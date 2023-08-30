Somethings going on



It's all too obvious at the moment and I thought the last couple of seasons were bad but it's now game changing howlers from the officials multiple times every single week



I still cant believe that Rashford and Fernandes offisde was debated last year as if it wasn't the most obvious offside we've all ever seen



Some of the calls being made are insane. I said it before and i'll say it again, we had YEARS of pundits and commentators fucking bleating out the same shite line of 'Well we do have the benefit of seeing 2 or 3 replays, the officials dont have that luxury'. Fast forward a few years and the twats are 10x worse WITH that same luxury



I've been screaming for years on here how inept the officiating in football is and how it needs to change. Managers, players, owners all get held to account when they fuck up, some more than others but they all do in some capacity, how is it officials can offer an apology and that's all. Interview them, they did it in france and it was great. We saw players asked to talk us through goals or key moments with the media after games while standing next to a tv screen, have refs do the same. Explain your decision, explain how you came to the conclusion you did while displaying a deep knowledge of the laws of the game rather than just not wanting to allow your mate to get grief.



Fucking sick of it, footballs fucked enough as it is without you even getting to see your team contest a game on an even playing field because refs come in with a predetermined outcome in mind



I think some of the conspiracy stuff has been overplayed at times but fuck me, how simple would it be to release the audio if you've got nothing to hide?