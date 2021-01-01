It's not new anymore, there should be no need for excuses every week. Time has passed but little has changed, except some people's opinions eventually.In the early days after seeing the mess that was delivered as VAR at the time I said that you needed an independent body for VAR, as using the refs to do it is like having the police policing the police. I see the suggestion seems to be slowly gaining traction though.I have seen some suggestions of having foreign refs on VAR instead but for FWIW they will still side with their fellow refs I think, it happens in all professions pretty much. Law makers and judges need to be as impartial and independent as possible. VAR should be like the legal system is to law and should be about getting to the truth of things without biases, you don't need refs or ex refs for that.People are trained to do some pretty amazing things, we actually did all the maths and such to go to the moon! We apparently MUST have current and ex refs to do VAR duties though........ plus the tech guys.... makes you wonder why we couldn't just train some of those tech guys in the rules of football so that they could do the jobs themselves.I mean, like do only ex police officers serve as judges and law makers?It's a new job type so new criteria can and should be applied and even adjusted as needed. Physical fitness levels should not be a bar for this job as it's basically a desk job. You could even take the chance to employ disabled people as they don't need to be able to keep up with play on the field of play in this role.