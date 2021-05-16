« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 450 451 452 453 454 [455]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee  (Read 950015 times)

Online AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,258
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18160 on: Today at 02:37:52 pm »
Its so depressing isnt it? The world can see that its corrupt but nothing is being done about it.

We know VAR works, its not VAR that's corrupt, its the people using it. That point Wolves were robbed of could keep them up at the end of the season, it could deny them Europe? But all that's ok, because they have come out and apologised.

Honestly, I used to get such a buzz from the game, it was a massive part of my life, but now we are getting charged massive amounts to go the game, if we want to watch it on the telly we have to pay massive amounts, if we have the cheek to stream a 3.00pm kick off then we are fined massive amounts.

We can't even celebrate a goal properly because those corrupt bastards will find a way of taking it off.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,190
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18161 on: Today at 02:37:59 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:28:11 am
A gif of the incident inserted in this thread would be useful for future reference. We might as well be recording these major decisions thoroughly.

Anyone?

Logged

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,975
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18162 on: Today at 02:42:05 pm »
If missing a blatant foul in the 97th minute of a game to miss awarding a stonewall penalty which can impact the result of a tight game isn't a 'clear and obvious error', then nothing is

It needs to be ripped up and reimplemented like it is in rugby. The on-field ref has all the power, he uses VAR as another tool to help him ref the game better and not just pass on the responsibility to them. If he doesn't have a clear view, he asks for it, he doesn't need be recommended to go and have another look. And if it's blatant and he refuses to listen, then the VAR ref can force the issue. Broadcast the conversations on TV and release them in full afterwards
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,765
  • Truthiness
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18163 on: Today at 02:44:17 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:33:10 pm
Clear and obvious doesn't apply to offside, it's only for subjective decisions. An offside is black and white. It either is or it isn't. 
Apart from the times when a defender deliberately plays the ball to an attacker and we score like vs Villa last season. Then it's subjective and oh god please kill me now.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,725
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18164 on: Today at 02:45:01 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:37:59 pm


Fucking hell, I hadn't actually seen the incident until now.

Just no words really.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,092
  • Legacy fan
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18165 on: Today at 02:45:10 pm »
Its no coincidence that the two clubs with the most titles in Italy and England have such dire champions league records.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,975
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18166 on: Today at 02:47:34 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:44:17 pm
Apart from the times when a defender deliberately plays the ball to an attacker and we score like vs Villa last season. Then it's subjective and oh god please kill me now.

Or when Rashford ran 30 yards with the ball when 5 yards offside and then allowed Fernandes to score. Then it's subjective as well. Funny these scenarios
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,947
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18167 on: Today at 02:48:06 pm »
The problem the PGMOL have made for themselves is when using VAR their first thought is Dont undermine the on pitch referee when their first thought should be Make sure we get the right decision.

This high threshold bar for overturning decisions is utter horse shite. If a decision is questionable then VAR should be making the ref take a second look. This is why I think the VAR should be an experienced ex referee who can help mentor the on field ref and work together to referee the game.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,092
  • Legacy fan
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18168 on: Today at 02:49:28 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 02:42:05 pm
If missing a blatant foul in the 97th minute of a game to miss awarding a stonewall penalty which can impact the result of a tight game isn't a 'clear and obvious error', then nothing is

It needs to be ripped up and reimplemented like it is in rugby. The on-field ref has all the power, he uses VAR as another tool to help him ref the game better and not just pass on the responsibility to them. If he doesn't have a clear view, he asks for it, he doesn't need be recommended to go and have another look. And if it's blatant and he refuses to listen, then the VAR ref can force the issue. Broadcast the conversations on TV and release them in full afterwards
Ive said this from day one, what are they trying to hide by keeping the conversation private?
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 741
  • ******
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18169 on: Today at 02:56:21 pm »
Put 10 people in a room with video screens and show them the incident, but without any chance to communicate with each other. If 7 or more of them think it is a penalty then the on-field decision is overturned, if 4- 6 then the referee is sent to the monitor to review, and if 3 or fewer then on field decision stands. Take away the 'clear and obvious' rubbish and instead judge each incident on its own merit, and take away the on field referee's decision completely if a decision is obvious enough to be overturned without them having to watch it again. These 10 people don't even have to be fully qualified referees, as they only need to know the rules around a handful of situations relating to straight red cards, penalties, and fouls leading up to goals.

Or just acknowledge that there are probably just as many awful refereeing decisions with VAR as there were without VAR and go back to letting us actually enjoy the game in real time again.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,725
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18170 on: Today at 03:01:16 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 02:42:05 pm
If missing a blatant foul in the 97th minute of a game to miss awarding a stonewall penalty which can impact the result of a tight game isn't a 'clear and obvious error', then nothing is

It needs to be ripped up and reimplemented like it is in rugby. The on-field ref has all the power, he uses VAR as another tool to help him ref the game better and not just pass on the responsibility to them. If he doesn't have a clear view, he asks for it, he doesn't need be recommended to go and have another look. And if it's blatant and he refuses to listen, then the VAR ref can force the issue. Broadcast the conversations on TV and release them in full afterwards

But then they would be held accountable. They don't want that.

Right now the system works for them. They apologize, and move on.

Until all 23 teams get together and refuse to take part in the sham that is PGMOL nothing will change.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,095
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18171 on: Today at 03:02:03 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 02:56:21 pm
Put 10 people in a room with video screens and show them the incident, but without any chance to communicate with each other. If 7 or more of them think it is a penalty then the on-field decision is overturned, if 4- 6 then the referee is sent to the monitor to review, and if 3 or fewer then on field decision stands. Take away the 'clear and obvious' rubbish and instead judge each incident on its own merit, and take away the on field referee's decision completely if a decision is obvious enough to be overturned without them having to watch it again. These 10 people don't even have to be fully qualified referees, as they only need to know the rules around a handful of situations relating to straight red cards, penalties, and fouls leading up to goals.

Or just acknowledge that there are probably just as many awful refereeing decisions with VAR as there were without VAR and go back to letting us actually enjoy the game in real time again.
Cant we get 100 people and get Les Dennis to announce the result? Our survey says, Penalty!
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,448
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18172 on: Today at 03:02:46 pm »
Was trying to remember what game it was when Ederson smashed into someone last season. Was at Arsenal back in February.
Pretty much exactly the same incident as Onana last night. Pen was given to Arsenal and bizarrely some people on here were trying to say it shouldn't have been a pen.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,133
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18173 on: Today at 03:14:32 pm »

'Howard Webb, Martin Atkinson & John Moss all enjoying the corporate hospitality at Manchester United last night.

What is actually going on? 😦'



^ https://twitter.com/stoolfootball/status/1691425510532747265
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,800
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18174 on: Today at 03:16:26 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:14:32 pm
'Howard Webb, Martin Atkinson & John Moss all enjoying the corporate hospitality at Manchester United last night.

What is actually going on? 😦'



^ https://twitter.com/stoolfootball/status/1691425510532747265
Think its pretty clear whats going on

This feels like when youre offered gifts etc as part of your job. Youre supposed to declare the offer and in most if not all cases decline

Final edit: is that Giggs sat with them?
« Last Edit: Today at 03:19:17 pm by duvva 💅 »
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Pages: 1 ... 450 451 452 453 454 [455]   Go Up
« previous next »
 