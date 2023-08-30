« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,853
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #18880 on: Yesterday at 08:49:27 pm
Quote from: Rafas3leggedtable on Yesterday at 07:36:25 pm
You mean when sheff u player professionally fouled ev player through on goal and got yellow?
If so, just thought it was me. No one seemed to bothered.

It was pulled up by several of us in the prem match thread but to be honest it does deserve further discussion. After all the uproar around the Van Dijk challenge with all their mates piling in saying it was the correct decision, then one fucking week later in the exact same part of the pitch.......
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:59:29 pm by red1977 »
Logged

Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 742
  • ***JFT97***
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #18881 on: Yesterday at 09:31:23 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:27:51 pm
Not really it works quite well in others leagues, VAR in the hands of English refs has turned the PL into a farce.
Aye, fucking English c*nts.  ;)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Prof. Feynman: Never confuse education with intelligence, you can have a PhD and still be an idiot!

Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,479
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #18882 on: Yesterday at 10:03:14 pm
Quote from: Rafas3leggedtable on Yesterday at 07:36:25 pm
You mean when sheff u player professionally fouled ev player through on goal and got yellow?
If so, just thought it was me. No one seemed to bothered.

Yep. Same as Van Dikj

Liverpool should be taking these c*nts to court. Bent fucking fuckers.
Logged
Fuck PGMOL you gang of fucking wankers and especially fuck Howard Webb you Yorkshire shithouse.

Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,493
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #18883 on: Yesterday at 10:23:41 pm
Quote from: Rafas3leggedtable on Yesterday at 07:36:25 pm
You mean when sheff u player professionally fouled ev player through on goal and got yellow?
If so, just thought it was me. No one seemed to bothered.

It's hard to keep up with all the ridiculous decisions they make. I bet alot of people stopped watching the premier league after seeing how the English referees get worse every season. They have been the biggest influence of who win the title most of the time.
Logged

Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,717
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #18884 on: Yesterday at 10:56:51 pm
That city goal would 100000% be disallowed if it was us. Cheating pricks
Logged

capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,661
  • id rather be fishing
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #18885 on: Yesterday at 10:58:23 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on August 30, 2023, 04:05:38 pm
(Verse 1)
In the land of Oz, where magic resides,
We'll sing a song of corruption, no place to hide.
Dorothy set out on a quest so grand,
To expose the villains, hand in hand.


Thats brilliant,even better when rapped to the tunes of Arkala
Logged
JFT 96

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #18886 on: Yesterday at 11:00:02 pm
Quote from: capt k on Yesterday at 10:58:23 pm
Thats brilliant,even better when rapped to the tunes of Arkala

Don't tease, get it on soundcloud.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,054
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #18887 on: Yesterday at 11:44:00 pm
Never understood why the City goal that was clearly offside was given. I'm left perplexed. And the first was questionable, but never saw replays from where I could judge if it was offside too.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,254
  • Dutch Class
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #18888 on: Yesterday at 11:46:00 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:27:51 pm
Not really it works quite well in others leagues, VAR in the hands of English refs has turned the PL into a farce.

This
Logged

rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,254
  • Dutch Class
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #18889 on: Yesterday at 11:47:56 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 08:49:27 pm
It was pulled up by several of us in the prem match thread but to be honest it does deserve further discussion. After all the uproar around the Van Dijk challenge with all their mates piling in saying it was the correct decision, then one fucking week later in the exact same part of the pitch.......

I said it last week. It was inevitable within two weeks of VVD being sent off that someone would commit a similar foul with a vastly different outcome. The inconsistency is maddening.
Logged

Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,493
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #18890 on: Today at 05:22:19 am

Silva said: The second half was not at the level that it should be. I tried to tell the players not to lose focus from things that we cannot control but, of course, that moment made a huge impact on them.

Even all the explanations that we listened to during that period didnt make sense at all.

What I can say? Everyone that plays football, everyone that has played football, everyone that has some knowledge about football  Im 100 per cent sure  has to disallow that goal.

Everyone has to be furious if a goal like that comes against you. For the linesman I believe that it can be difficult but, for the VAR, it is impossible not to disallow that goal. It is a clear offside.
Logged

Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,493
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #18891 on: Today at 06:33:27 am


Speaking to beIN Sports Andy Kerry after the final whistle, Haaland admitted his side had been very fortunate:

It was offside. I feel bad for them  I would be fuming after this as well. It must be a horrible feeling.
Logged
