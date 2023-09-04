Agree with the whole feet thing, but in this instance, Garnacho's would be even further offside. His feet are ahead of Gabriel's more than when comparing their upper bodies.
Well then, for me that's fine. You run with your feet, so its where they are that gives you the advantage, not having a head the size of the moon like Maguire or long arms like Crouch.
Edit:- found the still. Yes, for me this is offside, fuck the shoulder argument, his feet are ahead of the defender. The Bamford one, ours in the Derby, Bobby at Villa, hundreds of others, all of them had feet behind the defender, which is ridiculous to disallow
Its easy to be flexible, if the ball is passed to a player, comes off his body and a goal is scored then check the part of the body, but in a 50 yard foot race, having a shoulder a few inches ahead makes not difference, but being a step or two ahead can.
As I said yesterday, the spirit of the law is to stop goal hangers, I'd much rather they just looked for clear space between the bodies if they have to analyse it to the n'th degree, I don't think that punishes defenders playing the offside trap then and doesn't give any unfair advantage to attackers, whereas the current application is penalising attackers.