VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

red1977

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 08:49:27 pm
Quote from: Rafas3leggedtable on Yesterday at 07:36:25 pm
You mean when sheff u player professionally fouled ev player through on goal and got yellow?
If so, just thought it was me. No one seemed to bothered.

It was pulled up by several of us in the prem match thread but to be honest it does deserve further discussion. After all the uproar around the Van Dijk challenge with all their mates piling in saying it was the correct decision, then one fucking week later in the exact same part of the pitch.......
Kalito

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:31:23 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:27:51 pm
Not really it works quite well in others leagues, VAR in the hands of English refs has turned the PL into a farce.
Aye, fucking English c*nts.  ;)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:03:14 pm
Quote from: Rafas3leggedtable on Yesterday at 07:36:25 pm
You mean when sheff u player professionally fouled ev player through on goal and got yellow?
If so, just thought it was me. No one seemed to bothered.

Yep. Same as Van Dikj

Liverpool should be taking these c*nts to court. Bent fucking fuckers.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:23:41 pm
Quote from: Rafas3leggedtable on Yesterday at 07:36:25 pm
You mean when sheff u player professionally fouled ev player through on goal and got yellow?
If so, just thought it was me. No one seemed to bothered.

It's hard to keep up with all the ridiculous decisions they make. I bet alot of people stopped watching the premier league after seeing how the English referees get worse every season. They have been the biggest influence of who win the title most of the time.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:56:51 pm
That city goal would 100000% be disallowed if it was us. Cheating pricks
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:58:23 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on August 30, 2023, 04:05:38 pm
(Verse 1)
In the land of Oz, where magic resides,
We'll sing a song of corruption, no place to hide.
Dorothy set out on a quest so grand,
To expose the villains, hand in hand.


Thats brilliant,even better when rapped to the tunes of Arkala
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 11:00:02 pm
Quote from: capt k on Yesterday at 10:58:23 pm
Thats brilliant,even better when rapped to the tunes of Arkala

Don't tease, get it on soundcloud.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 11:44:00 pm
Never understood why the City goal that was clearly offside was given. I'm left perplexed. And the first was questionable, but never saw replays from where I could judge if it was offside too.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 11:46:00 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:27:51 pm
Not really it works quite well in others leagues, VAR in the hands of English refs has turned the PL into a farce.

This
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 11:47:56 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 08:49:27 pm
It was pulled up by several of us in the prem match thread but to be honest it does deserve further discussion. After all the uproar around the Van Dijk challenge with all their mates piling in saying it was the correct decision, then one fucking week later in the exact same part of the pitch.......

I said it last week. It was inevitable within two weeks of VVD being sent off that someone would commit a similar foul with a vastly different outcome. The inconsistency is maddening.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 05:22:19 am

Silva said: The second half was not at the level that it should be. I tried to tell the players not to lose focus from things that we cannot control but, of course, that moment made a huge impact on them.

Even all the explanations that we listened to during that period didnt make sense at all.

What I can say? Everyone that plays football, everyone that has played football, everyone that has some knowledge about football  Im 100 per cent sure  has to disallow that goal.

Everyone has to be furious if a goal like that comes against you. For the linesman I believe that it can be difficult but, for the VAR, it is impossible not to disallow that goal. It is a clear offside.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 06:33:27 am


Speaking to beIN Sports Andy Kerry after the final whistle, Haaland admitted his side had been very fortunate:

It was offside. I feel bad for them  I would be fuming after this as well. It must be a horrible feeling.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 07:59:14 am
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 06:33:27 am

Speaking to beIN Sports Andy Kerry after the final whistle, Haaland admitted his side had been very fortunate:

It was offside. I feel bad for them  I would be fuming after this as well. It must be a horrible feeling.
Im sure Ped and the Sheikh will be having a word with Haaland. Abu Dhabi have won titles due to worse decisions than that one. Its no coincidence how many inexcusable decisions go in their favour.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 08:06:55 am
Just seen the Abu Dhabi 2nd for the first time. How the fuck was that not disallowed by Oliver, never mind VAR? It's a perfect example of interfering with play as the keeper is expecting a touch from the player so has to wait for the flick before he can try to make the save.

That's not an error, that's corruption on Italian levels. This league is bent.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 08:07:18 am
Already a series of horrible calls and the main event is yet to come with both Liverpool and Manchester United to play. Who knows what amazing interpretations of rules we get to witness today.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 08:10:25 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:07:18 am
Already a series of horrible calls and the main event is yet to come with both Liverpool and Manchester United to play. Who knows what amazing interpretations of rules we get to witness today.

Arsenal have no chance today, not with the Utd supporting ref having the game. Kavanagh isn't on VAR by any chance?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 08:29:53 am
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:27:51 pm
Not really it works quite well in others leagues, VAR in the hands of English refs has turned the PL into a farce.

It really doesn't. We just hear less about the controversial decisions.

Take a look at the Dortmund match on Friday night. It's a joke everywhere.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 08:43:21 am
That City one yesterday is an absolute shocker. The way the keeper briefly stops moving to his right because of the fella NOT interfering with play! Oliver should have called it but whoevers on VAR for that one, the person who watched it back in slow motion, needs to be asked to explain his decision on TV. Because theres not even any debate.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 08:58:38 am
Its every week now isnt it? And we havent even played yet.

Theyve reduced a great game to a farce. You just know that when them and their acolytes in the media twist themselves in knots to justify the unjustifiable, that its matter of time before the same incident is refereed differently. Usually the same weekend, but if not the following week.

I just hope were compiling video evidence of contradictory decisions. Us and other clubs need to apply pressure, because its got so bad, it feels like something has to give.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:03:48 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 08:58:38 am
Its every week now isnt it? And we havent even played yet.

Theyve reduced a great game to a farce. You just know that when them and their acolytes in the media twist themselves in knots to justify the unjustifiable, that its matter of time before the same incident is refereed differently. Usually the same weekend, but if not the following week.

I just hope were compiling video evidence of contradictory decisions. Us and other clubs need to apply pressure, because its got so bad, it feels like something has to give.

Who decides that pgmol run the show? Presumably, the premier league, which is owned by the clubs, so why arent they being held to account?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:15:57 am
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 09:03:48 am
Who decides that pgmol run the show? Presumably, the premier league, which is owned by the clubs, so why arent they being held to account?
Youre right. I just cant understand how clubs would cede so much power to an unaccountable organisation.

What I cant get my head around though, is how any organisation, especially a high profile one, can allow such obvious conflicts of interests. At the very least, youd expect them to prevent their employees being in a situation where a conflict of interest may arise.

This lot are either so arrogant that they dont even consider COIs to be an issue, or even worse, they actually want to have influence over outcomes for some teams.

Either way, it feels like its all been cranked up a bit last season and this.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:28:59 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 08:43:21 am
That City one yesterday is an absolute shocker. The way the keeper briefly stops moving to his right because of the fella NOT interfering with play! Oliver should have called it but whoevers on VAR for that one, the person who watched it back in slow motion, needs to be asked to explain his decision on TV. Because theres not even any debate.

Play the audio between them. Why this isnt readily available for people to listen to I dont know.

Its right up there with the Marcus Rashford one for United a year or so ago. One of if not the worst offside decision i've ever seen.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:40:34 am
Somethings going on

It's all too obvious at the moment and I thought the last couple of seasons were bad but it's now game changing howlers from the officials multiple times every single week

I still cant believe that Rashford and Fernandes offisde was debated last year as if it wasn't the most obvious offside we've all ever seen

Some of the calls being made are insane. I said it before and i'll say it again, we had YEARS of pundits and commentators fucking bleating out the same shite line of 'Well we do have the benefit of seeing 2 or 3 replays, the officials dont have that luxury'. Fast forward a few years and the twats are 10x worse WITH that same luxury

I've been screaming for years on here how inept the officiating in football is and how it needs to change. Managers, players, owners all get held to account when they fuck up, some more than others but they all do in some capacity, how is it officials can offer an apology and that's all. Interview them, they did it in france and it was great. We saw players asked to talk us through goals or key moments with the media after games while standing next to a tv screen, have refs do the same. Explain your decision, explain how you came to the conclusion you did while displaying a deep knowledge of the laws of the game rather than just not wanting to allow your mate to get grief.

Fucking sick of it, footballs fucked enough as it is without you even getting to see your team contest a game on an even playing field because refs come in with a predetermined outcome in mind

I think some of the conspiracy stuff has been overplayed at times but fuck me, how simple would it be to release the audio if you've got nothing to hide?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 10:02:43 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:40:34 am
Somethings going on

It's all too obvious at the moment and I thought the last couple of seasons were bad but it's now game changing howlers from the officials multiple times every single week

I still cant believe that Rashford and Fernandes offisde was debated last year as if it wasn't the most obvious offside we've all ever seen

Some of the calls being made are insane. I said it before and i'll say it again, we had YEARS of pundits and commentators fucking bleating out the same shite line of 'Well we do have the benefit of seeing 2 or 3 replays, the officials dont have that luxury'. Fast forward a few years and the twats are 10x worse WITH that same luxury

I've been screaming for years on here how inept the officiating in football is and how it needs to change. Managers, players, owners all get held to account when they fuck up, some more than others but they all do in some capacity, how is it officials can offer an apology and that's all. Interview them, they did it in france and it was great. We saw players asked to talk us through goals or key moments with the media after games while standing next to a tv screen, have refs do the same. Explain your decision, explain how you came to the conclusion you did while displaying a deep knowledge of the laws of the game rather than just not wanting to allow your mate to get grief.

Fucking sick of it, footballs fucked enough as it is without you even getting to see your team contest a game on an even playing field because refs come in with a predetermined outcome in mind

I think some of the conspiracy stuff has been overplayed at times but fuck me, how simple would it be to release the audio if you've got nothing to hide?

Yep. It's this.

No accountability. If you are VAR there is nowhere left to hide. You've had all the replays. You've seen it from multiple angles. If you fuck up then it's a warning. If you fuck up again then you are sacked.

The thing is though that I don't think anyone now belives they are 'mistakes' - you can't 'mistake' an obvious offside or an absolute fucking joke of a sending off.

You can't mistake a player getting insta-carded compared to 5 others that commit the same offence 20 times in the same game.

Football is obviously fucking bent. I think the only reason people don't think it is, is because it's in plain sight. People think that something so fucking obvious can't be bent. Otherwise why would they be doing it in plain sight? Then they have to tie themselves up in knots just to try and explain how A happening here rarely results in the same decision.

Been saying it for years. If A happens then B should be the result. ALWAYS.

And this never, ever happens. PGMOL were fucking shite under Manc Riley and they are even fucking worse under Howard 'Manc' Webb. The officials themselves are fucking shocking. How can any of them still be in a job? If any of us were this fucking useless at our jobs, we'd have well had our fucking cards by now.

Fair enough. Argue that they make 'mistakes' all you like - but even just taking a recent game of carding Trent. How can the ref not see the infractions by Gordon and Joelinton? This isn't a mistake. It's wilful fucking decisions to 'do' one team and ignore the other.

And it's every fucking game now. Every fucking week. Week fucking in. Week fucking out.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 10:33:45 am
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 09:28:59 am
Play the audio between them. Why this isnt readily available for people to listen to I dont know.

Its right up there with the Marcus Rashford one for United a year or so ago. One of if not the worst offside decision i've ever seen.


Weren't they supposed to be releasing the audios now?

I know there was that one-off they did with a bunch of carefully selected clips, but I thought there was going to be a more general release (after a short delay). Did I imagine that?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 11:11:42 am
Know a ref and he said at the beginning of the season Webb told them he was sick of getting shit and told them to ref the games to the rules not the game. Well thats working great isnt it?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 11:45:06 am
Quote from: Judge Red on Today at 11:11:42 am
Know a ref and he said at the beginning of the season Webb told them he was sick of getting shit and told them to ref the games to the rules not the game. Well thats working great isnt it?

I can't believe that's true, else they would've done away with the clear and obvious error garbage.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 12:05:55 pm
Quote from: Judge Red on Today at 11:11:42 am
Know a ref and he said at the beginning of the season Webb told them he was sick of getting shit and told them to ref the games to the rules not the game. Well thats working great isnt it?

Trent probably sick of getting shit when he fucks up too but as he is a professional he has to accept it and get on with it.

So Howard you should do the same as you are a professional organisation or are you ?!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 12:07:21 pm
To be fair, if you take a shit employee and make him head of the company, you're asking for trouble
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 01:14:31 pm
Sorry if it's been asked before but is PGMOL under the FA or are they an independent organ?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 01:29:25 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 01:14:31 pm
Sorry if it's been asked before but is PGMOL under the FA or are they an independent organ?

I don't know the answer, but you would assume the FA were at least once upon a time responsible for the referees.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 01:41:27 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:06:55 am
Just seen the Abu Dhabi 2nd for the first time. How the fuck was that not disallowed by Oliver, never mind VAR? It's a perfect example of interfering with play as the keeper is expecting a touch from the player so has to wait for the flick before he can try to make the save.

That's not an error, that's corruption on Italian levels. This league is bent.

Yeah that was comically bad. Arguably worse than the Mac Alister one. Miles offside.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 01:54:36 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:10:25 am
Arsenal have no chance today, not with the Utd supporting ref having the game. Kavanagh isn't on VAR by any chance?

Jarred Gillett, think he's the ref who gave Abu Dhabi a pen at Sheffield United last week?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 02:58:29 pm
Half expected Szoboslai's goal to be ruled out for Salah being offside after what happened in the City game yesterday.

And to be fair, if it wasn't for what happened yesterday, I don't think we could have really argued...

https://twitter.com/CheckleyJ89/status/1698334600165052436

Only difference is that there was much less chance of keeper saving the shot, and there were Villa players blocking his line of sight more than Salah.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 03:07:55 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:58:29 pm
Half expected Szoboslai's goal to be ruled out for Salah being offside after what happened in the City game yesterday.

And to be fair, if it wasn't for what happened yesterday, I don't think we could have really argued...

https://twitter.com/CheckleyJ89/status/1698334600165052436

Only difference is that there was much less chance of keeper saving the shot, and there were Villa players blocking his line of sight more than Salah.

He also had a clear view when he hit it & nobody was jumping in front on him.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 03:41:35 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 01:14:31 pm
Sorry if it's been asked before but is PGMOL under the FA or are they an independent organ?

Its more like a peninsula type organ. Attached on one end but flopping around.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 04:15:35 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 03:41:35 pm
Its more like a peninsula type organ. Attached on one end but flopping around.
The older it gets, the more it flops.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 05:04:00 pm
So, was Hooper the best ref we've had since forever?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 05:24:22 pm
No yellow cards by Taylor to United for much longer time wasting - two times for goal kicks, once for Antony kicking the ball away. No yellow to Fernandes for constantly complaining, only a yellow for Lindeloff's kick in the head by the sideline (Macca would be amazed)...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 05:26:46 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:24:22 pm
No yellow cards by Taylor to United for much longer time wasting - two times for goal kicks, once for Antony kicking the ball away. No yellow to Fernandes for constantly complaining, only a yellow for Lindeloff's kick in the head by the sideline (Macca would be amazed)...

Also, those decision or non-decisions forced his hand with Saka. He couldnt give him a red after being so lenient with United.
