Its so depressing isnt it? The world can see that its corrupt but nothing is being done about it.
We know VAR works, its not VAR that's corrupt, its the people using it. That point Wolves were robbed of could keep them up at the end of the season, it could deny them Europe? But all that's ok, because they have come out and apologised.
Honestly, I used to get such a buzz from the game, it was a massive part of my life, but now we are getting charged massive amounts to go the game, if we want to watch it on the telly we have to pay massive amounts, if we have the cheek to stream a 3.00pm kick off then we are fined massive amounts.
We can't even celebrate a goal properly because those corrupt bastards will find a way of taking it off.