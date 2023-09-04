If offside is offside, why the hell was that Rashford goal against us given that was confirmed offside? Margin for error was given.



That goal turned United's season after 2 defeats and was our first defeat all year in the league and they beat us to CL place



This one?I'm not sure it was ever used again.As to where the lines are drawn as well. Rashford's right foot? WTH?Find a line in the tiles in your house, put your right foot on the line, mimic what Rashford is doing (looking to his right, ready to move on to the pass at speed)Tell me if anyone can do that without your left shoulder being further forward (closer to goal) than your right foot.It's absolutely disgraceful. The line should have been drawn from his left shoulder, and made him even more offside.VAR officials should be made to answer to this nonsense.Salah's disallowed goal v Chelsea made me think about this Rashford rule. At 2-0 up, we go on to win, and we'd be sitting on maximum points.