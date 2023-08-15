« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 450 451 452 453 454 [455]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee  (Read 950541 times)

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,258
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18160 on: Today at 02:37:52 pm »
Its so depressing isnt it? The world can see that its corrupt but nothing is being done about it.

We know VAR works, its not VAR that's corrupt, its the people using it. That point Wolves were robbed of could keep them up at the end of the season, it could deny them Europe? But all that's ok, because they have come out and apologised.

Honestly, I used to get such a buzz from the game, it was a massive part of my life, but now we are getting charged massive amounts to go the game, if we want to watch it on the telly we have to pay massive amounts, if we have the cheek to stream a 3.00pm kick off then we are fined massive amounts.

We can't even celebrate a goal properly because those corrupt bastards will find a way of taking it off.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,192
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18161 on: Today at 02:37:59 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:28:11 am
A gif of the incident inserted in this thread would be useful for future reference. We might as well be recording these major decisions thoroughly.

Anyone?

Logged

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,975
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18162 on: Today at 02:42:05 pm »
If missing a blatant foul in the 97th minute of a game to miss awarding a stonewall penalty which can impact the result of a tight game isn't a 'clear and obvious error', then nothing is

It needs to be ripped up and reimplemented like it is in rugby. The on-field ref has all the power, he uses VAR as another tool to help him ref the game better and not just pass on the responsibility to them. If he doesn't have a clear view, he asks for it, he doesn't need be recommended to go and have another look. And if it's blatant and he refuses to listen, then the VAR ref can force the issue. Broadcast the conversations on TV and release them in full afterwards
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,769
  • Truthiness
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18163 on: Today at 02:44:17 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:33:10 pm
Clear and obvious doesn't apply to offside, it's only for subjective decisions. An offside is black and white. It either is or it isn't. 
Apart from the times when a defender deliberately plays the ball to an attacker and we score like vs Villa last season. Then it's subjective and oh god please kill me now.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,725
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18164 on: Today at 02:45:01 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:37:59 pm


Fucking hell, I hadn't actually seen the incident until now.

Just no words really.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,092
  • Legacy fan
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18165 on: Today at 02:45:10 pm »
Its no coincidence that the two clubs with the most titles in Italy and England have such dire champions league records.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,975
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18166 on: Today at 02:47:34 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:44:17 pm
Apart from the times when a defender deliberately plays the ball to an attacker and we score like vs Villa last season. Then it's subjective and oh god please kill me now.

Or when Rashford ran 30 yards with the ball when 5 yards offside and then allowed Fernandes to score. Then it's subjective as well. Funny these scenarios
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,947
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18167 on: Today at 02:48:06 pm »
The problem the PGMOL have made for themselves is when using VAR their first thought is Dont undermine the on pitch referee when their first thought should be Make sure we get the right decision.

This high threshold bar for overturning decisions is utter horse shite. If a decision is questionable then VAR should be making the ref take a second look. This is why I think the VAR should be an experienced ex referee who can help mentor the on field ref and work together to referee the game.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,092
  • Legacy fan
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18168 on: Today at 02:49:28 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 02:42:05 pm
If missing a blatant foul in the 97th minute of a game to miss awarding a stonewall penalty which can impact the result of a tight game isn't a 'clear and obvious error', then nothing is

It needs to be ripped up and reimplemented like it is in rugby. The on-field ref has all the power, he uses VAR as another tool to help him ref the game better and not just pass on the responsibility to them. If he doesn't have a clear view, he asks for it, he doesn't need be recommended to go and have another look. And if it's blatant and he refuses to listen, then the VAR ref can force the issue. Broadcast the conversations on TV and release them in full afterwards
Ive said this from day one, what are they trying to hide by keeping the conversation private?
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 741
  • ******
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18169 on: Today at 02:56:21 pm »
Put 10 people in a room with video screens and show them the incident, but without any chance to communicate with each other. If 7 or more of them think it is a penalty then the on-field decision is overturned, if 4- 6 then the referee is sent to the monitor to review, and if 3 or fewer then on field decision stands. Take away the 'clear and obvious' rubbish and instead judge each incident on its own merit, and take away the on field referee's decision completely if a decision is obvious enough to be overturned without them having to watch it again. These 10 people don't even have to be fully qualified referees, as they only need to know the rules around a handful of situations relating to straight red cards, penalties, and fouls leading up to goals.

Or just acknowledge that there are probably just as many awful refereeing decisions with VAR as there were without VAR and go back to letting us actually enjoy the game in real time again.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,725
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18170 on: Today at 03:01:16 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 02:42:05 pm
If missing a blatant foul in the 97th minute of a game to miss awarding a stonewall penalty which can impact the result of a tight game isn't a 'clear and obvious error', then nothing is

It needs to be ripped up and reimplemented like it is in rugby. The on-field ref has all the power, he uses VAR as another tool to help him ref the game better and not just pass on the responsibility to them. If he doesn't have a clear view, he asks for it, he doesn't need be recommended to go and have another look. And if it's blatant and he refuses to listen, then the VAR ref can force the issue. Broadcast the conversations on TV and release them in full afterwards

But then they would be held accountable. They don't want that.

Right now the system works for them. They apologize, and move on.

Until all 23 teams get together and refuse to take part in the sham that is PGMOL nothing will change.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18171 on: Today at 03:02:03 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 02:56:21 pm
Put 10 people in a room with video screens and show them the incident, but without any chance to communicate with each other. If 7 or more of them think it is a penalty then the on-field decision is overturned, if 4- 6 then the referee is sent to the monitor to review, and if 3 or fewer then on field decision stands. Take away the 'clear and obvious' rubbish and instead judge each incident on its own merit, and take away the on field referee's decision completely if a decision is obvious enough to be overturned without them having to watch it again. These 10 people don't even have to be fully qualified referees, as they only need to know the rules around a handful of situations relating to straight red cards, penalties, and fouls leading up to goals.

Or just acknowledge that there are probably just as many awful refereeing decisions with VAR as there were without VAR and go back to letting us actually enjoy the game in real time again.
Cant we get 100 people and get Les Dennis to announce the result? Our survey says, Penalty!
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,450
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18172 on: Today at 03:02:46 pm »
Was trying to remember what game it was when Ederson smashed into someone last season. Was at Arsenal back in February.
Pretty much exactly the same incident as Onana last night. Pen was given to Arsenal and bizarrely some people on here were trying to say it shouldn't have been a pen.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,133
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18173 on: Today at 03:14:32 pm »

'Howard Webb, Martin Atkinson & John Moss all enjoying the corporate hospitality at Manchester United last night.

What is actually going on? 😦'



^ https://twitter.com/stoolfootball/status/1691425510532747265
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,801
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18174 on: Today at 03:16:26 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:14:32 pm
'Howard Webb, Martin Atkinson & John Moss all enjoying the corporate hospitality at Manchester United last night.

What is actually going on? 😦'



^ https://twitter.com/stoolfootball/status/1691425510532747265
Think its pretty clear whats going on

This feels like when youre offered gifts etc as part of your job. Youre supposed to declare the offer and in most if not all cases decline

Final edit: is that Giggs sat with them?
« Last Edit: Today at 03:19:17 pm by duvva 💅 »
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,656
  • YNWA
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18175 on: Today at 03:26:34 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 02:35:46 pm
🤦‍♂️ . Of course it doesnt/isnt.

My point was they make it up as they go along.

Half right. They make it up as they go along depending on certain teams benefiting and certain other teams being screwed over.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,126
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18176 on: Today at 03:28:27 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:16:26 pm

Final edit: is that Giggs sat with them?
Looks like it; at least that's one less thing for them to worry about while they're out at a work junket...
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,800
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18177 on: Today at 03:47:07 pm »
Thats the first I've seen of the Manc one last night. Whats the point.

I'd love to know the stats for their decisions. With them and Abu Dhabi it always seems to be point winning moments. A win instead of a draw, a draw instead of a loss. Yet we get a legimate decision when we are 3-0 up and its up for debate nationwide.

Surely the players must know its pointless at some level as well, can only be demoralising.

Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,070
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18178 on: Today at 03:53:23 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 03:47:07 pm
Thats the first I've seen of the Manc one last night. Whats the point.


And for that reason I've stopped watching football.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18179 on: Today at 05:08:18 pm »
Id love an explanation of that picture. If its common practice for them to visit all clubs then fine, but if not then they need to answer some questions. That said, PGMOL dont seem to have grasped the concept of conflict of interest.

Footballs bad enough these days, but PGMOL have reduced the PL to a farce. As others have said, focus on getting the right decision and everything else follows from that, including the removal of officials that cant or wont referee without fear or favour.
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18180 on: Today at 05:20:56 pm »

English referees are the most corrupted referees ever and anyone who think otherwise is stupid. I bet who gifted united the points will be dropped for a game or two then comes back like nothing happened.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,077
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18181 on: Today at 05:26:47 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:14:32 pm
'Howard Webb, Martin Atkinson & John Moss all enjoying the corporate hospitality at Manchester United last night.

What is actually going on? 😦'



^ https://twitter.com/stoolfootball/status/1691425510532747265

So Webb and Moss were watching it live from their Old Trafford executive box, saw the penalty should be given, but instead of contacting VAR and telling him to spare them all the embarassment decided to take the embarassment rather than seeing Utd drop two points.
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,864
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18182 on: Today at 05:35:17 pm »
Carragher was nauseating too in his latest desperate attempts to look unbiased to united fans, I mean you see a keeper clean out a player, no ball in sight, yet after a few looks you still are not 100% convinced of it being a pen. Nobody had the balls to call him out either.

That right there alone shows you everything these pundits are about. Pathetic and people continue to laud them up as they will back their own biases once in a while.
Logged

Online Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 698
  • ***JFT97***
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18183 on: Today at 05:36:37 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:01:16 pm
But then they would be held accountable. They don't want that.

Right now the system works for them. They apologize, and move on.

Until all 23 teams get together and refuse to take part in the sham that is PGMOL nothing will change.
I think fans of all clubs should stop attending games cos of these c*nts.

Once the coffers have been hit, they all will need to do somat about it then.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Prof. Feynman: Never confuse education with intelligence, you can have a PhD and still be an idiot!

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,070
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18184 on: Today at 05:46:28 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 05:36:37 pm
I think fans of all clubs should stop attending games cos of these c*nts.

Once the coffers have been hit, they all will need to do somat about it then.

Does anyone outside this site care?

I never hear anyone mention it
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,196
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18185 on: Today at 05:49:07 pm »
Nothing to see here. Corrupts as fuck this lot.

Quote
PGMOL head Howard Webb and representatives Jonathan Moss and Martin Atkinson take in Man United's 1-0 victory against Wolves in Old Trafford's corporate seating - before 'apologising' to Gary O'Neil over controversial VAR decision

Head of the PGMOL Howard Webb and representatives Martin Atkinson and Jonathan Moss were pictured in a corporate hospitality lounge at Old Trafford ahead of Manchester United's victory against Wolves on Monday evening.

Atkinson and Moss, who retired from refereeing in 2022, took up roles in the organisation in 2022, whilst Webb has been head of the PGMOL since last August.

Whilst fans on social media were quick to circulate the image accompanied by hints of conspiracy theories, Webb, Atkinson, and Moss' attendance in corporate seating at Premier League games is standard practice when the team assesses referees, in a bid to give them greater privacy.

PGMOL officials will regularly visit matches in person - as well as watching from the VAR Hub at Stockley Park - and kicked off the start of the Premier League season with in-person attendance across a number of the campaign's opening fixtures. 

Webb, Atkinson, and Moss will have had much to think about as they took in Monday night's game, which saw the first controversial VAR call of the season take place in the dying moments of the second-half.

United were close to squandering their one-goal lead during injury time when Andre Onana hurtled off his line to claim an incoming cross, but instead clattered Sasa Kalajdzic.

In what pundit Danny Murphy deemed 'incompetence', VAR failed to overturn referee Simon Hooper's initial decision that Wolves did not deserve a penalty, and opted not to send him over to the monitor for a second look at the incident.

Wolves' manager Gary O'Neil was booked on the sidelines for his protestations over the incident, and Man United saw out a lead to hand them their opening three points of the season.

O'Neil later revealed that Moss had apologised to him for the 'blatant penalty', but the Wolves boss revealed the gesture 'only made (him) feel worse'.

On Tuesday morning, it was confirmed that the officials responsible had been stood down from this weekend's Premier League schedule, with Hooper, VAR Michael Salisbury, and assistant VAR Richard West all overlooked for appointments. 

Since his promotion to chief refereeing officer last year, Webb has sought to provide greater insight for supporters into VAR decisions.

The PGMOL's latest venture will see Webb introduce a monthly 'Match Officials Mic'd Up' programme in which viewers can listen into VAR decisions made during Premier League games.

Webb previously appeared on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football last season to share and discuss the audio of match officials in a Premier League game for the first time, in a bid to give fans more transparency over how the calls are made.

The PGMOL are reportedly keen to take the idea a step further, and let fans listen into conversations live during televised games, however, football's rulemakers IFAB do not currently allow the innovation.

Instead, the governing body only permits retrospective recordings to be published. 


PGMOL head Howard Webb (centre, standing), and his colleagues Jonathan Moss and Martin Atkinson were snapping in Old Trafford's corporate hospitality - but their attendance is in line with standard practice at the organisation

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-12409095/PGMOL-head-Howard-Webb-representatives-Jonathan-Moss-Martin-Atkinsons-Man-Uniteds-1-0-victory-against-Wolves-Old-Traffords-corporate-seating-apologising-Gary-ONeil-controversial-VAR-decision.html
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,098
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18186 on: Today at 06:00:47 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:14:32 pm
'Howard Webb, Martin Atkinson & John Moss all enjoying the corporate hospitality at Manchester United last night.

What is actually going on? 😦'

My initial thought is specifically what kind of hospitality is it and that all clubs probably do that for refs. I don't think they should and there should be rules in place for that kind of thing because it's potentially open to abuse. Even if it's nothing, appearances are important and refs should be seen to be impartial.

Because if there's a decision as egregious as the one last night, then it's not a good look.

Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 02:49:28 pm
Ive said this from day one, what are they trying to hide by keeping the conversation private?

I'd want that too but I think it probably isn't as explosive as I'd hope. It probably went along the lines of 'it's not a clear and obvious error, carry on'.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,542
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18187 on: Today at 06:15:12 pm »


Im amazed we actually won a premier league title with the referees in this country, clear agenda on how Chelsea, Arsenal, United and City are treated vs everyone else

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 450 451 452 453 454 [455]   Go Up
« previous next »
 