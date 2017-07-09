« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 454 455 456 457 458 [459]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee  (Read 957129 times)

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,213
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18320 on: Yesterday at 06:29:47 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 06:27:36 pm
I just want the club to something, anything other than what we have been doing the last 10 years because it is not working

What exactly do you expect us to do, unless we have support from other clubs we will just get done for complaining.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,493
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18321 on: Yesterday at 06:33:44 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 06:29:47 pm
What exactly do you expect us to do, unless we have support from other clubs we will just get done for complaining.

You obviously weren't around when Ferguson managed United either  :D

Don't get on as if there's nothing the club can do other than sit back and be fucked over left right and centre week in week out. It happens because we do exactly that.

It's not on people on a football forum to decide what action to take, it's on the weak as piss people at the club.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,213
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18322 on: Yesterday at 06:40:26 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:33:44 pm
You obviously weren't around when Ferguson managed United either  :D

Don't get on as if there's nothing the club can do other than sit back and be fucked over left right and centre week in week out. It happens because we do exactly that.

It's not on people on a football forum to decide what action to take, it's on the weak as piss people at the club.

Back in Ferguson's day the refs bent over backwards giving them decisions, today the refs still bend over backwards and give them decisions. Who actually are you expecting inside the football authorities to take a single bit of notice about us complaining about yet another decision? The only way anything will change is for collective complaints from a number of clubs. If they continue to go on the way they have started, the spotlight will turn firmly onto Howard Webb, that's the biggest hope.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,211
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18323 on: Yesterday at 06:42:37 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 06:27:36 pm
I just want the club to something, anything other than what we have been doing the last 10 years because it is not working
Perhaps because that's all we can do. They're not daft, PGMOL and the PL and FA; they'll have sown everything up nice and tight in the contracts that clubs have to abide by, preventing any of us from  doing anything meaningful.

So let's look at it another way: what are OTHER clubs doing right that you think we should be doing?

Don't look at Ferguson at Man Utd; he was a one-off, who held other managers and the LMA and referees and the media in thrall by the sheer force of his malignant will. And in any case Man Utd have been the establishment club for ever and a day (football/media establishment before anyone starts blathering on about the Queen and Whitehall and Pall Mall).

It's hugely frustrating and I'm all for us doing anything we can to stop these farces occuring, but I'm yet to hear anything concrete from those who keep saying "the club should do something".
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,493
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18324 on: Yesterday at 06:45:50 pm »
Ridiculous decision not to give Spurs a pen there.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,211
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18325 on: Yesterday at 06:47:03 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:33:44 pm
You obviously weren't around when Ferguson managed United either  :D

Don't get on as if there's nothing the club can do other than sit back and be fucked over left right and centre week in week out. It happens because we do exactly that.

It's not on people on a football forum to decide what action to take, it's on the weak as piss people at the club.
But what? You must know that options and reactions are heavily circumscribed. The contracts we have to work under in order to participate in the competitions are comprehensive, and prevent us from doing almost anything meaningful. Merely criticising referees results in punitive action; you think we're allowed to do anything stronger? Like banning them or taking legal action?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,493
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18326 on: Yesterday at 06:50:52 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:47:03 pm
But what? You must know that options and reactions are heavily circumscribed. The contracts we have to work under in order to participate in the competitions are comprehensive, and prevent us from doing almost anything meaningful. Merely criticising referees results in punitive action; you think we're allowed to do anything stronger? Like banning them or taking legal action?

Yes, Ferguson and United got/get favourable treatment from the officials just for no reason. They sat there and done absolutely nothing.
As above, it's not for people on a football forum to come up with a solution. Our club is pathetic.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,211
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18327 on: Yesterday at 06:55:16 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:50:52 pm
Yes, Ferguson and United got/get favourable treatment from the officials just for no reason. They sat there and done absolutely nothing.
As above, it's not for people on a football forum to come up with a solution. Our club is pathetic.
So only Ferguson and Utd know the secret? Or are most other clubs also doing the right things as well and only our 'pathetic' club refuses to?

And what are the things we need to do? If they're so secret how do you know they exist?

I know that Ferguson's Man U, and to a lesser extent Man U still, had/have some kind of baleful influence that helped them no end. But I don't think that's something we can copy as we don't have a monumental c*nt in charge and nor are we the establishment darlings. Richard Scudamore has never wept publically while we've done poorly.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:56:51 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,025
  • J.F.T.97
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18328 on: Yesterday at 06:56:29 pm »
There's no point appealing..they'll give him another match ban.

Mark my words Dale Johnson will have the party line from them on Monday once they've discussed it and presented Dale with the evidence
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,912
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18329 on: Yesterday at 06:58:23 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:55:16 pm
So only Ferguson and Utd know the secret? Or are most other clubs also doing the right things as well and only our 'pathetic' club refuses to?

And what are the things we need to do? If they're so secret how do you know they exist?

I know that Ferguson's Man U, and to a lesser extent Man U still, had/have some kind of baleful influence that helped them no end. But I don't think that's something we can copy as we don't have a monumental c*nt in charge and nor are we the establishment darlings. Richard Scudamore has never wept publically while we've done poorly.


It's not a well-kept secret, mate...



Wander where is this chap now?...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18330 on: Yesterday at 07:11:52 pm »
Not sure what's so fucking controversial about people asking for the Club to grow some balls.

You got upset last season as well Ghost & people even went to the trouble of explaining exactly what they wanted, so why you getting upset again ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,473
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18331 on: Yesterday at 07:23:15 pm »
When was the last time we enquired about a controversial call and we were given an apology?

Maybe therein lies the problem.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,013
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18332 on: Yesterday at 07:26:54 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:11:52 pm
Not sure what's so fucking controversial about people asking for the Club to grow some balls.

You got upset last season as well Ghost & people even went to the trouble of explaining exactly what they wanted, so why you getting upset again ?

We can see they are going to fuck us over anyway, so there's no fear that complaining would harm us in that area, the club rather than Klopp should be making a formal complaint, especially about Tierney as we get him as ref/var more than any other and yet he's clearly biased as shown by the Kane assault was a yellow to him, whereas Mac's clash of feet was a red.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,211
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18333 on: Yesterday at 07:47:43 pm »
EDITED

Ah forget it. We're all on the same side, right?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:59:46 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,211
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18334 on: Yesterday at 07:54:44 pm »
In case anyone is in any doubt I think the decisions we get (and fail to get) are farcical and there's definitley an issue. I don't know what it is but something is off regarding referees and LFC.

I just don't know what can be done about it, especially by the club.

One hope is that the media finally pick up this baton, like Maddock seems to have done today. That could play a big part in spotlighting the issue, especially as many in the media tend to follow in each others' wake
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18335 on: Yesterday at 08:08:03 pm »
Nothing given...less than two yours later.





Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,473
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18336 on: Yesterday at 08:08:38 pm »
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Alexis Mac Allister's red card should be rescinded, arguing his side had been "punished enough" by the dismissal.

The 24-year-old Argentina midfielder, who joined in a £35m summer move from Brighton, was sent off after 58 minutes of the 3-1 victory over Bournemouth.

Mac Allister faces a three-game suspension after he clipped the foot of Ryan Christie and was shown a red card.

"It's harsh, this shouldn't have been a red card," said Klopp.

"It's a mistake and the punishment of playing 40 minutes with 10 men is already punishment enough. We have to talk to the authorities.

"There was contact but there is contact in a game all the time. If he gives a yellow card nobody would say, 'by the way you need to have another look at that'.

"The amount of times I've already been asked about it shows it is worth discussing again, which we will probably do.

"I asked Macca and he said 'he touched him, but not really'. If we have a list of points of what you need to give a red card, besides contact there's no other box ticked."
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18337 on: Yesterday at 08:16:44 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 07:26:54 pm
We can see they are going to fuck us over anyway, so there's no fear that complaining would harm us in that area, the club rather than Klopp should be making a formal complaint, especially about Tierney as we get him as ref/var more than any other and yet he's clearly biased as shown by the Kane assault was a yellow to him, whereas Mac's clash of feet was a red.


Not even a yellow

Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 704
  • ***JFT97***
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18338 on: Yesterday at 08:33:48 pm »
Yellow?

Motherfucker Ref didn't even give a free kick for it!  :lmao

(he gave free kick just before that incident, mind. But still fucking disgusting that Skipp didn't get sent off)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Prof. Feynman: Never confuse education with intelligence, you can have a PhD and still be an idiot!

Online Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,118
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this is golden...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18339 on: Yesterday at 09:28:11 pm »
For those debating exactly what we can do about this, well it's generally accepted that the best way to deal with murky situations is to throw light upon it.

The narrative should be not understanding the process as it has taken place and to get behind the campaign for access to the conversations between the refereeing team - I see that they are already hiding behind IFAB which I believe means nothing can happen until next season but it's been long enough since the last experiment was abandoned because Arsenal were naughty boys...


 <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FnQ16KFDoA4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FnQ16KFDoA4</a>

(Although, interestingly, Elleray has been quoted as saying that the footage was distorted (surprise, surprise)

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/21580408

It was a shame the programme was corrupted. The original show looked at violence towards referees, particularly on local parks. They filmed me officiating the top game of the day as well as a local referee to see how we were both treated.

I saw a preview which was very balanced, but it was then hijacked to become a witch-hunt of Arsenal. Bleeps were put in to give the impression that players were swearing when they hadn't.

They only showed the occasions when there was some sort of dispute between the players and me. They edited out all the good exchanges and gave the impression that Arsenal had behaved appallingly.

They destroyed the opportunity for people to have a really good behind the scenes look at refereeing. A balanced documentary would have given them greater access to referees wearing microphones in the future, which hasn't happened since. And it probably won't for a long time. )
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,086
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18340 on: Yesterday at 10:23:17 pm »
What can we do about it? If I was Jurgen, the next time someone asks me about transfers, I'd say "we enquired about a few refs, but Utd said none of them were available", and laugh loud enough to hopefully get away with. ;D
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,710
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18341 on: Yesterday at 10:30:37 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 10:23:17 pm
What can we do about it? If I was Jurgen, the next time someone asks me about transfers, I'd say "we enquired about a few refs, but Utd said none of them were available", and laugh loud enough to hopefully get away with. ;D

To be fair, that would cause a huge backlash for our owners as we know they're available for the price of a nice trip to Thailand...
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,570
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18342 on: Yesterday at 11:15:58 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 08:08:03 pm
Nothing given...less than two yours later.







Similar by Guimaraes against City too and only a yellow.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,456
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18343 on: Yesterday at 11:20:44 pm »
Head of PGMOL is ex SYP

Tierney from Wigan, hates us

Taylor from Wythenshawe family all Utd STHs

Kavanagh from Aston u Lyne, I've been told by someone who knows him with 99% certainty is a Utd fan

We've no fucking chance of ever getting treated fairly
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,513
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18344 on: Today at 01:49:04 am »
Anyone got a gif of the challenge? I was watching on a dodgy stream so not sure, originally looked like it was foot-on-foot and no way a red but another angle looked like Mac hit his shin first, which probably is.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18345 on: Today at 02:01:59 am »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 08:08:03 pm
Nothing given...less than two yours later.




Either Mac's needs to be rescinded or that requires a retrospective red card.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 454 455 456 457 458 [459]   Go Up
« previous next »
 