VAR! Video Assistant Referee

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Yesterday at 07:04:03 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:29:42 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66631302
Forest have lodged an official complaint about the officials in the United game.
Fucking well done Forest! Hopefully just the first of many clubs to finally say enough is enough.

We need to do it as well. PGMOL and their corrupt dickheads need to be fucked off ASAP

Imagine going to the game and watching a game of football and not having to worry about these bent c*nts?
Fuck PGMOL you gang of fucking wankers and especially fuck Howard Webb you Yorkshire shithouse.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18801 on: Yesterday at 07:31:28 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 07:04:03 pm
We need to do it as well. PGMOL and their corrupt dickheads need to be fucked off ASAP

Imagine going to the game and watching a game of football and not having to worry about these bent c*nts?
We should still put one in over the mac Allister red card. It was overturned, proving that the VAR officials for that game have an agenda against us. If, after all the replays and slow motions they still get the wrong decision it can only be bias/agenda so they shouldnt officiate that club again. It might make them think twice about what they are doing.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18802 on: Yesterday at 07:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 07:04:03 pm
We need to do it as well. PGMOL and their corrupt dickheads need to be fucked off ASAP

Imagine going to the game and watching a game of football and not having to worry about these bent c*nts?

Hogan needs to start talking to the CEO's/Chairmen/whatever at the other clubs (Utd excepted) and they need to look at how they can remove the PGMOL and replace them with proper officials. They need to look at current players in League 1 and League 2 in the 28yr and up age group, train them, pay them £50k p/w and fuck this bunch of corrupt c*nts off.
Fuck the Tories

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18803 on: Yesterday at 08:43:47 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:31:28 pm
We should still put one in over the mac Allister red card. It was overturned, proving that the VAR officials for that game have an agenda against us. If, after all the replays and slow motions they still get the wrong decision it can only be bias/agenda so they shouldnt officiate that club again. It might make them think twice about what they are doing.

The audio needs to be released for every match to make it transparent. The refs need to be accountable.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18804 on: Yesterday at 08:57:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:37:01 pm
Hogan needs to start talking to the CEO's/Chairmen/whatever at the other clubs (Utd excepted) and they need to look at how they can remove the PGMOL and replace them with proper officials. They need to look at current players in League 1 and League 2 in the 28yr and up age group, train them, pay them £50k p/w and fuck this bunch of corrupt c*nts off.

Fucking Brewster over here, £2.5m a year each  ;D
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18805 on: Yesterday at 10:32:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:37:01 pm
Hogan needs to start talking to the CEO's/Chairmen/whatever at the other clubs (Utd excepted) and they need to look at how they can remove the PGMOL and replace them with proper officials. They need to look at current players in League 1 and League 2 in the 28yr and up age group, train them, pay them £50k p/w and fuck this bunch of corrupt c*nts off.



Yeah, good lads from Bolton, Stockport & Salford most likely.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18806 on: Yesterday at 10:47:24 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:29:42 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66631302
Forest have lodged an official complaint about the officials in the United game.
Fucking well done Forest! Hopefully just the first of many clubs to finally say enough is enough.

Its ok it all evens itself out over the season !

Id love to see the stats but the Manc clubs seem to get most calls for them.

Glad Forest have done this.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18807 on: Today at 01:28:09 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:37:01 pm
Hogan needs to start talking to the CEO's/Chairmen/whatever at the other clubs (Utd excepted) and they need to look at how they can remove the PGMOL and replace them with proper officials. They need to look at current players in League 1 and League 2 in the 28yr and up age group, train them, pay them £50k p/w and fuck this bunch of corrupt c*nts off.
Abu Dhabi talk about the "cartel", but the real cartel is Riley/Webb and their biased corrupt officials.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18808 on: Today at 08:19:36 am »
Extremely late here and might even be wrong but just saw a clip of Jotas late winner vs Spurs

Was the ref that sent off McAllister the same official Klopp ran over to after that Jota goal?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18809 on: Today at 08:34:58 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:19:36 am
Extremely late here and might even be wrong but just saw a clip of Jotas late winner vs Spurs

Was the ref that sent off McAllister the same official Klopp ran over to after that Jota goal?
Nah, he's the prick that reffed us on weekend mate.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Prof. Feynman: Never confuse education with intelligence, you can have a PhD and still be an idiot!

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18810 on: Today at 08:41:14 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:57:44 pm
Fucking Brewster over here, £2.5m a year each  ;D

;D

The money in the game is obscene, they can afford it, average PL players pulling £4 million a year, top earners on over £20 million. Make the wages worthwhile and should remove the temptation to take bribes if ever offered. If you want the best, pay the best.

Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 10:32:44 pm


Yeah, good lads from Bolton, Stockport & Salford most likely.

You get rid of Webb and the PGMOL, you get rid of all of the current refs, you monitor the refs closely, you demote them if they underperform or show bias. It can be done.
Fuck the Tories

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18811 on: Today at 10:26:25 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:28:09 am
Abu Dhabi talk about the "cartel", but the real cartel is Riley/Webb and their biased corrupt officials.

Who undoubtedly get well taken care of by Abu Dhabi and Saudi.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18812 on: Today at 12:05:17 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/X51t5DGrnQo&amp;t=76s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/X51t5DGrnQo&amp;t=76s</a>

Arsene, it's also the officials.

The officials who live around the Manchester area give us far fewer decisions than officials who do not. I think this is from their own nervousness of being surrounded by fans of other clubs in their daily life, and this has now matured into a culture of not "allowing the Anfield crowd to influence their decisions" in the same way as other crowds do, and this is seen as a badge of honour amongst them.

The referee on Sunday was absolutely ridiculous, allowed the Newcastle crowd to referee the game for the first part of the game until we were a goal and a man down, and all of sudden he starts giving us decisions. The previous 25 minutes had been like WWE Smackdown with Newcastle players wrestling, bumping and kicking our players. Joelinton's foul tally was absolutely ridiculous, finally got a warning at the end of the half and then proceded to carry doing exactly the same thing in the second.

Gordon should have been on a yellow card for his barge on Trent, Joelinton should been on a yellow after the first 15 minutes, and Trippier should have been carded for running across the pitch to insist that Trent receive a second yellow.

The only thing that's going to change this is for the Premier League to admit that the PGMOL roster is just not fit for purpose and to hire the top UEFA/FIFA accredited referees from around Europe.

For a start they should do this for the VAR Stockley park, they could hire retired top referees from anywhere in the world to run that, but they won't because the PGMOL's opinion of what VAR is for is completely the opposite from the they publicly say it is. It's a rubber stamp, old boys backing each other up exercise, like Webb is familiar with, with his South Yorkshire police exeperience where they come in and "investigate" other police services.
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18813 on: Today at 12:14:54 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 12:05:17 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/X51t5DGrnQo&amp;t=76s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/X51t5DGrnQo&amp;t=76s</a>

Arsene, it's also the officials.

The officials who live around the Manchester area give us far fewer decisions than officials who do not. I think this is from their own nervousness of being surrounded by fans of other clubs in their daily life, and this has now matured into a culture of not "allowing the Anfield crowd to influence their decisions" in the same way as other crowds do, and this is seen as a badge of honour amongst them.

The referee on Sunday was absolutely ridiculous, allowed the Newcastle crowd to referee the game for the first part of the game until we were a goal and a man down, and all of sudden he starts giving us decisions. The previous 25 minutes had been like WWE Smackdown with Newcastle players wrestling, bumping and kicking our players. Joelinton's foul tally was absolutely ridiculous, finally got a warning at the end of the half and then proceded to carry doing exactly the same thing in the second.

Gordon should have been on a yellow card for his barge on Trent, Joelinton should been on a yellow after the first 15 minutes, and Trippier should have been carded for running across the pitch to insist that Trent receive a second yellow.

The only thing that's going to change this is for the Premier League to admit that the PGMOL roster is just not fit for purpose and to hire the top UEFA/FIFA accredited referees from around Europe.

For a start they should do this for the VAR Stockley park, they could hire retired top referees from anywhere in the world to run that, but they won't because the PGMOL's opinion of what VAR is for is completely the opposite from the they publicly say it is. It's a rubber stamp, old boys backing each other up exercise, like Webb is familiar with, with his South Yorkshire police exeperience where they come in and "investigate" other police services.

They won't do that though.

The only way things will ever change is if the media pulls them up on it, which clearly is never going to happen. They don't even mention it.

When they allude to stuff it's always 'appeared to' and invoking 'luck' or other such crap
Fuck PGMOL you gang of fucking wankers and especially fuck Howard Webb you Yorkshire shithouse.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18814 on: Today at 12:22:38 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:14:54 pm
They won't do that though.

The only way things will ever change is if the media pulls them up on it, which clearly is never going to happen. They don't even mention it.

When they allude to stuff it's always 'appeared to' and invoking 'luck' or other such crap

Jurgen criticising the number of penalties that United got under Solskjaar did work, because the press picked it up.
I'd like to see a more "friendly" journalist like Maddock in the Mirror take the data from Paul Tomkins and ask some serious questions

https://tomkinstimes.substack.com/p/objective-data-liverpool-are-refereed

Paul Tierney for instance should never referee us again, but the PGMOL insist on him being involved in our games as much as humanly possible, the same as with the goon who elbowed Robertson. He's been the VAR assistant for our last two games.

Then there's Martin Atkinson, who managed to award us one penalty in 23 games refereeing us. He averaged one penalty every four games for the other 19 clubs in the PL.

https://tomkinstimes.com/2020/10/martin-atkinsons-bias-against-liverpool-its-in-the-stats-and-anecdotes/
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18815 on: Today at 12:23:00 pm »
This is AI's take

Once upon a time, in the world of football, there was a notorious figure named Howard Webb, known to many as the "Bad Meanie." Howard had once been a referee, entrusted with upholding fairness and integrity during matches. However, somewhere along the way, he had become corrupted by power and began using his position to bully and torment football fans across the land.

Howard reveled in his ability to influence the outcome of games. He would make biased decisions, favoring certain teams or players while ignoring blatant fouls committed against others. His actions caused outrage and frustration among football enthusiasts everywhere.

During matches, Howard would mockingly taunt fans, reveling in their despair. He would blow his whistle for the slightest infringement, disallowing goals and awarding penalties without any justification. He seemed to take pleasure in ruining the beautiful game that so many cherished.

Football fans across the land grew tired of Howard's reign of terror. They gathered, united in their determination to stand up against his unjust actions. They formed a grassroots movement, spreading awareness about Howard's bullying and advocating for fair play in the sport they loved.

Their efforts caught the attention of a retired referee named David, who had once worked alongside Howard. David was a wise and respected figure who had always believed in the true spirit of the game. He decided to lend his support to the cause, sharing his insights and knowledge to expose Howard's misconduct.

Together, the fans and David launched a campaign to challenge Howard's authority. They gathered evidence of his biased decisions, unfair practices, and disrespectful behavior, compiling a compelling case against him. They presented their findings to the football governing bodies, demanding that action be taken to restore justice and integrity to the game.

As the evidence piled up, the pressure on the football governing bodies became too great to ignore. An investigation was launched into Howard's conduct. The evidence was thoroughly examined, and it became clear that the Bad Meanie's actions were indeed malicious and detrimental to the sport.

In a landmark decision, Howard Webb was stripped of his refereeing license and banned from participating in any football-related activities. The fans' relentless pursuit of justice had prevailed, and the beautiful game was finally freed from Howard's bullying and torment.

Football fans across the land rejoiced, celebrating the victory for fair play and sportsmanship. The game began to thrive once again, with referees committed to upholding the principles of fairness and integrity. Howard's name became a cautionary tale, reminding future generations of the importance of respect and fairness in the world of football.

And so, the legacy of Howard Webb, the Bad Meanie, served as a powerful reminder that no one is above the spirit of the game, and that unity and determination can overcome even the most insidious forms of bullying and torment.
Fuck PGMOL you gang of fucking wankers and especially fuck Howard Webb you Yorkshire shithouse.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18816 on: Today at 01:17:35 pm »
I havent looked at the stats for a while, because its too infuriating when you watch a game and the officiating seems off. These are from last season:

Football Stats 2022-23:

Possession:
2nd (behind City)

Touches:
2nd (behind City)

Take-Ons:
11th

Carries:
2nd (behind City)

Fouls:
13th

Fouled:
18th (only WHU & United!! Below us)

I had to search for Mo Salah. He actually got given 33 fouls last season, the most of his Anfield career. 6 players, including the usual suspects Ayew, Maddison & Grealish all got over 75 fouls awarded to them.


https://fbref.com/en/comps/9/Premier-League-Stats

The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18817 on: Today at 01:34:44 pm »

Joelinton signalled for a card twice - in front of the referee - but did not receive a yellow card himself for doing so (and also made a number of fouls himself)...

https://twitter.com/CrispyEmi/status/1696423851482296646 (short video)


his 5 fouls in 7 minutes - no booking (persistent fouling is no longer a thing?)...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=waGKPelz_5Y
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
