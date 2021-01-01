« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 443 444 445 446 447 [448]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee  (Read 921674 times)

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,252
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17880 on: Today at 03:39:58 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:39:04 pm
Yeah. Let the ref see the replay with the naked eye and give benefit of doubt to the attacker.

Judgement call with no lines.

LFC do well with Ref judgement calls as we've seen these past few years.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #17881 on: Today at 05:55:52 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 06:12:37 pm
This is my main reason behind getting rid of the lines and having the VAR official just eyeball it. If you use lines then, as you say, you have to go for a millimeter mattering because you can't have 'only just offside' as that will not be fair.

Remember, before VAR we used to see the replays and analysis without lines and you could pretty much tell what was offside or not. If we accept that some are simply too close to know for sure without lines, then you stick with the lino and just have to accept that.
They use the Lines because camera angle can be deceiving. They have Hawk-Eye tech calibrating the lines not the var official drawing them.. Below an actual explaining it from 2020 they updated some stuff with it but generally the same process. Also a youtube video in relation to hockey but same principles applies to camera angles here
https://www.premierleague.com/news/1488423
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSG8mzwwOs8
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 443 444 445 446 447 [448]   Go Up
« previous next »
 