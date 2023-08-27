What's he saying?
(Verse 1)
In the land of Oz, where magic resides,
We'll sing a song of corruption, no place to hide.
Dorothy set out on a quest so grand,
To expose the villains, hand in hand.
(Chorus)
Oh, corruption, corruption, it's time to expose,
From Munchkinland to Emerald City, it grows.
With a twist of humor, we'll make it right,
With Dorothy, the Wizard, and referees in sight.
(Verse 2)
Dorothy met the Wizard, full of powerful might,
But even he couldn't fix corruption overnight.
She asked for a plan, with a wink and a grin,
To catch those culprits, let the truth begin!
(Chorus)
Oh, corruption, corruption, we'll bring it to light,
From yellow brick road to the darkest of night.
With a pinch of satire, we'll make it clear,
That justice is what we all hold dear.
(Verse 3)
She called on Howard Webb, a referee supreme,
To blow the whistle on corruption's wicked scheme.
He blew his whistle, loud and clear,
Unveiling the secrets, corruption's biggest fear.
(Bridge)
Oh, Keith Hackett joined the merry parade,
With his flag held high, no foul could evade.
Together they marched, side by side,
To expose the villains, they couldn't hide.
(Chorus)
Oh, corruption, corruption, we'll tear it apart,
With laughter and wit, we'll make a fresh start.
Dorothy, the Wizard, and the referees three,
Fighting corruption, setting the truth free.
(Verse 4)
The Emerald City trembled, the villains grew weak,
As Dorothy and her team exposed what they seek.
No more bribes or shady deals,
Only transparency, that's how it feels.
(Chorus)
Oh, corruption, corruption, we'll banish you away,
With humor and wisdom, we'll save the day.
Dorothy, the Wizard, and the referees brave,
Standing tall, justice they will pave.
(Outro)
So, let's sing this song, a jolly tune,
About corruption's downfall, under the moon.
With Dorothy, the Wizard, and referees fair,
We'll make the world cleaner, corruption beware!