Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19080 on: Today at 07:08:50 pm »
I think they should measure offsides from the players boots and then there must be a way of putting an electronic device in the boots so offsides can be measured automatically.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19081 on: Today at 07:13:06 pm »
It'd be easier to stick one in the ball.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19082 on: Today at 07:43:23 pm »
I don't claim to be an ITK person but I did hear that there are plans for fully automated referees using chatGT like tech.

The hold up on the roll out is down to problems with giving them authentic sounding manchester accents.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19083 on: Today at 07:51:25 pm »
Quote from: macca007 on Today at 05:21:50 pm
https://twitter.com/DrRitzyy/status/1698743816948187313?t=o11KaW0ThPXogJ2uK1zAOw&s=08

Seen someone on here say eyeball the offsides. This shows why you can't and why the lines need to be drawn. Not sure if it's been posted in here before.

Personally I have no problem with offsides for the most part. For the most part it's the same for everyone. Only problem for me is the not raising the flag but the tech is there to change that whenever they want to start using it

All that has done for me is make my opinion even stronger on why we should go with the on field call and use a quick replay to see if it can prove that call as wrong. The fact someone has had to go into that detail just to prove a part of Garnacho was ahead of the defender is ridiculous. Its not in the spirit of the law or what the game needs.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19084 on: Today at 08:15:18 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 07:51:25 pm
All that has done for me is make my opinion even stronger on why we should go with the on field call and use a quick replay to see if it can prove that call as wrong. The fact someone has had to go into that detail just to prove a part of Garnacho was ahead of the defender is ridiculous. Its not in the spirit of the law or what the game needs.



It's just going into detail of how what the eye perceives isn't what is reality. Reality is the computer has already done the majority of that work and its now a quick call thats fair for all teams. Garnacho was well off amd that is just showing the maths of how much.  What your suggestive brings back subjectivity into the call. There will always be a point of offside. I'm fine with it how it is.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19085 on: Today at 08:19:14 pm »
Quote from: wenlock on Today at 07:43:23 pm
I don't claim to be an ITK person but I did hear that there are plans for fully automated referees using chatGT like tech.

The hold up on the roll out is down to problems with giving them authentic sounding manchester accents.

ChatsworthGPT
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19086 on: Today at 09:16:10 pm »
Quote from: macca007 on Today at 08:15:18 pm
It's just going into detail of how what the eye perceives isn't what is reality. Reality is the computer has already done the majority of that work and its now a quick call thats fair for all teams. Garnacho was well off amd that is just showing the maths of how much.  What your suggestive brings back subjectivity into the call. There will always be a point of offside. I'm fine with it how it is.

Fair enough but I think well have to agree to disagree here as our opinion on what constitutes well off is, well off.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19087 on: Today at 09:26:29 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:33:59 am
Heh. Ive got a great idea to make this the case. They get the linesman to be the adjudicator in real time and its in the rules that the benefit of the doubt goes to the attacker. We need to be progressive and move on from this outdated VAR thing and try something new :)

Exactly. As it was. If it ain't broke, don't fix it...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19088 on: Today at 09:30:14 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:59:17 am
That is what it was originally for but the game has moved on and there is always this argument that the benefit of any doubt has to go with the attacker.....why?  Defenders have a right in the game to defend, right?  Why should a marginal offside benefit one side more than the other?

Because goals make the game, is the thinking, I'd guess.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19089 on: Today at 11:06:38 pm »
Its funny looking at the differences between leagues.

I'm not saying they have it down at all as i've not seen enough to suggest that but i've just seen a VAR clip from the french league, referee awards a pen, instantly explains to the defending side his decision... he feels a players been held as he's dribbled past his man, the player disagrees and says quite fairly the player was touched but it wasn't enough to bring him to the ground, VAR team speak on the issue and send him to the monitor, referee has a look while they very quickly and concisely explain there was contact but it was minimal, get to the point of the contact show it quickly a couple of times, ref turns and overturns his decision.

Great example of how VAR should be used, no fucking about, fast efficient communication between ref and players with no disrespect necessary, fast efficient communication from VAR team to ref, switch but clear to see replays and a quick decision reached overall and most importantly the correct one
