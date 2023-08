You obviously weren't around when Ferguson managed United either



Don't get on as if there's nothing the club can do other than sit back and be fucked over left right and centre week in week out. It happens because we do exactly that.



It's not on people on a football forum to decide what action to take, it's on the weak as piss people at the club.



Back in Ferguson's day the refs bent over backwards giving them decisions, today the refs still bend over backwards and give them decisions. Who actually are you expecting inside the football authorities to take a single bit of notice about us complaining about yet another decision? The only way anything will change is for collective complaints from a number of clubs. If they continue to go on the way they have started, the spotlight will turn firmly onto Howard Webb, that's the biggest hope.