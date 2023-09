The other issue is how do you know when to stop the video? I've brought it up before, so think it's fair to do the same when it's Utd who have been the victim of a tight one. It's not possible to identify the frame that is the moment the ball has been played, if they chose the frame before the one they did, Garnacho would be 'onside' and there would be nobody saying they should've used the next frame.



Edit: maybe this issue is lessened a bit if it's the moment contact is made, rather than the moment the ball leaves the foot, but there's still a similar problem in that there aren't enough frames per second to identify the moment perfectly, while the lines are treated as 100% fact.



This is where for me we need to go with the on field decision and then use the video to see if we can prove that decision wrong. For offside it is simple, most assistants are pretty good in the PL for offside, let them make a decision on field then for the review simply pause the video at the moment the initial contact is made. For the Garnacho one, assistant says not offside and I donít think anybody could look at the replays and really say thatís obviously wrong. Likewise, if the assistant flags it, Iíd also stick with that decision. Because itís so tight we should be going with the original decision for me, particularly for offside.