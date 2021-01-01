« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee  (Read 947956 times)

Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18080 on: Yesterday at 10:14:53 pm »
Absolutely, without question one of THE-worst refereeing displays tonight. So many incidents going against Wolves where you book someone for taking too long over a throw in (Ait Nouri) and then decide not to book Antony for a blatant shirt pull or Wan Bissaka for a heavy foul. The Onana penalty topped it off though, utter joke that wasnt given.
Offline Haggis36

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18081 on: Yesterday at 10:15:01 pm »
Release. The. Audio.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18082 on: Yesterday at 10:16:31 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:59:51 pm
Who was the VAR there?
I thought there was 2 possible penalty. 1 was clear

He must have missed it fishing his overdunked hobnob out of his cuppa tea.
Offline lobsterboy

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18083 on: Yesterday at 10:19:39 pm »
Corrupt as fuck.
Maybe its for betting syndicates, TV narratives, brown envelopes before matches or just plain personal bias (Tierney?)
Whatever it is with the EPL and PGMOL involved, English football is rotten to the core, it stinks more and more each season.
Offline Adeemo

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18084 on: Yesterday at 10:20:33 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 10:13:39 pm
wolves will get a phone call tomorrow apologising for it. Which will make it all better again.

Indeed and they wont kick up a fuss because whats the point? Theyll simply hope that theyre given a decision in return next week and that will make everything ok and hunky dory. No corruption, no bias, certainly not.
Offline Shankly998

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18085 on: Yesterday at 10:22:20 pm »
PGMOL are always quick to talk about respecting the referee but why should they be shown any respect when they're absolutely useless at their jobs. Imagine going to see a GP who picks his nose then tries to shake your hand and then blathers on about homeopathy you wouldn't have any respect for him. Respect is earned not given sack the whole lot of them and start again.
Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18086 on: Yesterday at 10:23:18 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:15:01 pm
Release. The. Audio.

Be edited beyond belief
Offline smicer07

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18087 on: Yesterday at 10:23:40 pm »
Sky are having a good laugh about it so it's all fine.
Offline cdav

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18088 on: Yesterday at 10:24:15 pm »
"Want to leave it to the on field referee and not a clear and obvious error"

Bin VAR off then cos what is the fucking point if that isn't given?
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18089 on: Yesterday at 10:28:37 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 10:13:39 pm
It's fine , because wolves will get a phone call tomorrow apologising for it. Which will make it all better again.

The way Wolves likely will be this season a point might be the difference between staying up and going down
Online MonsLibpool

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18090 on: Yesterday at 10:34:58 pm »
It was a clear pen because it was nowhere near the ball.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18091 on: Yesterday at 10:42:26 pm »
Only seen the pen incident and... that just might be the worst VAR decision i've ever seen
Online swoopy

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18092 on: Yesterday at 10:45:38 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 10:24:15 pm
"Want to leave it to the on field referee and not a clear and obvious error"

Bin VAR off then cos what is the fucking point if that isn't given?

It's clear & obvious, because its a clear foul, and the referee didn't see it as a foul.
Offline Fiasco

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18093 on: Yesterday at 10:54:27 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 10:19:39 pm
Corrupt as fuck.
Maybe its for betting syndicates, TV narratives, brown envelopes before matches or just plain personal bias (Tierney?)
Whatever it is with the EPL and PGMOL involved, English football is rotten to the core, it stinks more and more each season.

You're probably right, but the problem is that many people will just put it down to incompetence. It cannot be just that. There is no way that everything to do with football in this country is above board and when you see things like that penalty not being given - despite there being a fallback of VAR to correct and clarify such decisions - then the conclusion cannot ever be just one of only incompetence.

Football is bent. That is just how it is.
Offline 4pool

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18094 on: Yesterday at 11:21:44 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:59:51 pm
Who was the VAR there?
I thought there was 2 possible penalty. 1 was clear

Referee: Simon Hooper. Assistants: Simon Long, Adrian Holmes. Fourth official: Darren Bond. VAR: Michael Salisbury. Assistant VAR: Richard West.
Offline wampa1

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18095 on: Yesterday at 11:22:47 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:09:48 pm
No surprise the opening weekend ends with us getting fucked over and Manchester United getting a massive favour. We're very unlucky these "mistakes" never go our way or against Utd. Mad bad luck.
Yeah, but it evens itself out eventually.  And by eventually I mean never.
Offline cdav

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18096 on: Yesterday at 11:23:13 pm »
In a surprise to no one and undoubtedly there will be zero consequences:

Gary O'Neil says PGMOL's Jon Moss spoke to him after the game and has admitted @Wolves should have had a penalty and it was a clear and obvious error.
Offline wampa1

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18097 on: Yesterday at 11:23:54 pm »
Offline rushyman

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18098 on: Yesterday at 11:32:18 pm »
As someone has said, release the audio

Offline StigenKeegan

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18099 on: Today at 02:01:16 am »
Maybe we should start keeping track? While we could have had a penalty, a sending off for the stamp in Konates' chest and a sending of for Enzos "headbutt", United were literally given 2 points by that absolutely corrupt penalty decision.

(To be clear I personally don't think it should have been a penalty on the handball and I don't think Enzo should have been sent off. But I'm willing bet my house that you'll see City/United etc get one of them given this season and/or that we'll be on the receiving end of one, and I struggle to see the clear difference between Enzo and the Nunez red card last season...The Konate stamp is OBVIOUSLY a red, he plants his studs in his chest ffs!)

So thats:
LFC -1 (2/3)
United +1  (and +2p)

Tomkins has already proven that the refs are fucking us every season. At this point they obviously know what they're doing. It's very convenient for them when we accuse them of incompetence as it makes it easier for them to keep up their bias/corruption.
Online ChrisLFCKOP

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18100 on: Today at 06:08:39 am »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on Yesterday at 10:02:34 pm
On the bright side, Onan is going to cost his team a lot of points this season.

Not when you have the refs to ensure your bad decisions come to nothing.
Online John C

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #18101 on: Today at 07:28:11 am »
A gif of the incident inserted in this thread would be useful for future reference. We might as well be recording these major decisions thoroughly.

Anyone?
