterday at 02:08:29 pm
I think VAR should be changed for offside so that similar to penalties/red cards etc, the referee and possibly the assistant are called over to review on the screen.

As is happening now, the assistant does not flag but allows the current phase to play out. If there's a goal and the VAR think there's been an offside, the referee views the offside again. If the referee (and possibly the assistant) agree that they should have spotted the player was offside then offside is given.

No lines, no players being millimetres offside, just if the Referee and the assistant think an error was made.

I'd also like there to be some equivalent of the NFL flag being thrown to indicate a possible infringement but play should continue.

I'm not sure how difficult it would be for players to adjust to having the assistant flag but not stop and carry on playing.
At present the assistant only flags if they're sure there's an absolutely obvious offside. Also how difficult it is for an assistant to react to a through ball by sprinting after play and flagging at the same time.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19123 on: Yesterday at 02:25:00 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:28:51 am
Why not just remove offsides?

Mostly because football would then almost become an entirely different sport.

Have we actually had that many goals disallowed since VAR? The heartbreaking one against Everton comes to mind. Chelsea this season, one against Watford when we won the League, ones against Spurs and West Ham in the Covid-19 season. I'm sure I'm missing some though.

We've also had some awarded to us.. Brentford, Brighton, Wolves, Rangers and Porto as examples. Plus plenty disallowed in our favour.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19124 on: Yesterday at 03:24:26 pm
Have people seen the discussion that was released from the VAR booth for the Akanji goal?  Genuinely perplexing why they thought he did not "impact the goal keepers ability to make the save", as they see him hesitate for maybe a quarter of a second, before diving - and that meant he missed it by millimetres. 


https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19125 on: Yesterday at 05:44:53 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:28:51 am
Why not just remove offsides?

The thing about football now is you can't celebrate a goal. At all. It's pointless. We score and I just think 'What will these fuckers rule THIS one out for?"

Scoring goals - the pinnacle of any game of football has now just turned into a tense, shite situation for the fans.

You would have to be an absolute dickhead jumping around celebrating 'goals' again and again to get then told you're a fucking tit for trying to enjoy it and it's been disallowed for <insert bullshit here>

The number of times our opposition score and it's given straight away and the number of times we score and it takes 5-10 minutes for those pricks to see if they can disallow it means that the only really good bit of football is now fucked.

Because how do you play a high pressing game and constrict space if a team can just twat it to a goal hanging c*nt? Footy would go to shit.

The tech is also there to make a lot faster decisions and will be getting implemented at some point. And that should stop what your saying from happening and give linos a better idea of flagging for offside as their only thing will be to judge who's active
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19126 on: Yesterday at 05:49:01 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 03:24:26 pm
Have people seen the discussion that was released from the VAR booth for the Akanji goal?  Genuinely perplexing why they thought he did not "impact the goal keepers ability to make the save", as they see him hesitate for maybe a quarter of a second, before diving - and that meant he missed it by millimetres. 


https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

I watched that and thought it was so bizarre. They are completely ignoring the clear hesitation from the goalkeeper, it was so obvious!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19127 on: Yesterday at 11:55:24 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 02:08:29 pm

I'd also like there to be some equivalent of the NFL flag being thrown to indicate a possible infringement but play should continue.


No!

Just No!
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
