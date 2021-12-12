« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,105
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19000 on: Today at 10:46:56 am
Quote from: eddymunster on Today at 10:28:56 am
Said this a while back, just fuck the lines off, if you're unsure after looking at the angles, it's not offside

but thats the problem with your eyes, they cant deal with 3D reality in a 2D space and thats where the technology does have its uses.

How many times have you seen a decision and thought thats deffo onside or offside and its turned out to be the opposite?

Logged

eddymunster

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,882
  • JFT96
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19001 on: Today at 11:01:08 am
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:46:56 am
but thats the problem with your eyes, they cant deal with 3D reality in a 2D space and thats where the technology does have its uses.

How many times have you seen a decision and thought thats deffo onside or offside and its turned out to be the opposite?

On a still, from the number of angles they have? Clearly offside but looked onside? Basically never.

Still stop the video when the ball is played just don't draw the lines. If you feel the need to get the ruler & crayons out, it's just onside.
Last Edit: Today at 11:04:25 am by eddymunster
Logged
stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,105
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19002 on: Today at 11:04:44 am
Quote from: eddymunster on Today at 11:01:08 am
On a still, from the number of angles they have? Clearly offside but looked onside? Basically never.

you've got people looking at that still of garnacho without the lines and saying its 100% onside, that the technology is wrong.
Logged

eddymunster

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,882
  • JFT96
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19003 on: Today at 11:05:30 am
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 11:04:44 am
you've got people looking at that still of garnacho without the lines and saying its 100% onside, that the technology is wrong.

If you don't draw the lines he would be considered onside, I don't see the issue with that if it's the same for every close decision.
Logged
stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,105
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19004 on: Today at 11:06:03 am
Quote from: eddymunster on Today at 11:01:08 am
it's just onside.

except it isn't
Logged

stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,105
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19005 on: Today at 11:07:07 am
Quote from: eddymunster on Today at 11:05:30 am
If you don't draw the lines he would be considered onside, I don't see the issue with that if it's the same for every close decision.

how do you know its close without drawing the lines, then you're guessing and removing the objectivity.
Logged

eddymunster

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,882
  • JFT96
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19006 on: Today at 11:16:15 am
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 11:07:07 am
how do you know its close without drawing the lines, then you're guessing and removing the objectivity.

Until this can be reliably fully automated (like the goal line tech) I just think this would be the best way. The errors you want to get rid of 100% are the ones like the Sterling one vs City, which you never get if you simply look at a still.

This marginal on/offside debate has been introduced by VAR and is a new problem, if Garnacho was deemed onside before VAR ws around no one would even be talking about it now, it was close therefore it's accepted as onside. If he was called offside before VAR people would have been saying, where's the benefit of the doubt that the attacker is supposed to get? Doing what I said above would go back to a simpler but more accurate application of the old method pre VAR.
Last Edit: Today at 11:18:30 am by eddymunster
Logged
Barneylfc

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,674
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19007 on: Today at 04:45:53 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:55:17 pm
Found the audio of the women's WC hilarious, when the ref goes to the footage and explains her decision to the stadium

I found it pointless. They didn't really explain the decision, just announced what it was.
Logged
Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,381
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #19008 on: Today at 04:53:55 pm
Looking at that Garnacho offside, VAR has really spoiled the spirit of the game. Wasnt the offside rule brought in to deal with goal hanging? Now its making marginal decisions, which can be affected by frame rate anyway, giving the benefit to a defending player who decides to stop making a challenge rather than playing the ball.

No wonder were seeing muted celebrations more often. After every goal we score, I celebrate but then start expecting a review. But then when we play United, Ill be happy if they score a similar goal but we get saved by VAR.
Logged
