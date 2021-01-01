Its funny looking at the differences between leagues.



I'm not saying they have it down at all as i've not seen enough to suggest that but i've just seen a VAR clip from the french league, referee awards a pen, instantly explains to the defending side his decision... he feels a players been held as he's dribbled past his man, the player disagrees and says quite fairly the player was touched but it wasn't enough to bring him to the ground, VAR team speak on the issue and send him to the monitor, referee has a look while they very quickly and concisely explain there was contact but it was minimal, get to the point of the contact show it quickly a couple of times, ref turns and overturns his decision.



Great example of how VAR should be used, no fucking about, fast efficient communication between ref and players with no disrespect necessary, fast efficient communication from VAR team to ref, switch but clear to see replays and a quick decision reached overall and most importantly the correct one