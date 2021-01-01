« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 466 467 468 469 470 [471]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee  (Read 977036 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,440
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18800 on: Today at 07:04:03 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:29:42 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66631302
Forest have lodged an official complaint about the officials in the United game.
Fucking well done Forest! Hopefully just the first of many clubs to finally say enough is enough.

We need to do it as well. PGMOL and their corrupt dickheads need to be fucked off ASAP

Imagine going to the game and watching a game of football and not having to worry about these bent c*nts?
Logged
Fuck PGMOL you gang of fucking wankers and especially fuck Howard Webb you Yorkshire shithouse.

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18801 on: Today at 07:31:28 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 07:04:03 pm
We need to do it as well. PGMOL and their corrupt dickheads need to be fucked off ASAP

Imagine going to the game and watching a game of football and not having to worry about these bent c*nts?
We should still put one in over the mac Allister red card. It was overturned, proving that the VAR officials for that game have an agenda against us. If, after all the replays and slow motions they still get the wrong decision it can only be bias/agenda so they shouldnt officiate that club again. It might make them think twice about what they are doing.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,496
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18802 on: Today at 07:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 07:04:03 pm
We need to do it as well. PGMOL and their corrupt dickheads need to be fucked off ASAP

Imagine going to the game and watching a game of football and not having to worry about these bent c*nts?

Hogan needs to start talking to the CEO's/Chairmen/whatever at the other clubs (Utd excepted) and they need to look at how they can remove the PGMOL and replace them with proper officials. They need to look at current players in League 1 and League 2 in the 28yr and up age group, train them, pay them £50k p/w and fuck this bunch of corrupt c*nts off.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,689
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18803 on: Today at 08:43:47 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:31:28 pm
We should still put one in over the mac Allister red card. It was overturned, proving that the VAR officials for that game have an agenda against us. If, after all the replays and slow motions they still get the wrong decision it can only be bias/agenda so they shouldnt officiate that club again. It might make them think twice about what they are doing.

The audio needs to be released for every match to make it transparent. The refs need to be accountable.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,352
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18804 on: Today at 08:57:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:37:01 pm
Hogan needs to start talking to the CEO's/Chairmen/whatever at the other clubs (Utd excepted) and they need to look at how they can remove the PGMOL and replace them with proper officials. They need to look at current players in League 1 and League 2 in the 28yr and up age group, train them, pay them £50k p/w and fuck this bunch of corrupt c*nts off.

Fucking Brewster over here, £2.5m a year each  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,315
  • Bring the noise
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18805 on: Today at 10:32:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:37:01 pm
Hogan needs to start talking to the CEO's/Chairmen/whatever at the other clubs (Utd excepted) and they need to look at how they can remove the PGMOL and replace them with proper officials. They need to look at current players in League 1 and League 2 in the 28yr and up age group, train them, pay them £50k p/w and fuck this bunch of corrupt c*nts off.



Yeah, good lads from Bolton, Stockport & Salford most likely.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 466 467 468 469 470 [471]   Go Up
« previous next »
 