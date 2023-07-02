Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) has announced that two new referees, Tim Robinson and Darren Bond, have been promoted to Select Group 1 and will officiate in the Premier League next season.



Robinson took charge of his first Premier League match in December 2019, Burnley v Newcastle United. The Sussex FA-affiliated official had been an assistant referee in the EFL between 2009 and 2012 before becoming an EFL referee. He refereed two Premier League matches last season.



Bond made his debut as a Premier League referee in January this year, for Leicester City v Fulham, the first of four matches in the competition he has taken charge of.



Like Robinson, Bond, who is affiliated to the Lancashire FA, ran the line in the EFL until 2012, before becoming an EFL referee as well as an assistant referee in the Premier League.





=================================







Premier League referee Andre Marriner has announced his retirement after a long and distinguished career in the professional game.



Marriners final match was in charge of Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, concluding 23 years as a match official in the higher echelons of English football.



That fixture was his 391st match in the Premier League, almost 19 years since he refereed his first in the top flight, Charlton Athletic v Norwich City in November 2004.



He was selected to join the Select Group on a permanent basis for the next season, having worked within the Football League since 2000, initially as an assistant referee before being promoted as a referee and focusing solely on that pathway from 2003.



Marriner operated on the FIFA list of referees for nine years, officiating in FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship qualifiers, as well as international club competitions.



He enjoyed three visits to Wembley between 2010 and 2013, taking charge of the FA Community Shield fixture before overseeing Blackpools Championship playoff Final win over Cardiff City.



Marriner was back at Wembley only two years later, in the middle for Wigan Athletic's FA Cup final triumph over Manchester City.



He added refereeing the EFL Cup final to his list of achievements in 2017, when Manchester United beat Southampton 3-2.



"Ill miss the moments out on the pitch but Ive got so many great memories to look back on  Ive loved almost every minute of it," he said.



"Its been a long and hugely enjoyable road since qualifying through the Birmingham County FA in my early twenties and Im proud of what Ive fortunately been able to go and achieve in the game. To officiate internationally, on domestic finals and in the best league in the world, I feel very honoured.



"Ive had brilliant support along the way and Id like to thank my family, my colleagues, PGMOL and The FA in particular  refereeing has been my life for years but its a tough job at times and theyve been there for me which I will always appreciate.