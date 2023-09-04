« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 470 471 472 473 474 [475]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 987935 times)

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,800
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #18960 on: Today at 12:01:38 pm »
If offside is offside, why the hell was that Rashford goal against us given that was confirmed offside? Margin for error was given.

That goal turned United's season after 2 defeats and was our first defeat all year in the league and they beat us to CL place
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #18961 on: Today at 12:14:29 pm »
Good old Dermot running the line of Technology cant be wrong.

So basically, offsides are 100% correct every time and they have extra angles... but dont have to show us them and if you disagree you're clutching at straws

Yet more, dont dare question us from officials. Funny to see man U lose but the bigger picture is the way officiating is viewed is bizarre
Logged

Offline MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #18962 on: Today at 01:02:59 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:01:38 pm
If offside is offside, why the hell was that Rashford goal against us given that was confirmed offside? Margin for error was given.

That goal turned United's season after 2 defeats and was our first defeat all year in the league and they beat us to CL place

This one?  ;D I'm not sure it was ever used again.

As to where the lines are drawn as well. Rashford's right foot? WTH?

Find a line in the tiles in your house, put your right foot on the line, mimic what Rashford is doing (looking to his right, ready to move on to the pass at speed)
Tell me if anyone can do that without your left shoulder being further forward (closer to goal) than your right foot.
It's absolutely disgraceful. The line should have been drawn from his left shoulder, and made him even more offside.
VAR officials should be made to answer to this nonsense.

Salah's disallowed goal v Chelsea made me think about this Rashford rule. At 2-0 up, we go on to win, and we'd be sitting on maximum points.

« Last Edit: Today at 01:10:05 pm by MH41 »
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,720
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #18963 on: Today at 01:11:34 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:14:29 pm
Good old Dermot running the line of Technology cant be wrong.

So basically, offsides are 100% correct every time and they have extra angles... but dont have to show us them and if you disagree you're clutching at straws

Yet more, dont dare question us from officials. Funny to see man U lose but the bigger picture is the way officiating is viewed is bizarre

This needs picking up on about the blatant lies they told last season, when they said they didn't have the correct camera angle to rule on Arsenals (offside) goal v us.  In a video they produced at the start of this, Hawkeye stated and showed that they had mapped an entire Bundesliga pitch and they could map the position of any part of any player in both a horizontal and vertical plane. This is why they can judge offsides when not dead in line with the camera, because they have it all mapped and the software can and does work out where the player is.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #18964 on: Today at 01:55:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:11:34 pm
This needs picking up on about the blatant lies they told last season, when they said they didn't have the correct camera angle to rule on Arsenals (offside) goal v us.  In a video they produced at the start of this, Hawkeye stated and showed that they had mapped an entire Bundesliga pitch and they could map the position of any part of any player in both a horizontal and vertical plane. This is why they can judge offsides when not dead in line with the camera, because they have it all mapped and the software can and does work out where the player is.

I think the issue with the Arsenal goal against us was that none of their cameras picked up both the passer and the recipient within the same shot, so they couldn't accurately line up when the ball was played to where the player was.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #18965 on: Today at 02:39:28 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:55:44 pm
I think the issue with the Arsenal goal against us was that none of their cameras picked up both the passer and the recipient within the same shot, so they couldn't accurately line up when the ball was played to where the player was.

I'm not buying that due to those things we call clocks.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,482
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #18966 on: Today at 07:40:49 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:14:29 pm
Good old Dermot running the line of Technology cant be wrong.

So basically, offsides are 100% correct every time and they have extra angles... but dont have to show us them and if you disagree you're clutching at straws

Yet more, dont dare question us from officials. Funny to see man U lose but the bigger picture is the way officiating is viewed is bizarre

But why not show them? That's still the big issue I have with the way tight offsides are handled in that they're still difficult to trust. The Man Utd goal yesterday looked tight and it'll probably happen to us at some point this season as well.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,720
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #18967 on: Today at 07:50:30 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:40:49 pm
But why not show them? That's still the big issue I have with the way tight offsides are handled in that they're still difficult to trust. The Man Utd goal yesterday looked tight and it'll probably happen to us at some point this season as well.

I absolutely hate the offsides the way they are applied now, as Phase Of Play stated on here ages ago, the law is to stop goal hanging and was never meant to be refereed the way it is now, its not in the spirit of the law. Unless dealing with a diving header, at worst it should be feet only, as when running the only advantage you get is if your feet are further forward, Garnacho didn't gain any advantage by his head being 2 mm nearer the goal than the defender. The ones for armpits and shit are bad enough but worst one is still where Bamford pointed to where he wanted the ball and was given offside.

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,482
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #18968 on: Today at 08:40:27 pm »
Wasn't that something about the t-shirt line or something? The rules change every season it's difficult to remember which offside rules were in place when.

Agree about the spirit of the law being lost but with offsides it's tricky, even if you use the feet, there's still going to be issues about whether or not a player is offside. These rules need to be written down so there's always going to be an element of rigidity about them. Which should make them easier because they're objective, but with these officials, that's still not the case.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,782
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #18969 on: Today at 08:51:53 pm »
My favourite was the diagonal lines drawn to justify disallowing Bobbys goal at Aston Villa in 19/20, good thing we scored two late goals that they couldn't cheat us out of
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,482
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #18970 on: Today at 08:55:53 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:51:53 pm
My favourite was the diagonal lines drawn to justify disallowing Bobbys goal at Aston Villa in 19/20, good thing we scored two late goals that they couldn't cheat us out of

Didn't they say that he was offside by an armpit? First time I'd heard that one.

Seeing as we're railing, Leicester's goal in 2020/2021 where they drew the offside line from the wrong position was pretty bad. Made worse by a blatant push on Mane for another of their goals.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,800
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #18971 on: Today at 08:58:40 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:55:53 pm
Didn't they say that he was offside by an armpit? First time I'd heard that one.

Seeing as we're railing, Leicester's goal in 2020/2021 where they drew the offside line from the wrong position was pretty bad. Made worse by a blatant push on Mane for another of their goals.

We were on the end of so many terrible decisions in 20/21. It was obvious they downed tools on us after we kicked off over the Goodison derby. 8 pens we conceded that season in the league and they were all soft pretty much (we only got 4). Added to the one Coady got at Anfield which even VAR had to overturn.

« Last Edit: Today at 09:00:30 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,280
  • Dutch Class
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #18972 on: Today at 08:58:48 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 10:57:05 am
The fact that Martinez, one of the biggest shithouses in the history of football, didn't even complain tells you everything.

I noticed this too. None of them reacted
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,942
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #18973 on: Today at 09:06:39 pm »
Here is this week's ref watch:

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12954752/ref-watch-all-arsenal-vs-man-utd-calls-dissected-by-dermot-gallagher

Not sure why our first goal was discussed. Didn't even cross my mind Mo could have been called offside. I did think the Rangers goal should have stood.

Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,720
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #18974 on: Today at 09:13:18 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:06:39 pm
Here is this week's ref watch:

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12954752/ref-watch-all-arsenal-vs-man-utd-calls-dissected-by-dermot-gallagher

Not sure why our first goal was discussed. Didn't even cross my mind Mo could have been called offside. I did think the Rangers goal should have stood.



Its been picked up that Martinez had to lean to look around Mo, so some have been saying it should have been disallowed and would if the City on had been, even though their player actually tried to play the ball. As Gallagher said, Mo being there made not a jot of difference, he was never saving that.

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,942
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #18975 on: Today at 09:20:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:13:18 pm
Its been picked up that Martinez had to lean to look around Mo, so some have been saying it should have been disallowed and would if the City on had been, even though their player actually tried to play the ball. As Gallagher said, Mo being there made not a jot of difference, he was never saving that.


He was never saving that. Just makes celebrating horrible as it's always tempered by the fact these lot can fuck it up.

Guess we will hear next few days that bloke on VAR in City game has been taken refereeing duties for when league returns.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,720
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #18976 on: Today at 10:01:07 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:20:41 pm
He was never saving that. Just makes celebrating horrible as it's always tempered by the fact these lot can fuck it up.

Guess we will hear next few days that bloke on VAR in City game has been taken refereeing duties for when league returns.

We went mad for the first two, couldn't believe it when VAR then came up on the scoreboard. For Mo's I half heartedly celebrated as I wasn't sure if he was on or not.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,665
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #18977 on: Today at 10:09:09 pm »
https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/38327701/premier-league-release-var-audio-incidents-week

PGMOL and the Premier League will give fans the chance to hear the discussion between the VAR and the referee for the first time this season when "Match Officials: Mic'd Up" again airs on Wednesday.

It follows a successful trial in May when Howard Webb, the chief refereeing officer, went through a series of incidents, explaining the rationale and also playing out the discussion between the match official and Stockley Park.

The show, which also features Michael Owen, will be available to all rights holders internationally and first shown at 8 p.m, in the UK by Sky Sports.

Webb has committed to sharing the VAR audio on a regular basis this season, initially monthly.

There have been three high profile errors so far this season, and this presents PGMOL the chance to underline its open and transparent approach since Webb took charge at the end of last season.

Webb has taken steps to acknowledge major errors, such as the failure to award an injury-time penalty to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Manchester United on the opening weekend when goalkeeper André Onana appeared to foul Sasa Kalajdzic. Fans will now expect that to be included in the review show but there is no confirmation of what will be included.

Two other errors were the red card shown to Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, which was overturned on appeal, and the decision not to disallow Manchester City's second goal against Fulham on Saturday for offside.

The VAR audio of Arsenal's cancelled penalty against Man United on Sunday would pull back the curtain and improve fans' understanding of the process.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #18978 on: Today at 10:09:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:50:30 pm
I absolutely hate the offsides the way they are applied now, as Phase Of Play stated on here ages ago, the law is to stop goal hanging and was never meant to be refereed the way it is now, its not in the spirit of the law. Unless dealing with a diving header, at worst it should be feet only, as when running the only advantage you get is if your feet are further forward, Garnacho didn't gain any advantage by his head being 2 mm nearer the goal than the defender. The ones for armpits and shit are bad enough but worst one is still where Bamford pointed to where he wanted the ball and was given offside.



Should be daylight, if it's so close as to be imperceptible to the naked eye, then it ought to be a goal.
Logged
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,800
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #18979 on: Today at 10:10:02 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66713320

All well and good, but it needs to be for every game that VAR is used in, not just selected games where they can justify the decision (i.e. clear and obvious and was correctly made).

It needs to be transparent because nobody trusts the fuckers.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,665
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #18980 on: Today at 10:12:30 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:09:09 pm
https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/38327701/premier-league-release-var-audio-incidents-week

PGMOL and the Premier League will give fans the chance to hear the discussion between the VAR and the referee for the first time this season when "Match Officials: Mic'd Up" again airs on Wednesday.

It follows a successful trial in May when Howard Webb, the chief refereeing officer, went through a series of incidents, explaining the rationale and also playing out the discussion between the match official and Stockley Park.

The show, which also features Michael Owen, will be available to all rights holders internationally and first shown at 8 p.m, in the UK by Sky Sports.

Webb has committed to sharing the VAR audio on a regular basis this season, initially monthly.

There have been three high profile errors so far this season, and this presents PGMOL the chance to underline its open and transparent approach since Webb took charge at the end of last season.

Webb has taken steps to acknowledge major errors, such as the failure to award an injury-time penalty to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Manchester United on the opening weekend when goalkeeper André Onana appeared to foul Sasa Kalajdzic. Fans will now expect that to be included in the review show but there is no confirmation of what will be included.

Two other errors were the red card shown to Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, which was overturned on appeal, and the decision not to disallow Manchester City's second goal against Fulham on Saturday for offside.

The VAR audio of Arsenal's cancelled penalty against Man United on Sunday would pull back the curtain and improve fans' understanding of the process.

Have no doubt this will just be shit reviews that were straightforward and won't include the many many fuck ups 4 games in.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,375
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #18981 on: Today at 10:23:20 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:12:30 pm
Have no doubt this will just be shit reviews that were straightforward and won't include the many many fuck ups 4 games in.

Yeah, this is just an attempt to avoid having mics in-game like in Rugby. Cherry-picked decisions. They may throw in the odd controversial decision if they think they can back it up enough.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,373
  • Bam!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #18982 on: Today at 10:24:49 pm »
Quote from: God's Left Peg on Today at 10:09:55 pm
Should be daylight, if it's so close as to be imperceptible to the naked eye, then it ought to be a goal.

But then what is 'daylight'. Every measure has a millimeter decision.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Pages: 1 ... 470 471 472 473 474 [475]   Go Up
« previous next »
 