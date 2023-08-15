Put 10 people in a room with video screens and show them the incident, but without any chance to communicate with each other. If 7 or more of them think it is a penalty then the on-field decision is overturned, if 4- 6 then the referee is sent to the monitor to review, and if 3 or fewer then on field decision stands. Take away the 'clear and obvious' rubbish and instead judge each incident on its own merit, and take away the on field referee's decision completely if a decision is obvious enough to be overturned without them having to watch it again. These 10 people don't even have to be fully qualified referees, as they only need to know the rules around a handful of situations relating to straight red cards, penalties, and fouls leading up to goals.



Or just acknowledge that there are probably just as many awful refereeing decisions with VAR as there were without VAR and go back to letting us actually enjoy the game in real time again.