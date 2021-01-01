Maybe we should start keeping track? While we could have had a penalty, a sending off for the stamp in Konates' chest and a sending of for Enzos "headbutt", United were literally given 2 points by that absolutely corrupt penalty decision.



(To be clear I personally don't think it should have been a penalty on the handball and I don't think Enzo should have been sent off. But I'm willing bet my house that you'll see City/United etc get one of them given this season and/or that we'll be on the receiving end of one, and I struggle to see the clear difference between Enzo and the Nunez red card last season...The Konate stamp is OBVIOUSLY a red, he plants his studs in his chest ffs!)



So thats:

LFC -1 (2/3)

United +1 (and +2p)



Tomkins has already proven that the refs are fucking us every season. At this point they obviously know what they're doing. It's very convenient for them when we accuse them of incompetence as it makes it easier for them to keep up their bias/corruption.