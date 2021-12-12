Looking at that Garnacho offside, VAR has really spoiled the spirit of the game. Wasnt the offside rule brought in to deal with goal hanging? Now its making marginal decisions, which can be affected by frame rate anyway, giving the benefit to a defending player who decides to stop making a challenge rather than playing the ball.
No wonder were seeing muted celebrations more often. After every goal we score, I celebrate but then start expecting a review. But then when we play United, Ill be happy if they score a similar goal but we get saved by VAR.