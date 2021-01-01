I haven't seen that. So maybe DOGSO has been reinterpreted and made looser, so even if there are defenders back or no realistic chance of a goal it's still classed as DOGSO if the attacker has got past, or is about to get past, the defender in that sort of zone. We'll have to see how it pans out over the season, but that's the only way I can explain it



I think the problem ultimately is that it appears to be one rule for us, one rule for someone else. Last year, routinely, if Fab had a couple or even soft fouls the way Joelinton got away with yesterday, hed have been booked. Joelinton was consistently fouling for 60 or so minutes, no card. I counted no fewer than 6 free kicks against him.Last week, we had someone screaming for a yellow card get booked, but today Trippier runs across the field to confront the ref, and no card.Ive got no problem if the rules are the rules - just apply them the same. Like Ive never seen that type of red ever dished out before, maybe its the new directive and thats the interpretation and were the Guinea pigs. I feel the the Forest one on Fernandes was an even clearer non-foul but was more clearly a chance if it was, and the player was given a second yellow instead of straight red. Im sure there is a nuanced answer to the difference as to why one was a red and why one wasnt a red, so if anyone knows the difference that would be grand.Chances are though, theyll look at it and realise its all a bit stupid, so theyll issue a new directive changing the rule just in time for it to hurt Liverpool but no one else.