« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 470 471 472 473 474 [475]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 987618 times)

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,799
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #18960 on: Today at 12:01:38 pm »
If offside is offside, why the hell was that Rashford goal against us given that was confirmed offside? Margin for error was given.

That goal turned United's season after 2 defeats and was our first defeat all year in the league and they beat us to CL place
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #18961 on: Today at 12:14:29 pm »
Good old Dermot running the line of Technology cant be wrong.

So basically, offsides are 100% correct every time and they have extra angles... but dont have to show us them and if you disagree you're clutching at straws

Yet more, dont dare question us from officials. Funny to see man U lose but the bigger picture is the way officiating is viewed is bizarre
Logged

Offline MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #18962 on: Today at 01:02:59 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:01:38 pm
If offside is offside, why the hell was that Rashford goal against us given that was confirmed offside? Margin for error was given.

That goal turned United's season after 2 defeats and was our first defeat all year in the league and they beat us to CL place

This one?  ;D I'm not sure it was ever used again.

As to where the lines are drawn as well. Rashford's right foot? WTH?

Find a line in the tiles in your house, put your right foot on the line, mimic what Rashford is doing (looking to his right, ready to move on to the pass at speed)
Tell me if anyone can do that without your left shoulder being further forward (closer to goal) than your right foot.
It's absolutely disgraceful. The line should have been drawn from his left shoulder, and made him even more offside.
VAR officials should be made to answer to this nonsense.

Salah's disallowed goal v Chelsea made me think about this Rashford rule. At 2-0 up, we go on to win, and we'd be sitting on maximum points.

« Last Edit: Today at 01:10:05 pm by MH41 »
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,711
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #18963 on: Today at 01:11:34 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:14:29 pm
Good old Dermot running the line of Technology cant be wrong.

So basically, offsides are 100% correct every time and they have extra angles... but dont have to show us them and if you disagree you're clutching at straws

Yet more, dont dare question us from officials. Funny to see man U lose but the bigger picture is the way officiating is viewed is bizarre

This needs picking up on about the blatant lies they told last season, when they said they didn't have the correct camera angle to rule on Arsenals (offside) goal v us.  In a video they produced at the start of this, Hawkeye stated and showed that they had mapped an entire Bundesliga pitch and they could map the position of any part of any player in both a horizontal and vertical plane. This is why they can judge offsides when not dead in line with the camera, because they have it all mapped and the software can and does work out where the player is.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #18964 on: Today at 01:55:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:11:34 pm
This needs picking up on about the blatant lies they told last season, when they said they didn't have the correct camera angle to rule on Arsenals (offside) goal v us.  In a video they produced at the start of this, Hawkeye stated and showed that they had mapped an entire Bundesliga pitch and they could map the position of any part of any player in both a horizontal and vertical plane. This is why they can judge offsides when not dead in line with the camera, because they have it all mapped and the software can and does work out where the player is.

I think the issue with the Arsenal goal against us was that none of their cameras picked up both the passer and the recipient within the same shot, so they couldn't accurately line up when the ball was played to where the player was.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,587
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #18965 on: Today at 02:39:28 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:55:44 pm
I think the issue with the Arsenal goal against us was that none of their cameras picked up both the passer and the recipient within the same shot, so they couldn't accurately line up when the ball was played to where the player was.

I'm not buying that due to those things we call clocks.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,479
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #18966 on: Today at 07:40:49 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:14:29 pm
Good old Dermot running the line of Technology cant be wrong.

So basically, offsides are 100% correct every time and they have extra angles... but dont have to show us them and if you disagree you're clutching at straws

Yet more, dont dare question us from officials. Funny to see man U lose but the bigger picture is the way officiating is viewed is bizarre

But why not show them? That's still the big issue I have with the way tight offsides are handled in that they're still difficult to trust. The Man Utd goal yesterday looked tight and it'll probably happen to us at some point this season as well.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,711
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #18967 on: Today at 07:50:30 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:40:49 pm
But why not show them? That's still the big issue I have with the way tight offsides are handled in that they're still difficult to trust. The Man Utd goal yesterday looked tight and it'll probably happen to us at some point this season as well.

I absolutely hate the offsides the way they are applied now, as Phase Of Play stated on here ages ago, the law is to stop goal hanging and was never meant to be refereed the way it is now, its not in the spirit of the law. Unless dealing with a diving header, at worst it should be feet only, as when running the only advantage you get is if your feet are further forward, Garnacho didn't gain any advantage by his head being 2 mm nearer the goal than the defender. The ones for armpits and shit are bad enough but worst one is still where Bamford pointed to where he wanted the ball and was given offside.

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,479
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #18968 on: Today at 08:40:27 pm »
Wasn't that something about the t-shirt line or something? The rules change every season it's difficult to remember which offside rules were in place when.

Agree about the spirit of the law being lost but with offsides it's tricky, even if you use the feet, there's still going to be issues about whether or not a player is offside. These rules need to be written down so there's always going to be an element of rigidity about them. Which should make them easier because they're objective, but with these officials, that's still not the case.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,782
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #18969 on: Today at 08:51:53 pm »
My favourite was the diagonal lines drawn to justify disallowing Bobbys goal at Aston Villa in 19/20, good thing we scored two late goals that they couldn't cheat us out of
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,479
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #18970 on: Today at 08:55:53 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:51:53 pm
My favourite was the diagonal lines drawn to justify disallowing Bobbys goal at Aston Villa in 19/20, good thing we scored two late goals that they couldn't cheat us out of

Didn't they say that he was offside by an armpit? First time I'd heard that one.

Seeing as we're railing, Leicester's goal in 2020/2021 where they drew the offside line from the wrong position was pretty bad. Made worse by a blatant push on Mane for another of their goals.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,799
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #18971 on: Today at 08:58:40 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:55:53 pm
Didn't they say that he was offside by an armpit? First time I'd heard that one.

Seeing as we're railing, Leicester's goal in 2020/2021 where they drew the offside line from the wrong position was pretty bad. Made worse by a blatant push on Mane for another of their goals.

We were on the end of so many terrible decisions in 20/21. It was obvious they downed tools on us after we kicked off over the Goodison derby. 8 pens we conceded that season in the league and they were all soft pretty much (we only got 4). Added to the one Coady got at Anfield which even VAR had to overturn.

« Last Edit: Today at 09:00:30 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,280
  • Dutch Class
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #18972 on: Today at 08:58:48 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 10:57:05 am
The fact that Martinez, one of the biggest shithouses in the history of football, didn't even complain tells you everything.

I noticed this too. None of them reacted
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 470 471 472 473 474 [475]   Go Up
« previous next »
 