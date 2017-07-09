Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Alexis Mac Allister's red card should be rescinded, arguing his side had been "punished enough" by the dismissal.
The 24-year-old Argentina midfielder, who joined in a £35m summer move from Brighton, was sent off after 58 minutes of the 3-1 victory over Bournemouth.
Mac Allister faces a three-game suspension after he clipped the foot of Ryan Christie and was shown a red card.
"It's harsh, this shouldn't have been a red card," said Klopp.
"It's a mistake and the punishment of playing 40 minutes with 10 men is already punishment enough. We have to talk to the authorities.
"There was contact but there is contact in a game all the time. If he gives a yellow card nobody would say, 'by the way you need to have another look at that'.
"The amount of times I've already been asked about it shows it is worth discussing again, which we will probably do.
"I asked Macca and he said 'he touched him, but not really'. If we have a list of points of what you need to give a red card, besides contact there's no other box ticked."