

Silva said: The second half was not at the level that it should be. I tried to tell the players not to lose focus from things that we cannot control but, of course, that moment made a huge impact on them.



Even all the explanations that we listened to during that period didnt make sense at all.



What I can say? Everyone that plays football, everyone that has played football, everyone that has some knowledge about football  Im 100 per cent sure  has to disallow that goal.



Everyone has to be furious if a goal like that comes against you. For the linesman I believe that it can be difficult but, for the VAR, it is impossible not to disallow that goal. It is a clear offside.