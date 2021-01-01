This is my main reason behind getting rid of the lines and having the VAR official just eyeball it. If you use lines then, as you say, you have to go for a millimeter mattering because you can't have 'only just offside' as that will not be fair.



Remember, before VAR we used to see the replays and analysis without lines and you could pretty much tell what was offside or not. If we accept that some are simply too close to know for sure without lines, then you stick with the lino and just have to accept that.



They use the Lines because camera angle can be deceiving. They have Hawk-Eye tech calibrating the lines not the var official drawing them.. Below an actual explaining it from 2020 they updated some stuff with it but generally the same process. Also a youtube video in relation to hockey but same principles applies to camera angles here