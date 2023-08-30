Somethings going on
It's all too obvious at the moment and I thought the last couple of seasons were bad but it's now game changing howlers from the officials multiple times every single week
I still cant believe that Rashford and Fernandes offisde was debated last year as if it wasn't the most obvious offside we've all ever seen
Some of the calls being made are insane. I said it before and i'll say it again, we had YEARS of pundits and commentators fucking bleating out the same shite line of 'Well we do have the benefit of seeing 2 or 3 replays, the officials dont have that luxury'. Fast forward a few years and the twats are 10x worse WITH that same luxury
I've been screaming for years on here how inept the officiating in football is and how it needs to change. Managers, players, owners all get held to account when they fuck up, some more than others but they all do in some capacity, how is it officials can offer an apology and that's all. Interview them, they did it in france and it was great. We saw players asked to talk us through goals or key moments with the media after games while standing next to a tv screen, have refs do the same. Explain your decision, explain how you came to the conclusion you did while displaying a deep knowledge of the laws of the game rather than just not wanting to allow your mate to get grief.
Fucking sick of it, footballs fucked enough as it is without you even getting to see your team contest a game on an even playing field because refs come in with a predetermined outcome in mind
I think some of the conspiracy stuff has been overplayed at times but fuck me, how simple would it be to release the audio if you've got nothing to hide?
Yep. It's this.
No accountability. If you are VAR there is nowhere left to hide. You've had all the replays. You've seen it from multiple angles. If you fuck up then it's a warning. If you fuck up again then you are sacked.
The thing is though that I don't think anyone now belives they are 'mistakes' - you can't 'mistake' an obvious offside or an absolute fucking joke of a sending off.
You can't mistake a player getting insta-carded compared to 5 others that commit the same offence 20 times in the same game.
Football is obviously fucking bent. I think the only reason people don't think it is, is because it's in plain sight. People think that something so fucking obvious can't be bent. Otherwise why would they be doing it in plain sight? Then they have to tie themselves up in knots just to try and explain how A happening here rarely results in the same decision.
Been saying it for years. If A happens then B should be the result. ALWAYS.
And this never, ever happens. PGMOL were fucking shite under Manc Riley and they are even fucking worse under Howard 'Manc' Webb. The officials themselves are fucking shocking. How can any of them still be in a job? If any of us were this fucking useless at our jobs, we'd have well had our fucking cards by now.
Fair enough. Argue that they make 'mistakes' all you like - but even just taking a recent game of carding Trent. How can the ref not see the infractions by Gordon and Joelinton? This isn't a mistake. It's wilful fucking decisions to 'do' one team and ignore the other.
And it's every fucking game now. Every fucking week. Week fucking in. Week fucking out.