I just want the club to something, anything other than what we have been doing the last 10 years because it is not working



Perhaps because that's all we can do. They're not daft, PGMOL and the PL and FA; they'll have sown everything up nice and tight in the contracts that clubs have to abide by, preventing any of us from doing anything meaningful.So let's look at it another way: what are OTHER clubs doing right that you think we should be doing?Don't look at Ferguson at Man Utd; he was a one-off, who held other managers and the LMA and referees and the media in thrall by the sheer force of his malignant will. And in any case Man Utd have been the establishment club for ever and a day (football/media establishment before anyone starts blathering on about the Queen and Whitehall and Pall Mall).It's hugely frustrating and I'm all for us doing anything we can to stop these farces occuring, but I'm yet to hear anything concrete from those who keep saying "the club should do something".