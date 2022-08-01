« previous next »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19000 on: Yesterday at 10:46:56 am »
Quote from: eddymunster on Yesterday at 10:28:56 am
Said this a while back, just fuck the lines off, if you're unsure after looking at the angles, it's not offside

but thats the problem with your eyes, they cant deal with 3D reality in a 2D space and thats where the technology does have its uses.

How many times have you seen a decision and thought thats deffo onside or offside and its turned out to be the opposite?

  • JFT96
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19001 on: Yesterday at 11:01:08 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 10:46:56 am
but thats the problem with your eyes, they cant deal with 3D reality in a 2D space and thats where the technology does have its uses.

How many times have you seen a decision and thought thats deffo onside or offside and its turned out to be the opposite?

On a still, from the number of angles they have? Clearly offside but looked onside? Basically never.

Still stop the video when the ball is played just don't draw the lines. If you feel the need to get the ruler & crayons out, it's just onside.
Brexit (n) - "The undefined being negotiated by the unprepared in order to get the unspecified for the uninformed."

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19002 on: Yesterday at 11:04:44 am »
Quote from: eddymunster on Yesterday at 11:01:08 am
On a still, from the number of angles they have? Clearly offside but looked onside? Basically never.

you've got people looking at that still of garnacho without the lines and saying its 100% onside, that the technology is wrong.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19003 on: Yesterday at 11:05:30 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 11:04:44 am
you've got people looking at that still of garnacho without the lines and saying its 100% onside, that the technology is wrong.

If you don't draw the lines he would be considered onside, I don't see the issue with that if it's the same for every close decision.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19004 on: Yesterday at 11:06:03 am »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19005 on: Yesterday at 11:07:07 am »
Quote from: eddymunster on Yesterday at 11:05:30 am
If you don't draw the lines he would be considered onside, I don't see the issue with that if it's the same for every close decision.

how do you know its close without drawing the lines, then you're guessing and removing the objectivity.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19006 on: Yesterday at 11:16:15 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 11:07:07 am
how do you know its close without drawing the lines, then you're guessing and removing the objectivity.

Until this can be reliably fully automated (like the goal line tech) I just think this would be the best way. The errors you want to get rid of 100% are the ones like the Sterling one vs City, which you never get if you simply look at a still.

This marginal on/offside debate has been introduced by VAR and is a new problem, if Garnacho was deemed onside before VAR ws around no one would even be talking about it now, it was close therefore it's accepted as onside. If he was called offside before VAR people would have been saying, where's the benefit of the doubt that the attacker is supposed to get? Doing what I said above would go back to a simpler but more accurate application of the old method pre VAR.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19007 on: Yesterday at 04:45:53 pm »
Quote from: Machae on September  4, 2023, 10:55:17 pm
Found the audio of the women's WC hilarious, when the ref goes to the footage and explains her decision to the stadium

I found it pointless. They didn't really explain the decision, just announced what it was.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19008 on: Yesterday at 04:53:55 pm »
Looking at that Garnacho offside, VAR has really spoiled the spirit of the game. Wasnt the offside rule brought in to deal with goal hanging? Now its making marginal decisions, which can be affected by frame rate anyway, giving the benefit to a defending player who decides to stop making a challenge rather than playing the ball.

No wonder were seeing muted celebrations more often. After every goal we score, I celebrate but then start expecting a review. But then when we play United, Ill be happy if they score a similar goal but we get saved by VAR.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19009 on: Yesterday at 05:05:52 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:45:53 pm
I found it pointless. They didn't really explain the decision, just announced what it was.

We need the full audio to be independently reviewed and then released within 2-3 days.

You know, like they fucking said would happen last year.

c*nts.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19010 on: Yesterday at 05:21:48 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:05:52 pm
We need the full audio to be independently reviewed and then released within 2-3 days.

You know, like they fucking said would happen last year.

c*nts.
It would go something like this: I fucking hate these scouse twats. Lets punish Jürgen for pointing out our mistakes and rule this goal out
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19011 on: Yesterday at 05:50:24 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:05:52 pm
We need the full audio to be independently reviewed and then released within 2-3 days.

You know, like they fucking said would happen last year.

c*nts.

For TV, they should broadcast the conversation live like rugby

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4XMJOmH8aEo&amp;t=19s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4XMJOmH8aEo&amp;t=19s</a>
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19012 on: Yesterday at 05:51:33 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:21:48 pm
It would go something like this: I fucking hate these scouse twats. Lets punish Jürgen for pointing out our mistakes and rule this goal out

I don't know if LOvren touched it but I'm giving the penalty anyway - Jon Moss v Spurs caught by the pitchside mic
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19013 on: Yesterday at 05:51:44 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 10:39:15 am
They need to include that, the wolves no penalty at Old Trafford and the Mac Allister red. If they don't include those then they are cherry picking.

I think they will include at least one of those. They've already admitted they messed up on those so Webb can play them and then point out the errors. And while I'm looking forward to hearing the justification in real time (assuming it's the full audio and it's not been edited), I don't think it's going to be too revelatory other than it showing the officials' bizarre decision making. It's certainly not going to be 'We can't give a penalty against our overlords at Old Trafford in the last minute' (although I'm kind of hoping for that).

I'd like to hear all the audio but like you say, it's going to cherry picked which is a shame because I'd love to hear their justification for decisions not given by VAR when similar ones are.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19014 on: Yesterday at 05:52:20 pm »
Thats exactly how it should be. Live. No chance of editing, cherry picking decisions or even potential dubbing. We cant trust their delayed recordings.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19015 on: Yesterday at 06:00:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:51:33 pm
I don't know if LOvren touched it but I'm giving the penalty anyway - Jon Moss v Spurs caught by the pitchside mic
Unbelievable how they got away with that.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19016 on: Yesterday at 06:02:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:50:24 pm
For TV, they should broadcast the conversation live like rugby



That's just crazy talk  ;D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19017 on: Yesterday at 06:04:41 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:00:21 pm
Unbelievable how they got away with that.

The untouchables.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19018 on: Yesterday at 06:23:57 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:00:21 pm
Unbelievable how they got away with that.

Never mind got away, Moss is now Webb's second in command at PGMOL.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19019 on: Yesterday at 06:24:54 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 06:23:57 pm
Never mind got away, Moss is now Webb's second in command at PGMOL.

It was probably on his CV when he applied.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19020 on: Yesterday at 07:23:35 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:24:54 pm
It was probably on his CV when he applied.
Can imagine them all having a good laugh about it when they get together on their Thailand holidays or Old Trafford corporate jaunts.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19021 on: Yesterday at 07:29:45 pm »
I still can't believe that goal that was deflected off a beachball was actually given.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19022 on: Yesterday at 07:41:36 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:29:45 pm
I still can't believe that goal that was deflected off a beachball was actually given.

I was at college at the time and one of our lecturers was a renowned UK expert on refereeing and the laws of the game, had written books on the subject.

Anyway he couldn't believe it either.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19023 on: Yesterday at 07:41:39 pm »
Not sure where to post this but it's quite interesting. Definitely worth watching the video as well :D

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/sep/04/swedish-club-contact-ifab-after-finding-loophole-in-offside-law

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19024 on: Yesterday at 08:14:02 pm »
They got Webb and Owen on Sky with the mic'd up footage of the VVD sending off
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19025 on: Yesterday at 08:21:58 pm »
Can there unregion blocked video of this show after it done?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19026 on: Yesterday at 08:34:48 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 08:14:02 pm
They got Webb and Owen on Sky with the mic'd up footage of the VVD sending off

https://www.premierleague.com/news/3673547#!

I like the penalty not being given against Onana being down to the officials overthinking things, rather than not thinking at all.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19027 on: Yesterday at 08:36:09 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 08:14:02 pm
They got Webb and Owen on Sky with the mic'd up footage of the VVD sending off




Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19028 on: Yesterday at 08:54:18 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:34:48 pm
https://www.premierleague.com/news/3673547#!

I like the penalty not being given against Onana being down to the officials overthinking things, rather than not thinking at all.

Pathetic really ref instantly says collision...

We don't give it for this...

VAR and AVAR then concoct a story along the lines of it's a coming together... As the Wolves player doesn't get the ball then fuck him...


Webb just supports the corrupt narrative
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19029 on: Yesterday at 09:38:35 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:29:45 pm
I still can't believe that goal that was deflected off a beachball was actually given.

Dale Johnson "well, it's not a clear and obvious error. There's a high bar for overturns when a beach ball is on the pitch"
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19030 on: Yesterday at 09:42:12 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 09:38:35 pm
Dale Johnson "well, it's not a clear and obvious error. There's a high bar for overturns when a beach ball is on the pitch"

The beach ball was in a natural position.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19031 on: Yesterday at 09:46:38 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:41:39 pm
Not sure where to post this but it's quite interesting. Definitely worth watching the video as well :D

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/sep/04/swedish-club-contact-ifab-after-finding-loophole-in-offside-law



We need to do that ;D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19032 on: Yesterday at 09:49:07 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 11:06:03 am
except it isn't

It used to be before they spoiled it by overcomplicated things.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19033 on: Yesterday at 11:13:18 pm »
Quote from: eddymunster on Yesterday at 11:01:08 am
On a still, from the number of angles they have? Clearly offside but looked onside? Basically never.

Still stop the video when the ball is played just don't draw the lines. If you feel the need to get the ruler & crayons out, it's just onside.

The other issue is how do you know when to stop the video? I've brought it up before, so think it's fair to do the same when it's Utd who have been the victim of a tight one. It's not possible to identify the frame that is the moment the ball has been played, if they chose the frame before the one they did, Garnacho would be 'onside' and there would be nobody saying they should've used the next frame.

Edit: maybe this issue is lessened a bit if it's the moment contact is made, rather than the moment the ball leaves the foot, but there's still a similar problem in that there aren't enough frames per second to identify the moment perfectly, while the lines are treated as 100% fact.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19034 on: Yesterday at 11:18:16 pm »
They haven't over complicated anything.

They are just fucking cheats.

Fuck me :D

Arf. Like it's not obvious by now.
« Reply #19035 on: Yesterday at 11:30:29 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:18:16 pm
They haven't over complicated anything.

They are just fucking cheats.

Fuck me :D

Arf. Like it's not obvious by now.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19036 on: Today at 01:45:35 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:18:16 pm
They haven't over complicated anything.

They are just fucking cheats.

Fuck me :D

Arf. Like it's not obvious by now.

Out of interest, who was cheating in this game?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #19037 on: Today at 01:55:52 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:51:44 pm
I think they will include at least one of those. They've already admitted they messed up on those so Webb can play them and then point out the errors. And while I'm looking forward to hearing the justification in real time (assuming it's the full audio and it's not been edited), I don't think it's going to be too revelatory other than it showing the officials' bizarre decision making. It's certainly not going to be 'We can't give a penalty against our overlords at Old Trafford in the last minute' (although I'm kind of hoping for that).

I'd like to hear all the audio but like you say, it's going to cherry picked which is a shame because I'd love to hear their justification for decisions not given by VAR when similar ones are.

Agreed. Added to that, I think there could be concern for that audio to be doctored using AI to further absolve themselves. That isn't as wild as it may sound.
