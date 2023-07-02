« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee  (Read 935746 times)

Offline mikey_LFC

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17920 on: July 2, 2023, 08:06:12 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on July  2, 2023, 07:52:14 pm
Whats the hope with the wenger law thing? Well still have the same marginal decisions, just it was alter the defending completely and cause deeper tactics and worse games.

Kills the offside trap and high line dead. Itd be suicide to play it when the player can have such a massive head start. Although I guess the half line part of the existing rule helps somewhat. Probably need to look to similarish sports without the offside rule to understand how it works.

 Hard to conceptualise in my head, because right now, its seem the only sure defence is a deep line, which means a deep block, but for both teams simultaneously to avoid the counter, meaning far, far less goals.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17921 on: July 2, 2023, 08:17:29 pm »
In our title season we perfected VAR over offsides, we had a flawless offside trap and barely gave teams a sniff. Obviously Virg at his best was key to the line but offside was offside. Pre-VAR we wouldn't have defended so high.

Then in 20/21 they brought in the delayed flag which unsettled the defence more and made us look ragged even when it was clearly offside (of course the flag always stayed down for the opponents).

Then they bring the margin for error in which is basically an invitation for refs on VAR to make the decision they want, i.e. the Rashford goal or Arsenal's against us. Margin for error but our goals get pored over for several minutes even when it's at least level.

If they have to change the offside law to get round the nonsense of VAR, which would discourage attacking play, then just get rid of VAR. Nobody wants it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17922 on: July 3, 2023, 07:30:02 am »
Quote from: Fromola on July  2, 2023, 08:17:29 pm
In our title season we perfected VAR over offsides, we had a flawless offside trap and barely gave teams a sniff. Obviously Virg at his best was key to the line but offside was offside. Pre-VAR we wouldn't have defended so high.

Then in 20/21 they brought in the delayed flag which unsettled the defence more and made us look ragged even when it was clearly offside (of course the flag always stayed down for the opponents).

Then they bring the margin for error in which is basically an invitation for refs on VAR to make the decision they want, i.e. the Rashford goal or Arsenal's against us. Margin for error but our goals get pored over for several minutes even when it's at least level.

If they have to change the offside law to get round the nonsense of VAR, which would discourage attacking play, then just get rid of VAR. Nobody wants it.

See I'm having less problems with VAR offsides now than I did a few seasons ago.

The margin for error leaves little debate on only being off by a toe. It effectively says there's enough off to definitely say its off.

The only problem I have now is the delayed flag, officials not making a decision when it's obvious. Then that gets worse when play is then reset and a goal scored and it stands.

Hence why I'd be made up with the semi automated offside as it would bring back quick decisions for the most part. Just wish they had that buffer zone with the margin for error back in it.

But this wenger rule can fuck off. Will reduce footy to counterattacking football  and it won't eliminate VAR offsides.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17923 on: July 3, 2023, 09:22:11 am »
It's only being tested in a few games in a couple of countries. Hardly like it's being rolled out to every league in every country.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17924 on: July 15, 2023, 06:47:06 pm »
Not one of the "Old Boys" anymore...



The legendary Premier League referee Mike Dean is quitting as a video assistant referee and will no longer be part of professional English football next season  ending a run that goes back 28 years to his early days as an assistant referee in the Football League.

Dean, 55, has reached agreement with Howard Webb, head of the referees organisation PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials), to step down after a season in which he has been found to be unsuited to Var duties. Dean quit as an on-field referee at the end of the 2021-2022 season and moved to become one of two full-time Var officials with PGMOL.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17925 on: July 15, 2023, 06:55:46 pm »
How was he unsuited? I haven't really kept tabs with who did what. Did he make disasterous mistakes?

Or deny goals/pens for Man Utd?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17926 on: July 15, 2023, 06:57:22 pm »
They should fuck it off in favour of a tennis style system. Decisions are made live by on pitch officials, team captains will have 3 challenges per match, if they don;t like a decision they challenge and their challenge is correct they retain their challenge count. Give them a max time to challenge. The check will be done by the ref at a pitch side monitor with the assistance of a video ref.

Would allow the game to flow better and the shit, obvious stuff is waved through without the need for constant checks and stoppages. And change offside to be flagged as soon as they touch the fucking ball.

Also puts a bit of emphasis on having a savvy operator as your captain!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17927 on: July 15, 2023, 07:07:15 pm »
^^This comes up here every few months and as ever I totally disagree

I've written long, detailed posts as to why it would be a terrible thing to have a challenge system so I won't repeat myself.

Players should concentrate on playing, and managers on managing; neither should be involved in officiating.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17928 on: July 15, 2023, 08:31:06 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on July 15, 2023, 06:55:46 pm
How was he unsuited? I haven't really kept tabs with who did what. Did he make disasterous mistakes?

Or deny goals/pens for Man Utd?

'Merseyside's Mike Dean'. Doesn't come from Manchester.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17929 on: July 15, 2023, 08:31:43 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on July 15, 2023, 07:07:15 pm
^^This comes up here every few months and as ever I totally disagree

I've written long, detailed posts as to why it would be a terrible thing to have a challenge system so I won't repeat myself.

Players should concentrate on playing, and managers on managing; neither should be involved in officiating.

Challenge system wouldn't work. Neither does VAR.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17930 on: July 15, 2023, 08:40:55 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on July 15, 2023, 07:07:15 pm


I've written long, detailed posts as to why it would be a terrible thing to have a challenge system so I won't repeat myself.


Backing away from the challenge?  :D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17931 on: July 15, 2023, 09:22:22 pm »
Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) has announced that two new referees, Tim Robinson and Darren Bond, have been promoted to Select Group 1 and will officiate in the Premier League next season.

Robinson took charge of his first Premier League match in December 2019, Burnley v Newcastle United. The Sussex FA-affiliated official had been an assistant referee in the EFL between 2009 and 2012 before becoming an EFL referee. He refereed two Premier League matches last season.

Bond made his debut as a Premier League referee in January this year, for Leicester City v Fulham, the first of four matches in the competition he has taken charge of.

Like Robinson, Bond, who is affiliated to the Lancashire FA, ran the line in the EFL until 2012, before becoming an EFL referee as well as an assistant referee in the Premier League.


=================================



Premier League referee Andre Marriner has announced his retirement after a long and distinguished career in the professional game.

Marriners final match was in charge of Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, concluding 23 years as a match official in the higher echelons of English football.

That fixture was his 391st match in the Premier League, almost 19 years since he refereed his first in the top flight, Charlton Athletic v Norwich City in November 2004.

He was selected to join the Select Group on a permanent basis for the next season, having worked within the Football League since 2000, initially as an assistant referee before being promoted as a referee and focusing solely on that pathway from 2003.

Marriner operated on the FIFA list of referees for nine years, officiating in FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship qualifiers, as well as international club competitions.

He enjoyed three visits to Wembley between 2010 and 2013, taking charge of the FA Community Shield fixture before overseeing Blackpools Championship playoff Final win over Cardiff City.

Marriner was back at Wembley only two years later, in the middle for Wigan Athletic's FA Cup final triumph over Manchester City.

He added refereeing the EFL Cup final to his list of achievements in 2017, when Manchester United beat Southampton 3-2.

"Ill miss the moments out on the pitch but Ive got so many great memories to look back on  Ive loved almost every minute of it," he said.

"Its been a long and hugely enjoyable road since qualifying through the Birmingham County FA in my early twenties and Im proud of what Ive fortunately been able to go and achieve in the game. To officiate internationally, on domestic finals and in the best league in the world, I feel very honoured.

"Ive had brilliant support along the way and Id like to thank my family, my colleagues, PGMOL and The FA in particular  refereeing has been my life for years but its a tough job at times and theyve been there for me which I will always appreciate.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17932 on: July 15, 2023, 10:11:59 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on July 15, 2023, 09:22:22 pm
Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) has announced that two new referees, Tim Robinson and Darren Bond, have been promoted to Select Group 1 and will officiate in the Premier League next season.

Robinson took charge of his first Premier League match in December 2019, Burnley v Newcastle United. The Sussex FA-affiliated official had been an assistant referee in the EFL between 2009 and 2012 before becoming an EFL referee. He refereed two Premier League matches last season.

Bond made his debut as a Premier League referee in January this year, for Leicester City v Fulham, the first of four matches in the competition he has taken charge of.

Like Robinson, Bond, who is affiliated to the Lancashire FA, ran the line in the EFL until 2012, before becoming an EFL referee as well as an assistant referee in the Premier League.

So one's definitely a Man Utd fan, and the other one's essentially from Manchester? ;)

According to Hasselbaink, Bond's "not fit to whistle in the Championship", so that explains why he'll be reffing in the PL instead. ;D

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/37118036

At least he has a facebook page dedicated to him: https://www.facebook.com/people/Darren-Bond-is-the-worst-Football-League-referee/100082238124152/
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17933 on: Yesterday at 07:03:40 pm »

Fair play to fans of Stabaek...

'Stabaek supporters planned protest against VAR goes ahead - they wait for kick off and then walk out of the stadium 👀':-

https://twitter.com/nordicfootpod/status/1680617027776413697



https://www.stabak.no : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stab%C3%A6k_Fotball : https://twitter.com/stabaek : www.facebook.com/stabakfotball
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17934 on: Yesterday at 07:08:45 pm »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17935 on: Yesterday at 07:10:19 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on July 15, 2023, 07:07:15 pm
^^This comes up here every few months and as ever I totally disagree

I've written long, detailed posts as to why it would be a terrible thing to have a challenge system so I won't repeat myself.

Players should concentrate on playing, and managers on managing; neither should be involved in officiating.
Works sound in tennis and cricket.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17936 on: Yesterday at 07:14:14 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on July 15, 2023, 08:31:06 pm
'Merseyside's Mike Dean'. Doesn't come from Manchester.
Supports Tranmere who have some of the most bitter fans toward us for some strange reason.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17937 on: Yesterday at 07:17:32 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 07:08:45 pm


https://twitter.com/skysportsnews/status/1680638677897342977

Probably the only ex-referee I'd fancy to not just agree with whatever the referee awards. Peter Walton is an absolute joke.

Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 07:10:19 pm
Works sound in tennis and cricket.

Used for objective decisions though aren't they? Football and penalty decisions especially is a completely different beast.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17938 on: Yesterday at 07:32:56 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:17:32 pm
Used for objective decisions though aren't they? Football and penalty decisions especially is a completely different beast.
VAR in it's current format is killing off a lot of the excitement and enjoyment of the game. Given the financial and reputational investment from clubs/leagues/governing bodies they are not just going to abandon it entirely.

The challenge system seems to me to be a pragmatic compromise, which would see the game and decisions speed up, no/fewer unnecessary checks, better flow to the game in general. If a side felt a decision was harsh or incorrect they would have ability to have it reviewed. That review would obviously still be subjective, but that's no different to where we are right now.

I'm not championing this on the basis that it's perfect, that it has no drawbacks, but it's certainly an avenue that could be explored and even trailed. Couldn't be worse than the current system and I'm not seeing many other constructive options.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17939 on: Today at 02:22:57 am »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 07:32:56 pm
VAR in it's current format is killing off a lot of the excitement and enjoyment of the game. Given the financial and reputational investment from clubs/leagues/governing bodies they are not just going to abandon it entirely.

The challenge system seems to me to be a pragmatic compromise, which would see the game and decisions speed up, no/fewer unnecessary checks, better flow to the game in general. If a side felt a decision was harsh or incorrect they would have ability to have it reviewed. That review would obviously still be subjective, but that's no different to where we are right now.

I'm not championing this on the basis that it's perfect, that it has no drawbacks, but it's certainly an avenue that could be explored and even trailed. Couldn't be worse than the current system and I'm not seeing many other constructive options.

As much as VAR is shite, you do realize VAR reviews loads of decisions. Only the major ones get much traction.

There is no need for a Captain to ask for a review when it is likely VAR is looking at it anyway.

If anything a Captain asking for a review, stops the game, gives players a chance to reset their defensive shape, and certain managers will make a farce out of it late in the game when their team is under the kosh.

It's not going to change goal decisions because VAR reviews those.

It's not going to change offside because VAR reviews those.

It's not going to change Red card or not because VAR reviews those.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17940 on: Today at 02:58:29 am »
Yeah, I don't like the idea of a challenge system, it'll be used in hope more than expectation as is the case in cricket, but with the added dimension of strategic time-wasting that is less applicable to those other stoppage-rich sports.

With the rapid advances in AI I think we could have real-time offside (and other) calls within a year or two so it may be a matter of PGMOL under the current framework trying not to disgrace the game too much in the interim.
