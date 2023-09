Looked offside in realtime to me. It's all a bit subjective when it's that tight. Hence the need for VAR!



Any reason they can't start using cameras with higher FPS? No reason we can't nail the exact moment the ball leaves the foot with the right setup. I do agree that with the current technology, the time between 1 frame and the next can make all the differnece with tight calls.



it is a different matter but its a safety net for them to keep the flag down, there is no way the assistant can tell at the point of the ball being played that garnacho is inches offside (without guessing)



This is my point though, the offside law was not brought in for this, itís not in the spirit of the game. Itís to determine whether an attacker has gained an unfair advantage by his position. For me, an inch or two isnít gaining that unfair advantage. And also like I said, if the assistant felt it was offside and the replays donít disprove that after a quick look, then stick with their decision. That was one of those close ones where regardless of if the assistant flags or not, Iíd be happy to stick with the original decision as the replays are inconclusive.Which is why I believe he kept his flag down as he thought he was on. I donít think the replays show he was clearly off and would have allowed the goal to stand. It was that tight that itís against the spirit of the law to go looking for an inch here or there.