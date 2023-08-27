« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
August 30, 2023, 03:11:03 pm
Of course PGMOL will have the perfect opportunity this Sunday at the Arsenal v Man Utd match, to show how good they are, and showcase this season's new rules, in front of a worldwide audience, with brandishing of cards, zero tolerance from players and coaches etc.

Let's see how consistent they are with implementing them. Should be interesting  ;D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
August 30, 2023, 03:23:07 pm
The comments on Keith Hackett's (indefensible) column in the Telegraph are very revealing. The curtain has been drawn back on the Wizard of Oz. The Emperor has been shown to have no clothes. People get it. (and not Liverpool supporters, or even those who'd ever usually sympathise with us).

The genie is out of the bottle (thanks, Mike Dean!) and PGMOL can't get it back in.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
August 30, 2023, 03:30:15 pm
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on August 30, 2023, 03:23:07 pm
The comments on Keith Hackett's (indefensible) column in the Telegraph are very revealing. The curtain has been drawn back on the Wizard of Oz. The Emperor has been shown to have no clothes. People get it. (and not Liverpool supporters, or even those who'd ever usually sympathise with us).

The genie is out of the bottle (thanks, Mike Dean!) and PGMOL can't get it back in.

What's he saying?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
August 30, 2023, 04:05:38 pm
Quote from: Zimagic on August 30, 2023, 03:30:15 pm
What's he saying?

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
August 30, 2023, 04:07:07 pm
 ;D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
August 30, 2023, 04:08:11 pm
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
August 31, 2023, 10:28:55 pm
Quote from: Zimagic on August 30, 2023, 03:30:15 pm
What's he saying?
Shot
Keith Hackett

REFEREES VIEW

Van Dijks sending-off was correct
Referee John Brooks got the decision to award Virgil van Dijk a red card for his challenge on Newcastles striker Alexander Isak (below) correct.

Van Dijk denied an obvious goalscoring opportunity and Brooks did not hesitate to rightly show a straight red card, despite the player being in shock and arguing his case. Van Dijk took Isaks trailing leg away from him in his attempt to win the ball and he took Isak down before making contact with the ball.

Var officials checked and confirmed that Brooks made the right decision but Van Dijk continued to argue and showed a reluctance to leave the field of play, while TV cameras picked him up shouting at Brooks that he thought the decision was a f------ joke.

However, the decision to not send off Trent Alexander-Arnold for a second yellow-card offence has shown the impact Howard Webbs changes are having.

Clamping down so hard on this part of the game early in the season has left referees with little wriggle room to apply common sense.

After being shoved by Anthony Gordon, Alexander-Arnold threw the ball away and under the new rules this is a yellow card offence.

Shortly afterwards, he pulled back Gordon again but surprisingly Brooks kept his cards in his pocket. It looked like a sign of weakness which the previous yellow forced him into.

Chaser


COMMENT
Virgil van Dijk should get further sanctions  he deserved his red card
Trent Alexander-Arnold was lucky not to be sent off by referee John Brooks, after a soft yellow card for time-wasting against Newcastle

KEITH HACKETT
27 August 2023  8:32pm
Keith Hackett
Virgil van Dijk backchatting - Virgil Van Dijk red card against Newcastle deserves further sanctions
Van Dijk's reaction to his booking may result in further punishment CREDIT: GETTY IMAGES/ Ian MacNicol
Referee John Brooks was spot on when he decided to award Virgil Van Dijk a red card for his challenge on Newcastles striker Alexander Isak.

The Netherlands defender denied an obvious goal scoring opportunity and Brooks did not hesitate to show a straight red, in line with the law, despite Van Dijk being in shock and arguing his case.

Replays show that Van Dijk clearly takes Isaks trailing leg away from him in his attempt to win the ball and despite making contact with the ball, he has taken Isak down before doing so.

Var officials checked and confirmed that Brooks made the right decision but Van Dijk continued to debate with the referee and showed a reluctance to leave the field of play. TV cameras picked him up shouting, at Brooks, that he thought the decision was a f------ joke as he left the pitch.

Depending on Brookss report after the match Van Dijk should be in line to receive further sanctions.

However, the decision not to send off Trent Alexander-Arnold for a second yellow card offence has shown the impact Howard Webbs changes are having on the game so early on into the season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold throw-in yellow card
Alexander-Arnold seemed surprised when he was booked for time-wasting CREDIT: GETTY IMAGES/Robin Jones
With the full support of the stakeholders in the game, Webb has empowered referees to take a more robust approach to dealing with clear and deliberate actions which delay play restarting.

While this part of the game needs to be brought under control, coming down so hard on it early in the season has left referees with little room to apply common sense. For years officials have applied a stepped approach when dealing with time-wasting or actions delaying the restart: a quiet word first, then a public rebuke before applying a card if the two former steps do not have a desired effect.

After being shoved by Anthony Gordon, Alexander-Arnold throws the ball away and under the new rules this constitutes a yellow card offence. That is the action that Brooks took.

Shortly afterwards, however, Alexander-Arnold again pulled back Gordon and put his arm across the face of his opponent in an attempt to bring him down but surprisingly Brooks kept his cards in his pocket. It looked like a sign of weakness which the previous yellow card forced him into showing.


In the 29 games before this one, we have seen 135 yellow cards this season at a rate of 4.65 a game  more than the usual three per game in recent season  with nine red cards before Van Dijks sending off.

It is clear unless the players get up to scratch with these new rules many teams will suffer from players being banned earlier and more frequently during the season.


--------------------------------------------

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
August 31, 2023, 11:18:41 pm
Its laughable how they write these reports to suit their agendas. The red card might have been the right decision but you can watch the footage a thousand times and not come to a conclusion. Then the time wasting bit for Trent throwing of the ball into the pitch is pretty dumb - first of all there is no mention of the foul on him and then the thought of a Liverpool player timewasting in the 4th minute away at mighty Newcastle is ridiculous.
First yellow for Trent - deserved after his reaction but with the right refereeing it wouldnt have come to that;
The foul a minute after was evident but didnt warrant a yellow regardless of the circumstances.
They are making it to be as Liverpool got lucky because the only mistake ref made was not sending Trent off.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 05:20:47 am
Quote

After being shoved by Anthony Gordon, Alexander-Arnold throws the ball away and under the new rules this constitutes a yellow card offence. That is the action that Brooks took.

Shortly afterwards, however, Alexander-Arnold again pulled back Gordon and put his arm across the face of his opponent in an attempt to bring him down but surprisingly Brooks kept his cards in his pocket. It looked like a sign of weakness which the previous yellow card forced him into showing.


If not giving Trent a second yellow was a sign of weakness, what was not booking Gordon for the original foul, or not booking him when he kicked the ball away, or when Newcastle players called for cards etc.?


Also interesting to see the challenge described within a single sentence as Gordon both being pulled back and having an arm across the face, when it was neither of those things. If Hackett can't even describe the challenge correctly with two attempts, how can he judge it correctly?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 06:34:47 am
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 05:20:47 am

If not giving Trent a second yellow was a sign of weakness, what was not booking Gordon for the original foul, or not booking him when he kicked the ball away, or when Newcastle players called for cards etc.?


Also interesting to see the challenge described within a single sentence as Gordon both being pulled back and having an arm across the face, when it was neither of those things. If Hackett can't even describe the challenge correctly with two attempts, how can he judge it correctly?

The thing to remember is Hackett is an ex referee and as we know all too well , they definitely see things we never see
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:51:44 am
Quote from: Red Giant on August 31, 2023, 11:18:41 pm
Its laughable how they write these reports to suit their agendas. The red card might have been the right decision but you can watch the footage a thousand times and not come to a conclusion. Then the time wasting bit for Trent throwing of the ball into the pitch is pretty dumb - first of all there is no mention of the foul on him and then the thought of a Liverpool player timewasting in the 4th minute away at mighty Newcastle is ridiculous.
First yellow for Trent - deserved after his reaction but with the right refereeing it wouldnt have come to that;
The foul a minute after was evident but didnt warrant a yellow regardless of the circumstances.
They are making it to be as Liverpool got lucky because the only mistake ref made was not sending Trent off.

The heartening thing in the comments was that Hackett was called out by all and sundry for his wilful blindness. Not just Liverpool supporters - everyone pointed out what he was refusing to see, the blatant agenda and the "loo use" (which is autocorrect on my tablet for "lies" apparently :lmao) in his articles. Everyone can see that he's a Hack by name and hack by nature. The ratios in the comments were huge.

PGMOL are being seen for the toxic and failing organisation that they are.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 11:00:34 am
Crowd fund for a massive PGMOL CORRUPT AF banner for the Kop?

The media might actually mention it and start to ask a few questions. Or just say the scousers are whining again.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 01:57:22 pm
Quote from: Red Giant on August 31, 2023, 11:18:41 pm
Its laughable how they write these reports to suit their agendas. The red card might have been the right decision but you can watch the footage a thousand times and not come to a conclusion. Then the time wasting bit for Trent throwing of the ball into the pitch is pretty dumb - first of all there is no mention of the foul on him and then the thought of a Liverpool player timewasting in the 4th minute away at mighty Newcastle is ridiculous.
First yellow for Trent - deserved after his reaction but with the right refereeing it wouldnt have come to that;
The foul a minute after was evident but didnt warrant a yellow regardless of the circumstances.
They are making it to be as Liverpool got lucky because the only mistake ref made was not sending Trent off.

The most telling thing is the complete ignoring of the referee against the actions of the other team.

The article doesn't mention once the way the referee handled the Liverpool players compared to the Newcastle Players. The article doesn't mention identical infractions were immediately punished for one side and ignored again and again and again and again and again and again and again on the other.

The narrative is always re-written for these pricks so they can go home and say 'I did a fantastic job again today, me,' while also being bewildered about why everyone thinks they are fucking shite.
Logged
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 02:55:02 pm
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 05:20:47 am

If not giving Trent a second yellow was a sign of weakness, what was not booking Gordon for the original foul, or not booking him when he kicked the ball away, or when Newcastle players called for cards etc.?


Also interesting to see the challenge described within a single sentence as Gordon both being pulled back and having an arm across the face, when it was neither of those things. If Hackett can't even describe the challenge correctly with two attempts, how can he judge it correctly?

What I cant fathom is why no one in the media has actually said that Gordon tried to get Trent sent off by diving at the slightest touch - absolutely no way should he be falling  over there - blatant cheating

No booking for cheating and diving but a yellow for knocking the ball away
No wonder the games bolloxed
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 03:04:58 pm
Troy Townsend actually said it on the guardian podcast.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:56:40 pm
Really is absolutely useless. Almost like they're doing it deliberately to get rid of it or something.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Trying to find anything to suggest why they didn't give that pen last night. Just to see what obscure twist on the rules that made them think what wasn't a blatant pen. Cant find anything and any mention of handball has disappeared from the post match report on the bbc
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 12:22:27 pm
Referees shouldnt even be noticed on the pitch. Celebrity refs are bollocks.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 01:46:10 pm
the fuck was that??? the ref in the bitters game.Free kick just utside the box for the bitters. he  sprays a line, the sheffield players step 1/2 a yrd in front of the line Young points it out.. so the ref rightly.. Sprays another line.. :)))
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 04:01:29 pm

The EPL is a joke. How tf City 2nd isn't offside even amateur referees will say it's offside I am watching a foreign channel and they are laughing and saying those referees are a joke
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 04:03:09 pm
Fulhams turn to get an apology this weekend then.

Jokers.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 04:04:17 pm
Something needs to be done. They are ruining everything.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 04:04:58 pm
4 weeks into the season and it's literally an apology to some club every week.

Nothing will change though.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 04:05:11 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 04:04:17 pm
Something needs to be done. They are ruining everything.
Check their bank accounts.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 04:05:45 pm
Surprise! City benefit from a truly terrible decision.

How different would the refereeing performances look if they were all receiving money in brown envelopes from certain clubs? Not at all? Makes you wonder...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 04:07:58 pm
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 04:05:11 pm
Check their bank accounts.

Probably not stupid enough to use their UK accounts. If I was going to bribe referees and officials, Id buy them a house overseas somewhere with an offshore account somewhere with no tax treaties etc with the UK. Easy enough. They then just look like theyre going on holiday.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 04:10:25 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:04:58 pm
4 weeks into the season and it's literally an apology to some club every week.

Nothing will change though.

We didn't get an apology for Mac Allister's red card :(
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 04:11:24 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:10:25 pm
We didn't get an apology for Mac Allister's red card :(

We got something even better, showing them up ;)

But then we got Virgil sent off in retaliation
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 04:11:33 pm
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 04:05:11 pm
Check their bank accounts.

Get the thumb screws out.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 04:24:16 pm

Can someone explain to me how the VAR official after seeing the video replay decided it's not an offside. How it's possible. Literally no valid explanation why it is not offside.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 04:25:54 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 04:24:16 pm
Can someone explain to me how the VAR official after seeing the video replay decided it's not an offside. How it's possible. Literally no valid explanation why it is not offside.

Theyll say he didnt touch the ball, even though theyve stated in previous incidents that a player doesnt need to touch the ball to be interfering with play.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 04:44:08 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 04:24:16 pm
Can someone explain to me how the VAR official after seeing the video replay decided it's not an offside. How it's possible. Literally no valid explanation why it is not offside.

It will be the fact he is not inbetween the player and goal keeper along the line the ball is moving...except we all know that is bullshit because the movement he makes, if stands still I have no issue with it
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 04:45:35 pm
Them allowing it isn't the issue, the issue is that had the on-field team ruled it out, VAR wouldn't have overturned their decision.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 06:41:56 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:45:35 pm
Them allowing it isn't the issue, the issue is that had the on-field team ruled it out, VAR wouldn't have overturned their decision.

They never make a decision for other teams.  They have stopped reffing the game as VAR is there but then its not correcting the mistakes.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 07:13:24 pm
So. Sheffield United. Under the new rules. Just seen it.

You fucking cheating fucking c*nts. Fuck PGMOL you inbred cheating fucking fuckers.

Fuck. You.

Fucking cheats.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 07:36:25 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 07:13:24 pm
So. Sheffield United. Under the new rules. Just seen it.

You fucking cheating fucking c*nts. Fuck PGMOL you inbred cheating fucking fuckers.

Fuck. You.

Fucking cheats.

You mean when sheff u player professionally fouled ev player through on goal and got yellow?
If so, just thought it was me. No one seemed to bothered.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 08:07:47 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 04:24:16 pm
Can someone explain to me how the VAR official after seeing the video replay decided it's not an offside. How it's possible. Literally no valid explanation why it is not offside.

Fulham seem pretty riled up about it. If there is an apology, I hope they throw it in their face and say they want correct decisions, not apologies.
