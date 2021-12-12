« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #18320 on: Today at 06:29:47 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 06:27:36 pm
I just want the club to something, anything other than what we have been doing the last 10 years because it is not working

What exactly do you expect us to do, unless we have support from other clubs we will just get done for complaining.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #18321 on: Today at 06:33:44 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:29:47 pm
What exactly do you expect us to do, unless we have support from other clubs we will just get done for complaining.

You obviously weren't around when Ferguson managed United either  :D

Don't get on as if there's nothing the club can do other than sit back and be fucked over left right and centre week in week out. It happens because we do exactly that.

It's not on people on a football forum to decide what action to take, it's on the weak as piss people at the club.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #18322 on: Today at 06:40:26 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:33:44 pm
You obviously weren't around when Ferguson managed United either  :D

Don't get on as if there's nothing the club can do other than sit back and be fucked over left right and centre week in week out. It happens because we do exactly that.

It's not on people on a football forum to decide what action to take, it's on the weak as piss people at the club.

Back in Ferguson's day the refs bent over backwards giving them decisions, today the refs still bend over backwards and give them decisions. Who actually are you expecting inside the football authorities to take a single bit of notice about us complaining about yet another decision? The only way anything will change is for collective complaints from a number of clubs. If they continue to go on the way they have started, the spotlight will turn firmly onto Howard Webb, that's the biggest hope.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #18323 on: Today at 06:42:37 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 06:27:36 pm
I just want the club to something, anything other than what we have been doing the last 10 years because it is not working
Perhaps because that's all we can do. They're not daft, PGMOL and the PL and FA; they'll have sown everything up nice and tight in the contracts that clubs have to abide by, preventing any of us from  doing anything meaningful.

So let's look at it another way: what are OTHER clubs doing right that you think we should be doing?

Don't look at Ferguson at Man Utd; he was a one-off, who held other managers and the LMA and referees and the media in thrall by the sheer force of his malignant will. And in any case Man Utd have been the establishment club for ever and a day (football/media establishment before anyone starts blathering on about the Queen and Whitehall and Pall Mall).

It's hugely frustrating and I'm all for us doing anything we can to stop these farces occuring, but I'm yet to hear anything concrete from those who keep saying "the club should do something".
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #18324 on: Today at 06:45:50 pm
Ridiculous decision not to give Spurs a pen there.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #18325 on: Today at 06:47:03 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:33:44 pm
You obviously weren't around when Ferguson managed United either  :D

Don't get on as if there's nothing the club can do other than sit back and be fucked over left right and centre week in week out. It happens because we do exactly that.

It's not on people on a football forum to decide what action to take, it's on the weak as piss people at the club.
But what? You must know that options and reactions are heavily circumscribed. The contracts we have to work under in order to participate in the competitions are comprehensive, and prevent us from doing almost anything meaningful. Merely criticising referees results in punitive action; you think we're allowed to do anything stronger? Like banning them or taking legal action?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #18326 on: Today at 06:50:52 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:47:03 pm
But what? You must know that options and reactions are heavily circumscribed. The contracts we have to work under in order to participate in the competitions are comprehensive, and prevent us from doing almost anything meaningful. Merely criticising referees results in punitive action; you think we're allowed to do anything stronger? Like banning them or taking legal action?

Yes, Ferguson and United got/get favourable treatment from the officials just for no reason. They sat there and done absolutely nothing.
As above, it's not for people on a football forum to come up with a solution. Our club is pathetic.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #18327 on: Today at 06:55:16 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:50:52 pm
Yes, Ferguson and United got/get favourable treatment from the officials just for no reason. They sat there and done absolutely nothing.
As above, it's not for people on a football forum to come up with a solution. Our club is pathetic.
So only Ferguson and Utd know the secret? Or are most other clubs also doing the right things as well and only our 'pathetic' club refuses to?

And what are the things we need to do? If they're so secret how do you know they exist?

I know that Ferguson's Man U, and to a lesser extent Man U still, had/have some kind of baleful influence that helped them no end. But I don't think that's something we can copy as we don't have a monumental c*nt in charge and nor are we the establishment darlings. Richard Scudamore has never wept publically while we've done poorly.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #18328 on: Today at 06:56:29 pm
There's no point appealing..they'll give him another match ban.

Mark my words Dale Johnson will have the party line from them on Monday once they've discussed it and presented Dale with the evidence
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #18329 on: Today at 06:58:23 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:55:16 pm
So only Ferguson and Utd know the secret? Or are most other clubs also doing the right things as well and only our 'pathetic' club refuses to?

And what are the things we need to do? If they're so secret how do you know they exist?

I know that Ferguson's Man U, and to a lesser extent Man U still, had/have some kind of baleful influence that helped them no end. But I don't think that's something we can copy as we don't have a monumental c*nt in charge and nor are we the establishment darlings. Richard Scudamore has never wept publically while we've done poorly.


It's not a well-kept secret, mate...



Wander where is this chap now?...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #18330 on: Today at 07:11:52 pm
Not sure what's so fucking controversial about people asking for the Club to grow some balls.

You got upset last season as well Ghost & people even went to the trouble of explaining exactly what they wanted, so why you getting upset again ?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #18331 on: Today at 07:23:15 pm
When was the last time we enquired about a controversial call and we were given an apology?

Maybe therein lies the problem.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #18332 on: Today at 07:26:54 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:11:52 pm
Not sure what's so fucking controversial about people asking for the Club to grow some balls.

You got upset last season as well Ghost & people even went to the trouble of explaining exactly what they wanted, so why you getting upset again ?

We can see they are going to fuck us over anyway, so there's no fear that complaining would harm us in that area, the club rather than Klopp should be making a formal complaint, especially about Tierney as we get him as ref/var more than any other and yet he's clearly biased as shown by the Kane assault was a yellow to him, whereas Mac's clash of feet was a red.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #18333 on: Today at 07:47:43 pm
EDITED

Ah forget it. We're all on the same side, right?
« Last Edit: Today at 07:59:46 pm by Ghost Town »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #18334 on: Today at 07:54:44 pm
In case anyone is in any doubt I think the decisions we get (and fail to get) are farcical and there's definitley an issue. I don't know what it is but something is off regarding referees and LFC.

I just don't know what can be done about it, especially by the club.

One hope is that the media finally pick up this baton, like Maddock seems to have done today. That could play a big part in spotlighting the issue, especially as many in the media tend to follow in each others' wake
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #18335 on: Today at 08:08:03 pm
Nothing given...less than two yours later.





Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #18336 on: Today at 08:08:38 pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Alexis Mac Allister's red card should be rescinded, arguing his side had been "punished enough" by the dismissal.

The 24-year-old Argentina midfielder, who joined in a £35m summer move from Brighton, was sent off after 58 minutes of the 3-1 victory over Bournemouth.

Mac Allister faces a three-game suspension after he clipped the foot of Ryan Christie and was shown a red card.

"It's harsh, this shouldn't have been a red card," said Klopp.

"It's a mistake and the punishment of playing 40 minutes with 10 men is already punishment enough. We have to talk to the authorities.

"There was contact but there is contact in a game all the time. If he gives a yellow card nobody would say, 'by the way you need to have another look at that'.

"The amount of times I've already been asked about it shows it is worth discussing again, which we will probably do.

"I asked Macca and he said 'he touched him, but not really'. If we have a list of points of what you need to give a red card, besides contact there's no other box ticked."
