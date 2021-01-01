Yeah. Let the ref see the replay with the naked eye and give benefit of doubt to the attacker.
This is my main reason behind getting rid of the lines and having the VAR official just eyeball it. If you use lines then, as you say, you have to go for a millimeter mattering because you can't have 'only just offside' as that will not be fair.Remember, before VAR we used to see the replays and analysis without lines and you could pretty much tell what was offside or not. If we accept that some are simply too close to know for sure without lines, then you stick with the lino and just have to accept that.
Page created in 0.025 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.59]