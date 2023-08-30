Silva said: The second half was not at the level that it should be. I tried to tell the players not to lose focus from things that we cannot control but, of course, that moment made a huge impact on them.
Even all the explanations that we listened to during that period didnt make sense at all.
What I can say? Everyone that plays football, everyone that has played football, everyone that has some knowledge about football Im 100 per cent sure has to disallow that goal.
Everyone has to be furious if a goal like that comes against you. For the linesman I believe that it can be difficult but, for the VAR, it is impossible not to disallow that goal. It is a clear offside.